TALKnet - Physics of Consciousness

TALKnet - Physics of Consciousness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aolus's avatar
Aolus
5d

If you'd like feedback, personally speaking, I loved the old format (stream of consciousness audio podcasts), where you commented on the nature of the universe, consciousness, spiritual and mystical 'stuff', whatever was going on in the world, and with your life/journey. The newer stuff is great too. So yeah, I just really enjoy hearing your thoughts, experiences, reflections, commentary, and philosophy. Makes me feel not so alone, i.e. someone else can see what I'm seeing, and is having their same kind of weirdness happen to them :) so I'll probably follow along regardless of the exact format or themes :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Talknet and others
Freeq O’Nature's avatar
Freeq O’Nature
5d

You write more substance, less fluff. Thank you! Nice to know the physics behind the love and light stuff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Talknet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture