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Arturo A.'s avatar
Arturo A.
1d

As I started reading this, I thought of a post elsewhere (shared below) suggesting and making a case that upwards of 1 billion of China's population "vanished" with acceleration over the last few years since COVID and possibly other outbreaks there. I think you're onto something here. Your post crackles with signs of active depopulation.

https://forbiddennews.substack.com/p/leis-real-talk-estimates-an-astounding?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=fjnqx

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Martina Harman's avatar
Martina Harman
2d

Really rich that Pfizer is investigating and , I assume, trying to develop fertility drugs to counteract the infertility that THEIR JABS caused.

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