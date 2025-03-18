The Puck - This is Where it’s Going!

The government couldn’t turn a profit if it owned the only cat house and liquor store in Texas, with a drive-thru and a two-for-one special! We need to minimize and decentralize, or our communities are headed for dystopian 15-minute cities with drones buzzing around social-credit-scoring everyone, in a no-fun theme park, standing in line for an upgraded fart-meter and bird-flu anal swab - bending over while bending over!

NOW… imagine a world where local communities have full control over their own resources, without relying on bloated governments or middlemen. In this decentralized system, taxes are low, user fees are fair and corporations are held accountable for their impact on the environment and public health. With a simple 5% income tax and targeted corporate responsibility, individuals and businesses directly fund services like waste management, healthcare and law enforcement, without the overhead of large bureaucracies. Communities take charge of their own food production, waste disposal and governance, ensuring sustainability, transparency and accountability. Inspired by the success of the Mincome experiment, this model ensures everyone has a basic income, reducing stress and improving health. It’s a system that promotes independence, innovation and local empowerment, creating a more resilient and equitable society. Ready to see how it works? Let’s dive in…

A New System - Overview

Low-Cost, Decentralized Tax System

The backbone of this system is a minimal tax structure that shifts the burden from high income taxes to user fees and corporate responsibility. A 5% flat income tax ensures that individuals contribute to the essential needs of the community without overburdening their income. The tax structure is progressive, ensuring fairness while avoiding excessive taxation. Instead of relying on large, bureaucratic government programs, user fees (for waste management, utilities and roads) ensure individuals and businesses only pay for what they use. This user-based system creates a fair and transparent funding model.

The system reduces administrative overhead and empowers local communities to allocate resources efficiently based on their immediate needs. Blockchain platforms allow for accountability and transparency, ensuring that funds are directly spent on necessary services, with clear tracking to the community.

Economic Perspective

From an economic standpoint, the 5% tax will be sufficient because the tax burden is not excessive on the working population, and the model incorporates progressive fees based on usage. By minimizing government overhead and giving control to local communities, the system becomes cost-effective, ensuring services are more efficiently managed without the waste associated with central bureaucracies. Additionally, corporate responsibility taxes and targeted user fees are designed to generate revenue from those who use the system most, such as corporations causing social or environmental harm.

Universal Basic Income (UBI) for All

In this system, everyone receives a guaranteed basic income of $20,000 per year, designed to ensure financial security and reduce the pressures of poverty. The key is that UBI is not meant to replace the wages of the working population, but to supplement the income of individuals and families who are unable to work or earn enough to meet their basic needs. This amount can be adjusted based on local costs of living, ensuring everyone has enough to cover their essentials.

Example Breakdown

Total Population: 100,000 people

Working Population: 66,500 people

Non-Working Population: 33,500 people (children, elderly, disabled, etc.)

The non-working population of 33,500 people will receive the full $20,000 Universal Basic Income (UBI). For the working population, 5% (or 3,325 people) earn less than $20,000 and will receive a partial supplement to bring their total income up to $20,000. The remaining 95% (or 63,175 people) earn enough to meet their needs and will not require the supplement.

Cost Calculation

UBI for Non-Working Population: 33,500 people × $20,000 = $670 million

UBI for Low-Income Working Individuals: 5% of 66,500 = 3,325 people

Total UBI expenditure = $670 million + $66.5 million = $736.5 million

Economic Perspective

The UBI is balanced by low income tax of 5% and targeted corporate responsibility taxes. This ensures minimal tax burden on the working population, while still providing a solid safety net for those who need it. UBI is targeted toward those in need, incl. vulnerable groups and lower-income workers.

Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility

In this model, corporations play an active role in ensuring the system remains sustainable and equitable. Rather than relying solely on income taxes, corporations contribute through responsibility taxes tied to their social and environmental impacts.

Corporate Taxes

Pharmaceutical Companies are taxed based on the negative externalities they create, such as opioid addiction and other negative medical/drug/vaxx impacts, determined by a community-elected board of investigators. These taxes specifically fund law enforcement, disability claims, rehabilitation programs and social services.

Manufacturers and their retail partners are accountable for the environmental costs of their products, including waste, pollution, obsolescence and toxicity. Waste management fees are passed through the supply chain, incentivizing the design of sustainable products. Retailers would need to consider not only sell-through rates but also the environmental and community impact of the products they choose to stock.

Blockchain tracks the environmental impact of products from design to end-of-life, recording data on materials, recyclability and disposal costs. Manufacturers and retailers are held accountable by paying waste management fees based on this lifecycle impact, encouraging the creation of sustainable, easy-to-dispose products.

These corporate taxes ensure that those who contribute to social or environmental harm pay their fair share of the cost, rather than placing the burden on individual citizens. It’s the cost of doing business. They pay these fees whether or not they are located in the country/community.

Targeted User Fees

To further ensure fairness, user fees are introduced for essential services such as waste management, utilities and road maintenance. These fees ensure that only those who use a service pay for it, and they are scaled according to the usage.

Example User Fees

Waste Management Fees: $60 per household

Utility Fees: $120 per household

Road Maintenance Fees: $100 per vehicle

These user fees contribute directly to the local services and ensure fairer cost-sharing. Blockchain technology helps track and allocate funds transparently, ensuring accountability and reducing waste. From a sociological point of view, these user fees encourage individual responsibility for services, which is critical in fostering a sense of ownership and community participation. Transparency and accountability in funding allocation ensure that people feel their contributions are being used effectively, building social trust and ensuring that vulnerable groups are not left behind.

Community-Led Governance and Decision Making

The governance model is based on non-adversarial decentralized decision-making, where local communities have direct input into the management of their resources. Political parties submit proposals to an elected community board, which evaluates them based on feasibility and impact. Rather than funding bad ideas from one party, we fund good ideas from all parties. Community members participate in decision-making via a blockchain-based voting platform, ensuring secure, transparent and feedback-driven decisions.

This system fosters a collaborative, community-driven approach to problem-solving. Instead of focusing on partisan conflict, the emphasis is on local issues, community values and pragmatic solutions. Residents have a direct influence on how resources are allocated, encouraging active participation for community cohesion and social trust.

Decentralized Food System for Local Self-Sufficiency

In this system, local communities manage their own food production and distribution. This decentralization minimizes the risk of supply chain disruptions and ensures food security. By fostering sustainable, toxin-free, farming practices and encouraging local economies, this system reduces the environmental impact and promotes food justice.

Blockchain technology guarantees transparency in the food supply chain, enabling consumers to trace the origin of their food and ensuring quality and fair pricing for both producers and consumers.

Adjusting for Real-World Feasibility

For this decentralized system to work both economically and sociologically, we implement progressive taxation, starting with a 5% income tax, with small increases based on income brackets. This ensures that individuals give back fairly to the community that supports them, contributing to the system’s sustainability while ensuring everyone’s needs are met without overburdening lower-income workers. Next, we focus on corporate accountability, particularly targeting large corporations with high environmental and social impacts, making sure they contribute fairly to the well-being of the community, thus reducing the reliance on citizen taxes. Additionally, user fees should be based on usage, with those who use services more heavily paying more, while those who use less bear a smaller burden. Ultimately, this approach combines low taxes with responsible corporate practices and decentralized community control, creating a more resilient, equitable society.

