In an age where data is king, privacy has become the casualty of progress. Our every move, every click and even our thoughts are increasingly being monitored by technologies embedded in the very fabric of our daily lives; a world where AI knows when you go to the bathroom (seriously), what you do in there and for how long; where it discerns your emotions based on facial expressions, posture and even your breathing. It sounds like science fiction, but that is the reality of today.

AI Knows What You Think

We live in a world where AI (what’s being called AI) is watching us in ways that are too pervasive to comprehend. Our phones are always listening and collecting data, whether it’s the microphone quietly recording ambient sounds, the camera capturing us at any moment or apps tracking everything we do.

iPhone infrared capabilities secretly capture images in low-light, as demonstrated by users in social media.

TVs can see how you feel about what you watch. You may think your TV is innocently sitting there showing Netflix, but if it’s a smart TV, it may be tracking your eye movements, analyzing which scenes hold your attention, how often you look away and even how long you stare at the screen, subtly refining algorithms.

Phones are data-harvesting machines that monitor our movements, location and behavior from the moment we wake up to when we go to sleep. They're listening for our words, tracking our location and gathering data on how we feel. Apps track our heartbeat, the time we spend on certain activities, our gait, even our stress levels via biofeedback. Our phone even know our mood when we take a photo.

Tracking

Wearable devices like Fitbit and Apple Watch track a wide range of personal data, including heartbeat, sleep patterns, blood oxygen levels and stress. This biofeedback reveals more about us than we know, allowing AI to infer emotional states, health and vulnerabilities. It predict desires, stress levels and behaviors to manipulate/influence our decisions. Coupled with location and targeted marketing, companies can predict our needs before we're even aware of them, shaping behavior with unsettling precision.

BlackRock in Control

BlackRock, through its significant stakes in major tech companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft, has unprecedented access to the vast amounts of personal data that these firms collect. With control over over $20 trillion in assets and economy of scale/influence over 1,600 companies across industries such as tech, energy, health and finance, BlackRock holds powerful influences over global markets and government policies. With BlackRock controlling the companies behind the infrastructure of data collection, just a few people hold the keys to the information that governs our world today, and will have even more control over tomorrow.

How Bad Will It Get?

We’re at a tipping point: as our reliance on technology grows, so does the data being collected and the integration of AI into our lives. The window to regulate and limit these practices is closing fast. As AI becomes more advanced and widespread, untangling the web of data collection will become nearly impossible. By the time most realize how invasive this is, it may be too late to undo the damage. Imagine a world where AI knows everything about you and assigns your social worth based on a cost-benefit analysis. It could control your grocery allowance, insurance rates, access to education and even whether you can have children, all based on your perceived value to society, right down to your genetics. In this world, AI would decide what you're allowed to do based on how beneficial or costly you are to the system.

The Decentralized Future of Data and Privacy

In the end, it’s up to us to decide if we want to let this future happen. It’s not too late to demand more transparency and protections against the growing AI surveillance state. But if we wait too long, we could lose our privacy for good. We can use blockchain and decentralized technologies to create a system where personal data is kept private and secure. This would allow us to share data safely on trusted platforms, enabling cooperation without compromising privacy. In this new system, information can be used responsibly without giving too much power to corporations or governments. As more people embrace decentralization, the old systems of control will fade, leading to a society where technology empowers people, promotes freedom and encourages collaboration.

Centralized Vs. Decentralized War for Freedom

The world is moving towards decentralization, challenging the control of corporations, governments and global institutions via cryptocurrency, decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain, giving individuals more control, privacy and fairness. This shift threatens globalists who rely on centralized systems of control.

In response, the globalists are creating their own digital currencies (CBDCs), imposing regulations and co-opting decentralized innovations to maintain control. If decentralization succeeds, it empowers, innovates and creates transparent systems. If suppressed, power will continue to concentrated in the hands of the few, who operate from fear-mentality that needs total control to feel safe.

Despite this opposition, decentralization continues to grow. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum remain strong, offering alternatives to traditional currencies. DeFi, peer-to-peer lending and smart contracts are expanding beyond traditional finance. NFTs are evolving on decentralized marketplaces and decentralized cloud storage is challenging big tech.

Decentralized energy grids, supply chains and communication networks provide alternatives to centralized systems. New technologies such as decentralized telecom networks and privacy-focused solutions, counter government pushes for digital identities. Decentralized movements in healthcare, education and research are giving individuals more control.

