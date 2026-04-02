Many experts and data indicate that both vaccine doses and the prevalence of chronic health conditions, autoimmune diseases and neurodegenerative disorders are increasing at similar, exponential rates.

Over recent decades, vaccine doses have steadily risen by an average of 0.78 doses per year. Meanwhile, adult chronic disease prevalence has increased at an average rate of 0.52% per year, suggesting a parallel pattern. This simultaneous, rapid rise indicates that we are getting sicker faster, with illnesses accelerating exponentially.

The parallel growth in vaccine exposure and chronic health issues highlights the need for independent investigation into the long-term impact of increased vaccination on public health.

1960: 3 vaccines, 8 doses; 44% of US adults with chronic disease

1970: 5 vaccines, 12 doses; 46% [2% increase in chronic disease]

1980: 5 vaccines, 14 doses; 48% [Another 2% increase]

1990: 5 vaccines, 19 doses; 50% [+2%]

2000: 9 vaccines, 24 doses; 52% [+2%]

2010: 12 vaccines, 35 doses; 53% [+1%]

2013: 13 vaccines, 38 doses; 52.5% [–0.5%]

2014: 13 vaccines, 38 doses; 53.2% [+0.7%]

2015: 13 vaccines, 38 doses; 54% [+0.8%]

2016: 14 vaccines, 40 doses; 55.1% [+1.1%]

2017: 16 vaccines, 45 doses; 56.3% [+1.2%]

2018: 16 vaccines, 46 doses; 60% [+3.7%]

2019: 17 vaccines, 48 doses; 61.5% [+1.5%]

2020: 17 vaccines, 50 doses; 65% [+3.5%] (Spike in Diseases)

2021: 17 vaccines, 52 doses; 70% [+5%] (Massive Spike 1-yr post CV19 Vaxx)

2022: 17 vaccines, 54 doses; 72.5% [+2.5%] (Ongoing…)

2023: 18 vaccines, 57 doses; 76.4% [+3.9%] (Ongoing…)

Correlation doesn’t mean causation…. but maybe we should at least take a closer look!

See court released docs outlining over 1200 adverse side effects (auto immune disease, heart disease, cancer etc.) linked to Pfizer vaccines.

Critics argue that the rapid increase in childhood vaccines (and doses 0-18 yrs) overload and dysregulate the immune system, leading to autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. Studies show vaccine adjuvants, such as heavy metals, have long-term effects on immune regulation, contributing to autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. Studies also show that vaccines weakens the body’s detox system, leaving adults vulnerable to lifelong chronic illnesses.

Can we trust pharma corporations to deliver health when it earns 1.6 trillion dollars a year from disease?… and considering they have a fiduciary (legal) duty to maximize shareholder profits?

I was curious, so I asked the bot the following question, just to see if it’s possible to manipulate an entire industry:

My Q - How much money does the global pharmaceutical industry make each year, and how does that financial power allow it to CONTROL science, government, medicine and the media?

Chatbot A - Globally, the pharmaceutical industry generates approximately $1.6 trillion in annual revenue and earns $150–300 billion in profit, roughly the economic weight of a major nation. At that scale, the industry doesn’t just sell medicine; it wields significant leverage over the systems that define medicine itself. Through its financial reach, the industry can effectively shape the direction of scientific research, influence policy decisions, and guide medical practice: Details here

A couple of related, short articles

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Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional. The information provided here is for informational purposes only. It should not be taken as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare provider for any medical concerns or before making decisions related to your health.

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