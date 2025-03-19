I’m not going to tell you how to fix your life when I’m still trying to fix mine, but I can share some insight… First off, only you know what’s best for you - You might need to tune in your intuition to “know” what that is by learning to live in the moment.

Everyone has a soul plan; a life theme to experience what you came here to experience to expand your consciousness. For many, this involves evolving out of the dark ages of humanity (fear/ego) and into higher awareness, thus also playing a role in the collective evolution of humanity.

There is no point in comparing ourselves to others, because we are all on our own path of exploration, with each lifetime building on the next in a multi-life journey. We can’t be a famous rock star in every lifetime, without repeating the same grade, but we can follow our passion/interests like a compass, which works best in The Now!

Tragedy and loss break us out of ego and into compassion/wisdom, from going within for the big answers that gradually wake us up from collective programming, which is operating in the lower frequencies/awareness of survival mentality. Once awake (My personal awakening), we don’t need to learn through hardship anymore; we can learn in self-mastery on the path we consciously choose to walk, creating as we take each step.

A more conscious state of being reveals that reality is a mirror reflecting our beliefs and worldviews, whether it's harmony/allowance or fear/judgment. This new level of awareness uncovers the truth behind the saying, "‘The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.' Fear is an illusion, brought to life by focusing on it and ruminating in it. In contrast, faith moves us forward by revealing solutions that can't be perceived in the frequency of fear. By changing our perspective, we change our lives.

Based on what we've discussed, no one is coming to rescue us from the lives we’ve created for ourselves, nor from the horrifying politics playing out across the globe in this divergence of consciousness. It’s a very important catalyst that isn’t broken; it doesn’t need to be fixed. To be saved from our life is like Mom coming into class to save us from a math test that we need to take to graduate.

This realization doesn’t mean we have to fix the world to fix our experience of it. Reality is Multidimensional, with infinite parallel timelines reflecting different frequencies of consciousness. Most people have no idea they are moving through parallel timelines, but that’s the nature of reality.

The change we seek comes from within. By bringing our state of being into emotional balance, we align with a timeline that offers that reflection. It’s that simple, but not so easy. As we embody more balance and harmony, the world reflects it back to us. But this doesn’t mean the chaos we see in the world will disappear overnight; it only means we start to untangle ourselves from it. We still witness it, but we’re not caught up in it.

We can’t fool reality, we must authentically cultivate emotional balance to become it, tapping into the power of reprogramming the mind through neuroplasticity, via staying in the now 24/7 - which is essentially a 24/7 mediation that shifts our consciousness to a much higher frequency/awareness and reflective timeline.

It takes time to break free from old, repeating cycles of fear that we unintentionally charge up with our fear-driven focus of consciousness. These lingering echoes of past negative energy continue to resurface through repeating life experiences. To neutralize their power, we must face them from a more emotionally balanced state of being. In other words, when we face fear, we must detach from it so that we are not emotionally controlled by it. We must allow it to be there and have faith in the process and outcome.

Of all the insight I was given, this is the key: “Fight for your life…”. It was unforgettable wondering for about 10 seconds why I would have to fight for my life, until the second part came: “To have harmony inside”.

So there you have it… To change your life/reality, change yourself and allow reality to mirror that change. We are and always have been our own teacher - It’s you who changes your life… nobody can change it for you. All the masters taught this, one way or the other. It takes time, I’m still working on it, still healing, still improving my emotional balance and internal harmony.

If you forget this entire post… remember this: “Fight for your life… To have harmony inside” - it’s foundational to our evolution.

