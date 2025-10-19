This Substack is supposed to be about the physics of consciousness, awakening and higher awareness (3D/5D stuff), but along the way I diluted it with other stuff, which attracted subs who really have no interest in my main focus.

I have a choice: I can create a second Substack for off-topic articles, or I re-focus on the physics of consciousness, which is what I decided to do.

I don’t want to waste your time, and I like to know that subscribers are on the same page with me. If physics of consciousness is not your area of interest (an obscure topic, I know) please unsubscribe.

Thanks! TALKnet - Physics of Consciousness