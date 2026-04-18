Less Than 0.0001% Chance Vaccines Are Not Causing Disease, Mental Issues and Flu
Says Symptom Overlap of Vaxx Ingredients vs. Flu, Autoimmune and Neuro Diseases
We are looking at the symptoms caused by four ingredients in vaccines and flu shots ingredients: Mercury, Formaldehyde, Phenol & Benzethonium Chloride, vs. symptoms of Autoimmune diseases, Infections, Psychiatric conditions and Neurodegenerative diseases.
Based on the symptom overlap, 8 of 15 symptoms, I evaluated whether such a high overlap could occur by chance from two unrelated causes. Assuming independence, the expected overlap is about 1.8 symptoms (12%), but the observed is 8 (53%). Probability calculations show this is less than 0.0001%, making such an overlap virtually impossible by coincidence.
This strongly suggests a single, common cause (most likely the vaccine ingredients), are responsible for these symptoms. While not conclusive, the evidence indicates that exposure to these toxins is the primary underlying factor behind the neurological, autoimmune and psychological symptoms.
For perspective, the chance of being struck by lightning in a year is about 1 in 1,200,000, which is vastly higher than the less than 0.0001% probability of such an overlap occurring randomly, highlighting how unlikely it is for unrelated causes to produce this pattern.
Autoimmune disease vs. toxin exposure overlap
Lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, Sjögren’s, Hashimoto’s, Graves’, vasculitis
Heavy metals + chemical irritants: mercury, formaldehyde, phenol, benzethonium chloride
Shared symptom profile:
Fatigue / profound exhaustion
Brain fog / cognitive slowing
Memory problems
Difficulty concentrating
Headaches
Mood changes (depression, anxiety, irritability)
Emotional instability
Muscle aches / body pain
Joint pain
Numbness or tingling
Burning nerve sensations
Sleep disturbances
Dizziness / imbalance
Reduced stress tolerance
General malaise
Fluctuating symptoms (“flare pattern”)
Cognitive slowing
Emotional blunting
Skin irritation or sensitivity changes
Flu / respiratory infections vs. toxin exposure overlap
Influenza, common cold, bronchitis, pneumonia
Heavy metals + chemical irritants: mercury, formaldehyde, phenol, benzethonium chloride
Shared symptom profile:
Fatigue
Headache
Body aches / muscle pain
Weakness
Brain fog
Fever / chills
Loss of appetite
Cough
Sore throat
Throat irritation
Runny nose
Stuffy / congested nose
Sneezing
Post-nasal drip
Chest tightness
Mild shortness of breath
Sleep disturbance
General malaise
Psychiatric conditions vs. toxin exposure overlap
Depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia-spectrum conditions
Heavy metals + chemical irritants: mercury, formaldehyde, phenol, benzethonium chloride
Shared symptom profile:
Fatigue / low energy
Brain fog / slowed thinking
Memory problems
Difficulty concentrating
Mood changes (depression, anxiety, irritability)
Emotional instability
Anxiety / internal agitation
Depression-like symptoms (low mood, anhedonia)
Sleep disturbances (insomnia or oversleeping)
Reduced motivation / apathy
Social withdrawal
Emotional blunting
Feeling detached or unreal
Cognitive slowing
Reduced stress tolerance
Dizziness / lightheadedness
Sensory sensitivity / overstimulation
Neurodegenerative diseases vs. toxin exposure overlap
Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, dementia syndromes
Heavy metals + chemical irritants: mercury, formaldehyde, phenol, benzethonium chloride
Shared symptom profile:
Progressive memory loss
Cognitive decline
Brain fog / confusion
Difficulty concentrating
Slowed thinking
Mood changes (apathy, depression)
Fatigue (secondary)
Sleep disturbances
Reduced motivation / apathy
Balance problems
Coordination issues (Parkinson’s)
Social withdrawal
Emotional blunting
Gradual loss of cognitive function
Tremor or motor slowing
Neuropathy-like sensations
Arsenic in Vaccines…
In my research I discovered that: “Traces of arsenic may be present in vaccines as residual contaminants from the manufacturing process, such as in the production of some vaccines that use aluminum-based adjuvants or other components” Aluminum is covered in a past article, here
Fun Fact: In historical crime cases and literature, arsenic was commonly used as a slow-acting poison due to its availability and potency. It was often administered in small, repeated doses over time, mixed into food or drink, to gradually weaken or kill victims while avoiding detection. This method of slow poisoning frequently led to death from organ failure, cardiovascular collapse, or neurological damage after prolonged exposure.
I wonder why are there so many toxic ingredients in vaccines. Is it because of the health impacts of toxins that contribute to a substantial portion of healthcare revenue worldwide, totalling approx. 1.6 trillion dollars annually?
1200+ adverse effects disclosed in court, regarding the Pfizer vaxx.
Medical Disclaimer: The info provided here is food for thought. It’s not a substitute for professional medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare provider.