BlackRock - Looking the Devil in the Eye!

BlackRock and partner Vanguard control over $20 trillion in assets, making them the largest asset managers in the world. This immense financial power gives them unparalleled influence across industries, markets and governments, consolidating power in ways that threaten the personal freedoms of the entire globe.

With stakes in over 1,600 major companies, across energy, healthcare, finance and tech, BlackRock doesn't just vote on corporate boards, it controls the conditions under which companies succeed or fail. Their financial decisions shape which companies thrive and which ones struggle, through access to key resources like supply chains, loans and government regulations. For instance, BlackRock’s investment priorities can influence how companies align with their ESG standards, pushing entire industries toward sustainability or social responsibility measures that align with their goals. They don’t need to vote to make a company comply; they can simply decide which companies to fund and which to sideline, impacting everything from production to pricing.

BlackRock’s immense control over global markets has led companies to make decisions that often defy traditional economic logic. Many, influenced by BlackRock’s push for ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals, prioritized ideological agendas over profitability, adopting "woke" initiatives that alienated customers or raised costs without clear economic benefit. The push for vaccine mandates, backed by BlackRock's influence, led companies to adopt policies that caused public backlash and workforce disruption. These decisions, often made in line with BlackRock’s broader social goals, reshaped corporate agendas at the expense of sound business practices. If the vaccine is later proven harmful, companies could face legal consequences, including lawsuits for forced vaccination, class actions for damages, and liability if public health agencies misled the public. They could also be accused of breaching fiduciary duty if mandates harmed profits or reputations.

BlackRock’s power doesn’t stop at corporate governance. They’ve played a key role in managing central bank assets, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, during economic crises. Their involvement in stimulus packages and asset-buying programs during the COVID-19 pandemic raised alarms about conflicts of interest, given that BlackRock stood to financially benefit from these policies. Their ability to influence national governments and economic strategies gives them a disproportionate role in shaping public policy, often in ways that favor their financial interests over the public good.

BlackRock, as a major global asset manager, exerts significant influence over the World Economic Forum (WEF) and other globalist organizations by promoting ESG. Through investments and lobbying, it shapes economic and political agendas, pushing for globalist policies that consolidate power. Additionally, BlackRock is involved in advancing global surveillance through its connections with tech companies and data analytics platforms, supporting systems that can monitor and control social and economic behaviors on a global scale.

BlackRock’s extensive use of data analytics via their highly advanced financial technology system, “Aladdin”, provides them with unmatched insight into global financial markets. Aladdin helps BlackRock trades quickly and manage complex portfolios with precision. This computational power and access to real-time information allow them to make investment decisions faster and more accurately than the average investor. By manipulating markets and individuals through data, BlackRock can influence not just economic outcomes, but the very behavior of people.

Another chilling aspect of BlackRock’s power is its potential role in facilitating surveillance. As a key player in data collection, AI and finance, they stand to benefit from systems like AI-driven social credit, as tested in China. These technologies track personal behavior and political opinions, granting or denying access to services based on an individual’s "score."

To counter BlackRock's centralized control, we need stronger antitrust laws to prevent the concentration of power, support decentralized technologies such as blockchain to reduce reliance on financial giants, and push for transparent corporate governance. Public awareness is key to driving consumer action and political pressure for reform. Governments must enforce tighter regulations on data usage, strip it of identifying factors and give communities full access, to curb BlackRock's unchecked power. (More Solutions & Ideas Here)

BlackRock pushes Fake Global Warming - Do you trust them

Blackrock Scandals - Direct Involvement

2016 Insider Trading: A former fund manager used confidential information for personal gains, leading to imprisonment. 2021 Investments in Blacklisted Chinese Firms: BlackRock invested in companies linked to human rights violations in Xinjiang, raising ethical concerns. 2024 Antitrust Lawsuit (Energy Manipulation): BlackRock, along with other asset managers, was accused of colluding to raise energy costs by limiting coal production through its involvement in Climate Action 100+. 2025 ESG-Related Consumer Protection: Tennessee sued BlackRock for misleading investors about ESG practices, resulting in a no-penalty settlement 2023 Investment Company Act Violations: BlackRock’s closed-end funds violated regulations, harming investors by breaching the Investment Company Act. 2018 Data Breach: BlackRock inadvertently exposed sensitive data of 20,000 financial advisers due to a public posting error. 2018 Gun Manufacturer Investments: BlackRock faced public backlash for investing in gun manufacturers, leading them to remove stocks from ESG funds. 2020 Federal Reserve Conflict of Interest: BlackRock’s involvement in managing assets for the Federal Reserve raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest. 2024 Whistleblower Allegations: A former employee accused BlackRock of suppressing a search engine aimed at monitoring illegal investments in China, raising concerns about data monitoring practices.

