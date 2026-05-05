Source: OMG - O’Keefe Media Group Channel

J&J Scientist Admits COVID Vaxx Is Not Safe nor Effective

In a leaked video, Josh Rice, lead regulatory scientist at Johnson & Johnson, explicitly admits that the company’s COVID-19 vaccine is not safe nor effective. He states, “none of that stuff was safe and effective,” and questions the research behind the product, saying there was a lack of adequate testing.

Rice also claims, “At Johnson & Johnson, I got a minstroke from it,” indicating he personally experienced serious side effects. He further suggests that legal action against the company is likely, implying that the vaccine’s safety issues are significant.

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