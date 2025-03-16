The Timeless Paradox

A time traveler journeys forward in time by 100 years, then instantly travels back to the exact moment he left. When he returns, nothing changed. If the he traveled through time but no time passed, does time exist or is it simply an illusion tied to our perception of events?

The Paradox of Halving Time

Imagine you are at a point in time; let’s call it "now." To reach the next moment, you must first travel halfway to it, then halfway again, and then halfway again, forever. So, if time is divided into infinite halves, you never reach the next moment because there’s always an infinite number of "halfway" points. If this process goes on forever, can you ever truly experience the passage of time? Does time even exist, if it can be infinitely divided and yet never fully reached? Perhaps time is not a continuous flow, but an illusion.

Circular Debt Paradox

Three people (A, B, and C) are involved in a circle of debt: A owes B $20, B owes C $20, and C owes A $20. One day, A finds $10 and gives it to B. B gives it to C, and C gives it back to A. Now they only owe each other $10. The cycle repeats: A gives the $10 to B, B gives it to C… and C to A, so everyone is paid in full. No new money was created and no one gained or lost anything. What happened?

FYI - Interest and tax create money from nothing, establishing a perpetual cycle of debt and repayment. We become economic slaves, trapped in debt/interest/taxes, where our labor/resources benefit those who control the money… Slavery at its finest - Self-kept slaves! Ken Got Me Thinking - He Does that!

The Missing Dollar Paradox

Three friends check into a hotel room that costs $30. They each pay the front desk $10, for a total of $30. Later, the clerk realizes the room only cost $25, so he gives $5 to the bellboy to return to the guests. The bellboy, unsure how to divide the $5 evenly, gives each friend $1 and keeps the remaining $2 as a tip. Each friend paid $9 (since they got $1 back), for a total of $27. The bellboy kept $2, for a total to $29. Where is the missing dollar?

