New Substack Podcast: Reality Split - Awakening
Join me for a more awakened-focused, multi-d exploration of life.
You can subscribe to my new Substack podcast about multi-d reality, awakened life, spirit, metaphysics, healing/health. I intend to record insights in 5-10 min clips. We’ll see how it goes :) TALKnet will remain up, but I’m done writing, and I closed my Rumble channel today - I’m 3D’d out - time for something new.
Really looking forward to this next chapter of your work. There's certainly no shortage of weirdness to talk about. And if there's any room for collaborating with your listeners/subscribers, to help build a little community and pull info and experiences from different sources, so much the better :)
👏