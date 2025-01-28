The dental industry has faced significant lawsuits exposing corruption, unethical practices, and patient exploitation. While most professionals maintain high ethical standards, several high-profile cases reveal troubling patterns in over-treatment, corporate influence, and misleading marketing.

One of the most notorious cases was that of Dr. Michael S. Brown, a Florida dentist convicted in 2016 for performing unnecessary root canals, fillings, and crowns on thousands of patients. He defrauded insurance companies out of $20 million. Brown was sentenced to 30 years in prison, a stark reminder of the financial risks posed by unethical practices.

In 2017, a whistleblower lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente accused the healthcare giant of incentivizing dental professionals to push unnecessary treatments, including root canals and crowns, to meet sales quotas. The lawsuit was settled for $10 million, exposing the pressure corporate dental chains can exert on staff to prioritize profit over patient care.

A class-action lawsuit filed in 2008 against manufacturers of mercury-based dental amalgam fillings claimed that the exposure to mercury caused neurological harm. While the case was dismissed, it triggered continued concerns over the safety of amalgam fillings, particularly as mercury exposure remains a contentious issue in dentistry.

A more recent case, the 2020 class-action lawsuit against Align Technology, the maker of Invisalign, accused the company of misleading patients about the effectiveness of their products. The ongoing case has highlighted issues of overcharging and misleading advertising within the cosmetic dentistry sector, signaling the need for greater transparency in treatment promises.

In 2016, a dental clinic faced a lawsuit for falsely advertising the effectiveness of its teeth whitening services, misleading patients and overcharging them. The clinic settled for $2 million, emphasizing the deceptive marketing tactics some dental practices employ to increase profits at the expense of honest patient care.

The mercury exposure lawsuits from 2012 further emphasized the risks posed by dental amalgams, with patients claiming that mercury from fillings contributed to neurological harm. Although various settlements occurred, these cases continue to fuel debate over the safety of mercury-based dental products.

These lawsuits expose systemic issues within the dental industry, ranging from unnecessary treatments to conflicts of interest and deceptive marketing. While most dental professionals strive to do right by their patients, these high-profile cases reveal the importance of transparency and patient protection in the field.

Dental Costs: Comparing Real Prices vs. Retail Markups

Filling : Real cost: $20 - $50 | Retail cost: $200 - $500

Crown : Real cost: $50 - $100 | Retail cost: $1,000 - $2,500

Root Canal : Real cost: $100 - $200 | Retail cost: $1,500 - $3,000

Extraction : Real cost: $20 - $50 | Retail cost: $150 - $500

Implant : Real cost: $500 - $1,000 | Retail cost: $3,000 - $6,000

Dental Cleaning : Real cost: $10 - $20 | Retail cost: $75 - $200

Whitening : Real cost: $20 - $50 | Retail cost: $200 - $1,000

Veneers : Real cost: $100 - $200 | Retail cost: $1,500 - $3,000

Bridge : Real cost: $200 - $500 | Retail cost: $2,000 - $5,000

Denture : Real cost: $100 - $300 | Retail cost: $1,000 - $3,000

Gum Graft : Real cost: $50 - $100 | Retail cost: $500 - $1,500

Bone Graft : Real cost: $100 - $200 | Retail cost: $1,000 - $3,000

Sinus Lift : Real cost: $200 - $500 | Retail cost: $2,000 - $5,000

TMJ Treatment : Real cost: $50 - $100 | Retail cost: $500 - $1,500

Night Guard : Real cost: $20 - $50 | Retail cost: $200 - $500

Invisalign : Real cost: $500 - $1,000 | Retail cost: $3,000 - $6,000

Dental X-rays : Real cost: $5 - $10 | Retail cost: $50 - $200

Fluoride Treatment : Real cost: $10 - $20 | Retail cost: $50 - $100

Sealant : Real cost: $10 - $20 | Retail cost: $50 - $100

Gum Disease Treatment: Real cost: $50 - $100 | Retail cost: $500 - $1,500

This study highlights that dental amalgam, which is 50% mercury by weight, continuously releases mercury vapor into the body. Over time, this mercury accumulates in various tissues such as the kidney, liver, brain, and even in fetal tissues through maternal exposure. Estimates suggest that millions of Americans, especially children with dental restorations, may be exposed to levels of mercury that exceed safety guidelines set by the US and California Environmental Protection Agencies. The exposure is linked to the number of amalgam fillings and can lead to increased mercury levels in the body, posing potential health risks.

The links to these studies are removed/replaced, but the details are here if you want to go hunting for them…

Studies: Mercury Amalgam Fillings and Cognitive Problems

Studies": Potential Dangers of Dental Fluoride Treatments

This study says: Fluoride poisoning can cause symptoms ranging from mild stomach issues to severe health problems or even death. The paper identifies a dose of 5 mgF-/kg as the potentially toxic amount. It stresses the importance for dentists to be able to assess fluoride overdoses, particularly in children, and provide appropriate emergency treatment in case of accidental ingestion, as the risk of poisoning has increased due to the appealing taste, smell, and color of fluoride products.

The links to these studies are removed/replaced, but the details are here if you want to go hunting for them…

Root Canals - 25 Critical Studies

The global root canal market is valued at approximately $1.01 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to $1.38 billion by 2028…

Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional. This information is for general purposes only. Consult a qualified healthcare provider for medical advice.

