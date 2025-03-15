Big pharma controls the narrative around health/illness to secure a vast consumer base reliant on their treatments. By framing the body’s natural detox processes as viral infections, they create huge demand for vaccines that cause a plethora of health issues and autoimmune disease, creating an even bigger demand for treatments. This “strategy” targets us from cradle to grave.

The Real Flu According to Censored Science

EMF Tech Exposure - Exposure to man-made electromagnetic fields (EMFs) disrupts cellular processes and immune function, triggering flu symptoms. The study "Effects of Electromagnetic Fields on Human Health" (2016) found that EMFs interfere with cellular communication and stress responses, contributing to flu-like reactions.

EMF Seasonal Shifts - Seasonal geomagnetic shifts and solar activity disrupt the body’s electromagnetic balance, leading to flu symptoms. The study "Effects of Geomagnetic Disturbances on Human Health" (2019) EMF fluctuations affect human health as the body adjusts to changes in natural geomagnetic fields.

Toxins (Pollutants, Pesticides, Chemicals) - Exposure to environmental toxins like pollutants and pesticides trigger immune responses that lead to flu symptoms. The study "Chemical Exposures and Immune System Responses" (2021) found that these reactions occur as the body works to detoxify harmful substances.

Vaccine Reactions - Flu symptoms are commonly experienced after vaccination due to the body’s immune response to the vaccine. According to the "Adverse Events Following Immunization" study (2020), these symptoms reflect an active immune system response.

Toxin Release/Detox - Detoxification processes in the body can trigger flu symptoms as the body expels accumulated toxins. The study "Physiological Responses to Detoxification" (2019) showed that these symptoms are often part of the detox process and are frequently mistaken for illness.

Heavy Metal Exposure - Exposure to heavy metals like mercury and lead impairs cellular function and leads to flu symptoms during detoxification. The study "Heavy Metal Toxicity and Human Health" (2021) found that these symptoms occur as the body removes these metals from the system.

Psychological Stress - Chronic stress can impair immune function, making the body susceptible to flu symptoms. The meta-analysis "Psychological Stress and Immune Function" (2012) revealed that stress-induced cortisol release suppresses immunity, increasing vulnerability to flu-like reactions.

How it Works

The immune system acts as a "gatekeeper," detecting and defending against harmful substances, initiating detox when toxins accumulate. Inflammation plays a central role, helping to identify and eliminate toxins, contributing to flu-like symptoms. Environmental and psychological stressors can further trigger this detox response, with the immune system working to restore balance.

Toxins, both internal and external, accumulate in the body over time, triggering a natural detox process to remove harmful substances. External toxins such as pollutants, heavy metals, pesticides, mold and chemicals in food and water can overwhelm the body’s systems. Internal toxins such as metabolic waste, excess hormones and byproducts from gut imbalances also need to be cleared. Stress is a key contributor, raising cortisol levels, which increase byproducts such as lactic acid, free radicals and endotoxins. These internal toxins cause inflammation, muscle tension and immune activation, leading to symptoms such as fatigue, body aches and congestion. Stress can also damage gut health, contributing to leaky gut syndrome, which allows toxins to enter the bloodstream and intensify the detox process.

Exosomes are released from cells as part of the detox response. These small vesicles help transport waste, proteins and RNA between cells, clearing toxins and regulating immune responses. They deliver harmful substances to organs such as the liver and kidneys for neutralization and excretion and are often misidentified as viruses. However, viruses, as traditionally defined, have never been successfully isolated, proving that they do not exist in the way commonly understood.

The detox process unfolds in stages: Phase 1 modifies toxins in the liver, making them more reactive. In Phase 2, toxins are conjugated with molecules such as glutathione, making them water-soluble for easier elimination. In the excretion phase, toxins are expelled through the kidneys, liver and bile, skin and lungs. Mucus is produced in the lungs and nasal passages to trap and expel toxins, especially from the respiratory system. Symptoms such as fatigue, headaches, body aches, skin breakouts and congestion are signs of the body working to clear harmful substances. These are not caused by viral infections but reflect the body’s natural detox efforts.

Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional, and the information provided here is for informational purposes only. It should not be taken as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for any medical concerns or before making decisions related to your health.

