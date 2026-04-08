In My Opinion in this Fictional Contemplation of BS Rolling Around in Head

When you’re party to the big investment companies such as Blackrock, Vanguard and State Street (The big Three) and you’re Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock and head of the World Economic Form (Interim Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees), and the economy is life-cycling out, and AI (fake AI) is changing the job landscape at lightning speed, and we know in general that things are headed for a universal income with the globalist-intent to be under a global government, then the old supply and demand system withing a free market is over.

Somewhere along the line the focus shifted from profit to control, so being the mega-trillion-$ big three, you would have some real control over all industries, supply chains and 1000s of companies, through economy of scale, influence, money, power etc., and you could leverage all of that to take over the globe, economies etc., via control over national governments; centralized industries; ESG (global warming propaganda to control energy, which IS economy; and DEI to breakdown culture, economy, society/community, family etc…

You might even (you could) set up, test, promote, and launch a fake pandemic, and mandate some secret-ingredient-medicine across 1000s of companies; and if they happen to get blood clots, heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s etc. you can make some money in the health industry from insurance to med care; thin the herd a bit for a 3%/yr decline in demand, kind of like we see reflected in current supply and demand stats across all industries (except big pharma - they’re up), and make some big money while “the people” point the finger at each other for all the problems at hand.

You might also have some meetings with the the heads of industries, such as media, tech, governments etc. and mention that if they want to be part of the team and continue to operate down the road in the new economy, then they should play ball now.

You might prove your power and control to the industry players and tell the whole world how happy they’ll be owning nothing, eating bugs, warming up by the the solar panels and walking to work in 15 min smart cities; not really a message for the people, but a show of power and control to let centralized systems (1000s of companies) know you’re the boss making your move, like you own the place…

And if you were a company like, lets say Alphabet/Google/Youtube or Twitter (before Musk) or Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney, mainstream media, big retail, big food, you would know for sure that the days of the old business model are over, and that to have a seat at the New-World-Order Table, you gotta be a good boy and play ball, even if your customers hate and boycott you… because in the end, customer won’t have options… you will get to be their like-it-or-not supplier.

Companies operating in a universal-income-based economy don’t compete anymore. Customers don’t get to choose what flavor of bugs they’ll eat… 47 brands/flavors of potato chips becomes a bag of deep fried fuck-you bugs with a go-fuck-yourself napkin and smiley-face globalist logo that says Save the Planet!

When I hear people confused about why companies are seemingly self-destructing or pushing products and services that nobody wants, I think: That’s the plan - CEOs aren’t stupid. They’re fear-n-greed experts - Survival experts.

After the globalist, economic-reshaping “pandemic”, many of the Ma/Pa Incs are gone… Entrepreneurs USED to be the backbone of the economy; now they’re in the way of centralization.

I heard recently that Blackrock dumped Disney, no longer supports (openly) DEI… In a world of instant global communication between all of us, there’s no more secrets - It’s integrity/transparency or bust, so they are doing some back-peddling these days… Too much is being exposed too fast; it’s hard to control people who look behind the curtain.

Polarity permeates hierarchy across all major companies, industries, governments, religions, countries etc.. Everything is changing from inside-out to outside-in. CEOs are smart… (3D smart) but blind when it comes to this evolutionary shift and what that means. They can’t read the writing on the wall anymore. Every move they make, backfires. Every move the globalists make, backfires and serves to expose the truth… They don’t get it - If you don’t get it by now, you’re not on track for a new and inevitable (happening now) age of global integrity/transparency.

Controlled opposition is self-exposing in the wake of pressure surrounding the fear and greed players (old playbook is dead). Media/news disseminators are not exposed for their BS months or years later, but the same day or next day… and they don’t know why their luck is so bad.

So now what… Well, we go back to community of course. Centralized systems breakdown more everyday, as new players of integrity and decentralized systems rise u to pick up the slack.

Are you on the right track or not? If you figured out how to live in the moment and are realizing that “home” is within; not something “out there”; many of us were displaced and if you live long enough, anything out there that you call home, will disappear; it has to be found within - And you feel emptied out inside (of ego, expectations/limiting projections, fear, etc.), then you’re on the right track for exiting the old paradigm game. You cant take too much emotional baggage to the next destination - A small carry-on at best.

My format is all over the place here, today, because it’s more relaxed for me… I’m not a fan of “working” at writing things down anymore, structuring, focusing, cleaning, bot-checking for errors/format/grammar. Life is too short - transparency, integrity and wisdom are more than enough to offer anyone for free these days.

I’m okay sharing insight in the moment, off the cuff IMOs... I’m busy studying some complex shit for myself these days; I value my time more and more; most people don’t give a shit about this kind of insight - it’s just background noise - a way to express ideas that I would never journal for myself, so it has to be something to share. It’s like catch and release - it pops in my head and I toss it back out on Substack.

I can’t believe how much studying I’ve done over my lifetime, 20 yrs at least and another 9 years of home school for my daughter, having to relearn everything to teach it, and also a shitload of life experiences, living in over 50 homes, studying in over 20 schools. My daughter was asking me about it so I made a list and decided I’m all done with learning and experiences (except this complex project - biggest one yet! And last one I hope). I’ve had enough… All done with learning - More than enough of that… enough of it all. And then the home thing… I had to ask myself about that - a lot of people I used to know are gone early, so it’s basically me, my wife and my daughter and that’s it now. After 50 homes… clearly, I’m not going feel home in yet another fucking house, it has come from within living in the now - hang you hat type thing. That was my inspiration to share the home thing….

Some other ideas that popped up… EMF of earth, the sun, lightning and moving water (oceans, waterfalls, showers) all positively charge the air, and I recall researchers saying we what the body is doing is taking in the EMF (electricity) from the air, the + charge etc. beyond the idea that we simple breath oxygen… I won’t get into all the details here, but if you are like me and channel insights in the shower or feel relaxed listening to the ocean or love a good lightning storm, then there’s something to it.

In the past I would be all over this exploration to nail it down, but I don’t really care to learn anymore more :) I’ve nailed down all kinds of new ideas and old mysteries, and nobody really cares about it, so I don’t really care about it anymore… but if you care about this research, then there’s some threads of insight to follow - I recall writing an article on the sun charging up air so that it would be more healing than indoor air, to get people to think about going outside to get “fresh” air… but there’s more to it to learn…

I’m not error checking anymore or researching - I appreciate my time these days… so nobody in this one-man office cares to care - it’s just IMO BS anyway :) At least you know the bot didn’t molest this article or whatever this is :)

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