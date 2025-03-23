I created these channelled sketches by allowing them to flow out in the moment, with no agenda, one line to the next. I was awake, multidimensionally aware and not in the same timeline that I remembered. I sketched non-stop for insights/epiphanies. I learned a lot from being in the frequency of the artist and sketching from an intuitive state of being, in the now, day after day for six months, connected to higher frequency consciousness.

I’m not an artist. I don’t sketch. I just started sketching on the phone for channelled insight (similar to channelled writing), yet my ability to sketch developed remarkably fast over a six-month period. It seems that we can tap into past-life skills by doing.

These two sketch videos were done towards the end of this journey, to show the process. I went through five stages of sketching. Each stage looked different. Some are black and white, some color, some metaphysical, some tell a story and some offered interesting insight. I have not sketched since.

POLARITY

EPIPHANY

SKETCHES - 5 STAGES: MAY TO OCT 2016