We are looking at the symptoms caused by four ingredients in vaccines and flu shots ingredients: Mercury, Formaldehyde, Phenol & Benzethonium Chloride, vs. symptoms of Autoimmune diseases, Infections, Psychiatric conditions and Neurodegenerative diseases.

Based on the symptom overlap, 8 of 15 symptoms, I evaluated whether such a high overlap could occur by chance from two unrelated causes. Assuming independence, the expected overlap is about 1.8 symptoms (12%), but the observed is 8 (53%). Probability calculations show this is less than 0.0001%, making such an overlap virtually impossible by coincidence.

This strongly suggests a single, common cause (most likely the vaccine ingredients), are responsible for these symptoms. While not conclusive, the evidence indicates that exposure to these toxins is the primary underlying factor behind the neurological, autoimmune and psychological symptoms.

For perspective, the chance of being struck by lightning in a year is about 1 in 1,200,000, which is vastly higher than the less than 0.0001% probability of such an overlap occurring randomly, highlighting how unlikely it is for unrelated causes to produce this pattern.

Autoimmune disease vs. toxin exposure overlap

Lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, Sjögren’s, Hashimoto’s, Graves’, vasculitis

Heavy metals + chemical irritants: mercury, formaldehyde, phenol, benzethonium chloride

Shared symptom profile:

Fatigue / profound exhaustion

Brain fog / cognitive slowing

Memory problems

Difficulty concentrating

Headaches

Mood changes (depression, anxiety, irritability)

Emotional instability

Muscle aches / body pain

Joint pain

Numbness or tingling

Burning nerve sensations

Sleep disturbances

Dizziness / imbalance

Reduced stress tolerance

General malaise

Fluctuating symptoms (“flare pattern”)

Cognitive slowing

Emotional blunting

Skin irritation or sensitivity changes

Flu / respiratory infections vs. toxin exposure overlap

Influenza, common cold, bronchitis, pneumonia

Heavy metals + chemical irritants: mercury, formaldehyde, phenol, benzethonium chloride

Shared symptom profile:

Fatigue

Headache

Body aches / muscle pain

Weakness

Brain fog

Fever / chills

Loss of appetite

Cough

Sore throat

Throat irritation

Runny nose

Stuffy / congested nose

Sneezing

Post-nasal drip

Chest tightness

Mild shortness of breath

Sleep disturbance

General malaise

Psychiatric conditions vs. toxin exposure overlap

Depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia-spectrum conditions

Heavy metals + chemical irritants: mercury, formaldehyde, phenol, benzethonium chloride

Shared symptom profile:

Fatigue / low energy

Brain fog / slowed thinking

Memory problems

Difficulty concentrating

Mood changes (depression, anxiety, irritability)

Emotional instability

Anxiety / internal agitation

Depression-like symptoms (low mood, anhedonia)

Sleep disturbances (insomnia or oversleeping)

Reduced motivation / apathy

Social withdrawal

Emotional blunting

Feeling detached or unreal

Cognitive slowing

Reduced stress tolerance

Dizziness / lightheadedness

Sensory sensitivity / overstimulation

Neurodegenerative diseases vs. toxin exposure overlap

Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, dementia syndromes

Heavy metals + chemical irritants: mercury, formaldehyde, phenol, benzethonium chloride

Shared symptom profile:

Progressive memory loss

Cognitive decline

Brain fog / confusion

Difficulty concentrating

Slowed thinking

Mood changes (apathy, depression)

Fatigue (secondary)

Sleep disturbances

Reduced motivation / apathy

Balance problems

Coordination issues (Parkinson’s)

Social withdrawal

Emotional blunting

Gradual loss of cognitive function

Tremor or motor slowing

Neuropathy-like sensations

Arsenic in Vaccines…

In my research I discovered that: “Traces of arsenic may be present in vaccines as residual contaminants from the manufacturing process, such as in the production of some vaccines that use aluminum-based adjuvants or other components” Aluminum is covered in a past article, here

Fun Fact: In historical crime cases and literature, arsenic was commonly used as a slow-acting poison due to its availability and potency. It was often administered in small, repeated doses over time, mixed into food or drink, to gradually weaken or kill victims while avoiding detection. This method of slow poisoning frequently led to death from organ failure, cardiovascular collapse, or neurological damage after prolonged exposure.

I wonder why are there so many toxic ingredients in vaccines. Is it because of the health impacts of toxins that contribute to a substantial portion of healthcare revenue worldwide, totalling approx. 1.6 trillion dollars annually?

1200+ adverse effects disclosed in court, regarding the Pfizer vaxx.

Medical Disclaimer: The info provided here is food for thought. It’s not a substitute for professional medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare provider.

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