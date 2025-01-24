Welcome to this 7-part, life-coach podcast that guides you through the multidimensional nature of reality, helping you awaken to the power of conscious choice to navigate the evolving shift in consciousness we’re all experiencing; one where you’re given the freedom to choose your path based on your frequency, mindset, and focus.

We’re all moving through timelines, whether we realize it or not. Experiences like coincidences, déjà vu and synchronicities are signs that reality is far more complex than we often understand. As we awaken to this multidimensional awareness, we realize that the world around us isn’t fixed; it’s shaped by where we direct our energy and attention.

This podcast is here to empower you to consciously create your reality. Whether you’re dealing with fear, self-doubt, or external pressures, you have the ability to shift your focus and align with the path that serves your highest good. Together, we’ll explore how to collapse possibilities into your experience by choosing where you direct your energy and how to embrace the timelines/frequencies that align with your inner truth.

In this ever-changing world, it’s easy to get lost in global polarity or the distractions of the external world. But the truth is, you are the creator of your experience. The choices you make today shape your future. It’s time to focus on what you truly want, not what you don’t. Let go of the limiting beliefs and habits that no longer serve you and start moving toward a life of greater sovereignty, freedom, and alignment.

I’ve been watching this shift unfold for years, and I’m here to help you make sense of the chaos and empower you to take control of your life’s direction. If you’re ready to step into a new paradigm, embrace your personal power, and align with your highest potential, this podcast is for you.

FYI All paths are on the table right now… this is a divergence of consciousness that 99% of the people will never see clearly enough to consider, but that is what it is… This is an evolutionary shift where each of us is given the freedom to choose a new path, based on our state of being or frequency and focus of consciousness… Some choose polarity - left/right. Some choose fear; some choose faith; some inner truth; some are externally focused; some in victim mentality; some compassion and unity… This global polarity is a product of a collective shift of consciousness - so easily provable…. And reality is actually multidimensional - also easily provable with modern science - I’m awake/aware enough to see it and experience it and I can definitely say that each person is now choosing their future by what they think it’s going to be and by focusing that energy on it, collapsing those probabilities into their experience (we are our own teachers). There are many timelines here, thus the disconnect/polarity/oddities/reality glitches/Mandela Effects etc… So what is the upshot - focus on what you want; not what you don’t want and let the world make the choices they want to make… Inevitably everyone is making this choice - and this one matters a lot. I’ve been watching this build up and play out since 2015… up next is the fall of globalism and rise of sovereignty for some, and for others a dystopian future under globalist rule.I don’t expect anyone to believe any of this - And I don’t care in the least what anyone else believes - it’s none of my business… but this is the game on the stage of life that is playing out right now.

