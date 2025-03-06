Do you want to know what’s going on, why the world is in its current state? I can tell you, but will you hear what I am saying? Some of you won’t/can’t, because I will be speaking from a different frequency of consciousness than you are used to. If you are not in my frequency, you won’t hear exactly what I am saying; you will hear what you think I am saying, filtered through your perception, which shapes your reality… Take this seriously, because this is real. Open your mind and relax your belief system for a few minutes to make room for what’s to come…

I know this will be hard for many of you to believe, so simply reflect on it… Beliefs limit your awareness, but in this case, this information is likely an expansion of what you currently consider to be true. Inevitably, there are infinite truths, but you’ll have to get past limiting, linear beliefs to adopt this new perspective. Let’s get started!

I’ve stated that I am not from this timeline - Stop here and listen to this short podcast, where I go into more detail.

I’m not the only one from other timelines. In fact, the only difference between me and others in this regard is that I shifted into a “consciously aware” state of being, which propelled me into and through a larger spectrum of parallel timelines over the last ten years. I brought information from other timelines to share here for this shift, as have others. There are thousands of people like me who are also conscious to this degree.

Take this seriously: there is an evolution of consciousness happening right now, and it occurs spontaneously. Thousands of people are aware of a bigger reality, while billions remain unaware. However, all of us come from parallel timelines that are converging and diverging at this polarized stage in history - some are aware/some not. That is the nature of reality; static timelines moving through consciousness at Planck time, like a multidimensional cartoon flip-book or filmstrip that you navigate by your free-choice state of being… I will explain. For reference, many wise masters and channelers have shared important insights about this time, but most people can’t cross that bridge, not until the old paradigm falls and the new one rises.

This melting pot of people from slightly different timelines and frequencies of consciousness is the source of the disconnect and global polarity we’re witnessing today, in what I call the “merge and divergence of consciousness.” Each person is choosing their future by either contracting in fear and polarity (imbalance) or expanding into unity and coherence (balance) to explore a new age of humanity on a galactic stage. It’s not about left/right; right/wrong, good/bad… it’s about internal harmony vs internal chaos. Peace within vs fear within.

You’ve likely heard spiritual teachers talk about living in the present moment, living in the now. There’s a reason for this. Humanity is evolving into multidimensional awareness/reality. We are moving closer to a dreamlike world, waking up from a very limited, physical reality into a more multidimensional state of being. It’s along the lines of waking life being the dream, and the dream being more awake/more multidimensional.

Life is like a dream… because it is the dream of the spirit on a collective stage. When you step into a more expanded frequency of awareness, you quickly realize that your state of being matters first, then what your reality presents, because your state of being determines your frequency, timeline and everything within that experience. For now, most people are completely unaware of this fact. In short, how you respond to reality matters more than what reality is presenting in the moment.

What you believe, think and feel sets the frequency of your toroidal field (see image below). Your toroidal field determines your timeline because matter is made up of electromagnetic frequencies (EMF/light), which embody and correspond to space-time location frequencies. Your DNA makes up the collective EMF of your toroidal field. This is real science - like-frequencies attract and everything is frequency.

This physics of consciousness is why emotional eyewitnesses in court often recall different versions of events; they’re not lying or misremembering, they’re recalling different parallel versions of what happened, based on their timeline, which is determined by the intensity and spectrum of their emotions, as well as their overarching parameters of beliefs and subroutines of thought that trigger their emotions (energy/frequency of toroidal field). As I’ve mentioned before, science already acknowledges that reality is multidimensional.

This podcast includes what I’ve learned across many timelines about the mysteries of quantum physics, from a multidimensional level of awareness. The quantum physics/sketch discussion starts at the 23-minute mark.

Physics of Consciousness for New Subs - (2x for brevity)

I posted a review of a Twilight Zone episode (see below) that explores what it’s like suddenly waking up to a multidimensional reality and awareness. It’s a paradigm-shattering experience. As you'll see, living in the present moment with a balanced state of being is key to shaping and stabilizing your timeline, helping you reach self-mastery to become the director of your life. This contrasts with the illusion of being a victim, which is rooted in ignorance and fear created by where we focus our consciousness. I emphasize that we are our own teachers; no gurus are needed on the journey within. As within, so without!

The concept of an emotionless Spock doesn’t stem from fiction alone, but from the channeled insights of the writer; a process many artists experience through their creative works, tuning into other timelines: past, present and/or future. Star Wars is another example of a channeled story that resonates deeply with many people, as they intuitively feel the connection. Both of these stories are real in other timelines. Phillip K Dick, the writer of the classic 1982 film Blade Runner, discusses his experience of parallel timelines that fuelled his novel ideas, in this short video…

Echhart Tolle’s Power of Now is a must read/listen, because we need to know how to live in the now, sooner than later. We are at a pinnacle time of divergence right now. Paradigm-shifting Videos & Articles. A Star Trek future is ahead of us, without the space wars. I’ve posted about the technology coming that I learned across many other timelines, and I have details (not posted - not yet - I don’t have the expertise). Rest assured, this tech is coming! The Future of Science and Technology»

The posts I share about globalism dying off and decentalized systems rising up are true and just the tip of the iceberg. For simplicity I can describe it as follows: Half the world is focused on a globalist outcome and half the world is focused on a decentralized, sovereign outcome. By the focus of their consciousness, both will get what they want in this divergence of consciousness. The stage you are on (your group) will see the other group fall to entropy (lack of focus of consciousness) unless you are focused on it - Are you focused on it, maybe in frustration, anger, fear?… See the first video on this page about this divergence process, here.

There really isn’t a fight to be had, except with yourself to find emotional balance within, to reach your highest potential in this massive shift of humanity, as we enter a new age. What’s unfolding is a massive evolutionary shift of and for humanity, where we gradually realize that there are infinite timelines and versions of the collective, including versions of you and me. I’ve encountered them, experienced them, lived them and provided some evidence of this, here on Substack.

This is not a joke or a gimmick; there is nothing being sold here. You have the sovereign, free choice to explore parallel timelines that are more preferred. Your consciousness is multidimensional, as is your DNA, across many versions of you and of the collective, set within the parameters of the collective consciousness of each stage/spectrum of timelines. This means that what others choose to think, believe and support doesn’t have to lock you into their timeline experience; it depends on your focus of consciousness and state of being. Are you aligning to internal harmony/trust or disharmony/fear?

Focus on embodying inner harmony, as the masters taught us through the ages. It is that harmony that sets the frequency of your toroidal field, which ultimately determines the reality you experience. And that’s a fact, whether you choose to "believe" it or not. We all operate within the same physics of consciousness, consciously or unconsciously; it’s the nature of life in this multiverse. Teachings such as turn the other cheek, truth within, God within, as within-so without, as above-so below, ALL speak to this physics of consciousness. The masters were multidimensionally awake, but we couldn’t hear them beyond simple parables and that is why they used simple teachings. More from the Masters after the Twilight Zone!

Twilight Zone - What it’s Like to Wake up in a Parallel Timeline - I suspect the Write was “Awake”.

More from the Masters…

