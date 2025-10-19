New Name / New Focus: TALKnet - Physics of Consciousness.
Please unsubscribe if this is not your area of interest - Thank you!
This Substack is supposed to be about the physics of consciousness, awakening and higher awareness (3D/5D stuff), but along the way I diluted it with other stuff, which attracted subs who really have no interest in my main focus.
I have a choice: I can create a second Substack for off-topic articles, or I re-focus on the physics of consciousness, which is what I decided to do.
I don’t want to waste your time, and I like to know that subscribers are on the same page with me. If physics of consciousness is not your area of interest (an obscure topic, I know) please unsubscribe.
Thanks! TALKnet - Physics of Consciousness
If you'd like feedback, personally speaking, I loved the old format (stream of consciousness audio podcasts), where you commented on the nature of the universe, consciousness, spiritual and mystical 'stuff', whatever was going on in the world, and with your life/journey. The newer stuff is great too. So yeah, I just really enjoy hearing your thoughts, experiences, reflections, commentary, and philosophy. Makes me feel not so alone, i.e. someone else can see what I'm seeing, and is having their same kind of weirdness happen to them :) so I'll probably follow along regardless of the exact format or themes :)
You write more substance, less fluff. Thank you! Nice to know the physics behind the love and light stuff.