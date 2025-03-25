Who - is Behind the Global Warming Narrative?

The global warming narrative is driven by a powerful network of individuals and organizations, each deeply invested in sectors that profit from climate policies. Key players shaping the climate agenda: UN, IPCC, NOAA, WMO, EU, NASA, Greenpeace, WWF, 350.org, World Bank, OECD, BlackRock, Bloomberg, Carlos Slim, Al Gore, Soros, Gates, Schwab, Bezos, Stanford, Harvard, MIT and national labs.

These actors control media, climate science, investment markets and political movements, shaping public opinion and global policies to expand their wealth and power. By advocating for climate change measures, they directly profit from the policies they promote, dominating climate policy, green energy, carbon markets and media narratives. Their combined financial holdings in green energy and carbon markets exceed $10 trillion. However, if the global warming narrative is exposed, they risk losing control over these industries, the profits from carbon trading and green investments, and the political, economic, and global leverage they hold through climate policy.

What - is the Smoking Gun Proof Against Global Warming?

Ideal Gas Laws, one of the fundamental principles of physics, definitively prove that CO2 does not drive global warming. These laws state gases expand when heated and contract when cooled, with pressure exerted by a gas proportional to its temp. If CO2 were responsible for trapping heat, we would see a direct, measurable correlation between CO2 levels and global temp, but we don't.

Earth's climate cycle fluctuates between warm & cold periods, from Medieval Warm Period to the Little Ice Age, driven by natural forces such as solar radiation.

Ice core data show that temperature precedes CO2 changes, contradicting the basic argument that CO2 is the primary driver of temperature.

Solar Activity studies show changes in solar activity is the main diver of temp. We are now entering a mini ice age, based on current solar activity.

Climate models consistently overestimate the extent of global warming & fail to account for natural variability from ocean currents, volcanic action & cloud cover.

IPCC & Other Whistleblowers Scrubbed from the Net ( Full Report )

When - did Global Warming Propaganda Ramp Up?

The global warming narrative gained momentum with the establishment of the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) in 1988, created by the WMO and UNEP. While the IPCC comprises government reps from 195 member countries, it has been exposed and criticized for being largely driven by policymakers rather than scientists (see video above). By the early 2000s, the theory of anthropogenic global warming became widely accepted by governments and the media, fueled more by political and financial agendas than scientific consensus. However, from 1998 to the present, global temperatures have remained stable, challenging IPCC predictions of continued warming. Evidence of natural climate cycles, such as solar variations and El Niño/La Niña events, has become more apparent. Current data suggests the Earth is entering a period of global cooling rather than warming.

Where - is the Evidence Coming From?

Ice core research from the Vostok Ice Core in Antarctica reveals that temp fluctuated long before industrialization & CO2 follows temperature rises.

The Climategate scandal exposed scientists at the University of East Anglia for manipulating climate data to show warming, while suppressing dissenting views.

Whistleblower testimonies & documents from Heartland Institute reveal political and financial interests shaped mainstream climate change narrative.

Research shows CO2 is a "feedback", not a "forcing" factor in climate change, thus temperature increases led to higher CO2 levels, not the other way around.

Satellite data from NOAA and UAH show temperature increases are much slower than predicted, thus climate models are overstating impact of CO2.

Historical climate data reveals warming, such as the Medieval Warm Period, followed by cooling in the Little Ice Age, occurred long before industrialization.

Water vapor, the most abundant greenhouse gas, has a far larger role in regulating Earth's climate than CO2.

The IPCC’s climate predictions are not consistent with observed data, thus corrupt and/or flawed and unreliable.

Numerous peer-reviewed studies highlight natural climate cycles, including ocean currents, volcanic activity and solar output, as key drivers of climate.

Why - do Globalists Push Global Warming/Net Zero?

The global warming and Net Zero agenda has evolved into a tool for political control and economic gain. By promoting policies such as carbon taxes, emission regulations and green energy subsidies, globalists aim to consolidate power over economies and populations. These policies benefit industries and governments tied to green energy and carbon trading, while generating immense profits for those advocating the narrative. Under the guise of environmental protection, the global warming agenda diverts attention from more pressing environmental issues, such as pollution, deforestation and biodiversity loss, which are directly caused by human activity.

The push for Net Zero emissions is central to this strategy, but its impact will devastate global food production and security. Fossil fuels are essential to modern agriculture, powering machinery and producing fertilizers. Without affordable, reliable energy, crop yields will decline, food production will shrink and food prices will skyrocket. Policies targeting livestock to reduce methane emissions will disrupt ecosystems and further reduce available food. Meanwhile, green energy sources such as wind and solar are unreliable and cannot sustain the infrastructure needed to support global food production, exacerbating the risk of famine, particularly in developing nations.

As fossil fuel use is restricted, energy prices will soar, disproportionately affecting the poorest populations. The transition to renewable energy will be too slow, driving up energy poverty, while fertilizer shortages linked to green policies will reduce crop yields, worsening global food shortages. A study by the American Farm Bureau estimates that U.S. agriculture could face $1.8 trillion in additional costs, making food unaffordable for millions. With fragile global food systems, Net Zero policies will push millions into extreme poverty, cause widespread unemployment, and collapse economies. The resulting food insecurity, health crises and economic collapse could lead to hundreds of millions of deaths, particularly in the poorest countries, setting back global development by decades.

In essence, the Net Zero agenda serves to depopulate and control, undermining global stability while enriching those behind the narrative. By intentionally creating economic collapse and food insecurity, globalists aim to tighten their grip on power, dictating policies that expand their wealth and control over populations. The end goal is economic and political dominance.

How - Did This Happen and What’s Next?

The mainstream media, aligned with political and economic interests, has played a key role in shaping the climate crisis narrative. The Climategate emails and whistleblower leaks exposed how scientists were pressured to align with the IPCC’s conclusions, even at the cost of scientific integrity. Political figures and organizations with vested interests in the green economy have driven this narrative to secure power and profit.

Climate models predicting catastrophic global warming have consistently proven unreliable, overestimating temperature increases and ignoring natural climate variability. Yet, these flawed models continue to be used by the media and political leaders to justify sweeping policies. As evidence of cooling grows and solar activity declines, we are entering a period of global cooling, potentially lasting up to 80 years. This shift will bring longer winters, severe ice storms and infrastructure challenges such as long power outages (broken power lines). Communities will face rising demands for food storage, fuel and housing for the homeless/displaced.

The narrative of man-made global warming has been based on a flawed understanding of climate science, data manipulation and political agendas. The lack of correlation between CO2 and temperature, coupled with the undeniable role of solar activity, points to natural climate cycles as the true drivers of climate change. Whistleblowers, leaks and discrepancies in climate models continue to expose the scientific and political motivations fueling the global warming narrative, revealing how it has been weaponized for control and profit.