Blackrock Scandals - Indirect Connections

2024 Antitrust Lawsuit (Energy Manipulation): BlackRock, along with other asset managers, was accused of manipulating energy markets by pressuring companies to limit coal production to meet net-zero targets, allegedly raising energy costs. Corporate Governance Influence: BlackRock has been criticized for using its voting power to influence corporate boards, shaping company policies on issues like climate change and labor practices, at the expense of workers or communities. ESG Push (Environmental, Social, Governance): BlackRock has been accused of pressuring companies to adopt policies aligning with ESG investment strategies, sometimes at the expense of long-term profitability or stakeholder interests. Pressure on Companies to Adopt Climate Goals: BlackRock has been criticized for voting in favor of climate-related shareholder proposals, forcing companies to prioritize sustainability over financial performance + job losses/financial harm. Support for Cost-Cutting Measures: BlackRock has been accused of advocating for aggressive cost-cutting measures, such as layoffs or outsourcing, in companies to maximize short-term returns, harming workers and local economies. Influence Over Executive Compensation: As a major shareholder, BlackRock has been accused of influencing executive compensation packages to align with short-term stock prices, rather than long-term company health/stakeholder well-being. Cambridge Analytica Scandal (2018): Facebook's data exploitation for political purposes, with BlackRock’s investment in Facebook BlackRock’s Ethical Concerns in Chinese Investments: BlackRock faced criticism for investing in Chinese companies linked to human rights abuses, Pressure on Companies to Prioritize Sustainability: BlackRock’s influence over companies to prioritize climate goals or sustainability, sometimes at the expense of financial stability, workers’ well-being, and local economies.

Vanguard Scandals - Direct Involvement

2015 Proxy Voting Scandal: Vanguard was accused of improperly influencing shareholder votes on corporate governance issues. 2017 Violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA): Vanguard was investigated for investments in companies that violated U.S. anti-corruption laws abroad, though no formal charges were filed. 2018 Data Privacy Concerns: Vanguard faced a breach in its investment platform, exposing sensitive personal and financial information of thousands of clients. 2020 Role in Blacklisted Chinese Companies: Vanguard was involved in funding Chinese companies linked to human rights abuses in Xinjiang. 2020 Misleading Marketing of ESG Funds: Vanguard was accused of misleading investors about the ESG credentials of its investment funds. 2021 Investments in Coal Companies: Vanguard continued investments in coal mining companies despite pledging to align with global climate goals. 2021 Federal Reserve Conflict of Interest: Vanguard managed assets for the U.S. Federal Reserve during the pandemic's economic response, raising concerns about conflicts of interest.

Vanguard Scandals - Indirect Connections

Influence Over Corporate Governance: Vanguard has used its voting power to influence corporate boards, affecting policies on issues like executive compensation and shareholder rights. Pressure on ESG Adoption: Vanguard has pushed companies to adopt ESG policies, sometimes at the expense of financial performance. Investments in Military and Defense Companies: Vanguard invested in military and defense companies, raising ethical concerns about its ESG commitments. Influence on Sustainability Practices: Vanguard has influenced companies to prioritize sustainability, sometimes leading to economic disruption. Contributions to Income Inequality: Vanguard has invested in companies with poor labor practices, exacerbating income inequality. Lack of Transparency in Investment Practices: Vanguard has been criticized for a lack of transparency in managing funds and communicating with investors. Ethical Concerns in Chinese Investments: Vanguard has invested in Chinese companies linked to human rights abuses. Role in the Climate Action 100+ Coalition: Vanguard has been involved in pushing companies to limit coal production, contributing to rising energy costs. Influence on Executive Compensation: Vanguard influenced exec compensation packages, often prioritizing short-term stock gains over long-term stability. Tax Avoidance through Global Investments: Vanguard has been linked to tax avoidance schemes by investing in companies using offshore tax havens.

FYI… BlackRock has more power today than the Rothschild family. As the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock controls over $20 trillion in assets, giving it huge influence over global markets, industries and governments. The Rothschild family, while still wealthy and historically influential in banking, doesn't have the same level of direct control over today's global economy as BlackRock does.

