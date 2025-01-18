People often won’t wake up until their old reality stops working for them, until they are forced to let go of their fear-based survival mentality. Many will fight tooth and nail to hold onto what’s familiar, even as the foundation of their world crumbles. The rest of us, though, are already starting something new, one that’s more unified and multidimensional.

I didn’t wake up until my own life fell apart. It wasn’t just about emotional growth or personal change; it was as if I suddenly entered another dimension. Reality felt like a dream, or like I was dead, but still somehow living. My world imploded, and everything I thought I knew about linear existence was shattered. My wife and daughter were also experiencing similar shifts. At first, it was subtle, like noticing changes in people, places and things that were impossible. Cultural icons and lexicon suddenly changed. The earth was geographically different. My body changed in ways that are impossible. My friends and family were different. But as we looked deeper, we realized we were experiencing something far bigger, like living inside The Twilight Zone. When I watched and rewatched old episodes, they shifted too, showing me how the fabric of reality could bend in ways I’d never imagined.

This isn’t an isolated experience. Many people who have “awoken” are now noticing subtle changes, glimpses into something beyond the physical world. We are living in a multidimensional reality that’s often ignored or dismissed by the mainstream. The science is there to prove it, and it’s undeniable once you experience it. Our current collective reality is based on a linear, 3D understanding of time and space. Yet, when you step outside that framework, you realize that reality isn’t as fixed as we’ve been told.

For me, the catalyst for this shift wasn’t just a personal crisis, it was about waking up to something bigger; multidimensional awareness. This understanding goes beyond the old 3D model, where time and space seem linear and static. When you experience the shift into a higher frequency, the whole concept of “time” starts to break down. Events in your life don’t happen in a straight line, they happen in a web of interconnectedness. And once you see that, everything changes.

Think about how fast technology has evolved in the last few decades. It wasn’t too long ago that we couldn’t imagine the world we live in today. The same shift is happening with consciousness. As our awareness rises, we begin to perceive time differently, see connections between events that we would’ve once dismissed as coincidence. The world starts to feel like a living organism, constantly shifting and changing based on the frequency we operate from.

The truth is, this shift is happening whether we’re ready or not. The collective reality is reconfiguring itself. The illusion of stability, the illusion of control, is falling apart. People are losing their jobs, their homes, their security. As that happens, they’ll have to face the unknown, and in that uncertainty, something new will start to emerge.

The question is: what will trigger the tipping point for mass awakening? Will it be political shifts, economic collapse, or the mass awareness of how much we’ve been manipulated? Sure, but those are just surface-level changes. The deeper trigger is a shift in the frequency of human consciousness. Our collective frequency is starting to rise, and when it does, the old paradigm will no longer make sense. It will crumble, and people will be forced to see the world in a new way.

For me, this shift became undeniable when I started seeing how my own reality responded to my thoughts and intentions. The more I focused on being present in the moment, detached from all external concerns, the more the world around me began to change. It was as if my consciousness was directly influencing my environment, like reality was bending to meet my frequency. And when you start to experience that, you realize that everything is connected: thoughts, actions, and even the world itself. What you focus on expands.

This is the key to understanding the current global shift. As people start to awaken, they will realize that reality isn’t as fixed as they thought. Time and space are not the rigid structures we’ve been taught to believe in. The old 3D paradigm is crumbling because it can no longer accommodate the rising frequency of collective consciousness.

Think about this: The Earth itself is undergoing a magnetic shift, which may be a reflection of this larger shift in human awareness. Earth’s magnetic field is changing, and some believe that this shift could influence the frequency of consciousness itself. The very way the Earth vibrates could be playing a role in the global awakening. We’re already seeing signs of this with the increasing frequency of extreme weather events and natural shifts. These are the kinds of reflections of change that show how the old paradigm is falling apart.

We’re also seeing the rise of alternative narratives, stories that challenge the mainstream beliefs we’ve held for so long. From questioning the narrative around vaccines to recognizing the role of hidden powers in shaping our societies, people are waking up to the idea that the world they’ve been living in may not be as it seems. The cracks are showing, and they can’t be ignored anymore.

The point is: we’re not just facing a few surface-level changes. We’re facing a total collapse of the old paradigm. This collapse is necessary for the new consciousness to emerge. We’re moving from a world dominated by fear and survival mentality into a world where unity, empathy, and compassion take center stage. As the old world falls apart, the new one will begin to emerge, one built on higher frequencies, not fear.

I discuss the true nature of science/reality in this podcast

Share

Leave a comment