Quantum Healing Sessions: Life & Reality

This podcast is not for everyone - Each to his/her own time - We are our own teachers in a multiverse.

This podcast explores the multidimensional nature of reality and how we move through timelines, often unknowingly through experiences like déjà vu and synchronicities. As we awaken to this shift in consciousness, we’re each given the freedom to choose our path, whether it’s based on fear, faith, polarity or unity. Reality is multidimensional, and we shape our futures by focusing our energy. The key? Focus on what you want, not what you don’t, and allow others to choose their path. This podcast empowers you to heal and consciously align with the path that serves your highest good.

Note - The Einstein comment is about other smarter scientists - he wasn’t “stupid” he was promoted by the system to keep us in the dark - ya :)

7-Part Series, with the intro:

Step 1 - Healing Your Past

0:00 -44:41

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Step 2 - The Big Picture - Overview, Insights and tools

0:00 -24:53

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Step 3 - Honing Intuition and Solving Unsolvable Problems

0:00 -24:56

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Step 4 - Facing Your Deepest Fears Like a Master

0:00 -25:15

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Step 5 - Group Healing Session - Trust The Unknown

0:00 -16:46

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Step 6 - Discovering Accepting and Living Inner Truth

0:00 -24:04

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The healing sessions and recordings in this podcast go back to my Awakening and Merkaba Carpet Channelled Sketches and Insights days, somewhere between 2017-2020. It was a MASSIVE awakening and healing session that took me into multidimensional awareness - aware of other timelines. The main recording at the top is from 2020-22 - I forget he exact date.

Philip K Dick, author of Blade Runner, spoke about other timelines, years ago!

I never sketched before this awakening, so they start out rough, but all have interesting insights. I started with the 1st sketch and ended with the 2nd, six months later. I sketched non-stop - hundreds.

I will post another recording about the purple sketch below. Anka/Bashar (a well known channeller) talks about some of the science involved in the 2nd sketch. I’ll address it in the recording below. Ken Wheeler talks about some of the science (re. magnetic fields). You can find both on Youtube.

Physics of Consciousness - Strange Days Indeed!

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