In A Course in Miracles, one of the key themes is that the truth, which is equated with love, has the power to heal. "The truth will correct all errors in the mind." By recognizing and embracing truth, or divine love, all psychological, emotional and spiritual wounds can be healed. The truth is seen as a healing force that transcends illusions and brings peace and clarity. If God is truth (all that is), it follows that truth is love that heals.

The Now is the Anchor of Truth in a Sea of Subjectivity

In a world where truth is subjective and constantly shifting, the now is the only constant we can rely on. The past is a distorted memory, the future a projection, and even our sense of self is fluid. Without a fixed point, we risk being lost in an ocean of uncertainty. The now is the foundation of all reality, the moment where everything happens. It’s the point where past, present and future converge. Metaphysically, it’s the only truly real experience we can have. Psychologically, it’s where we regain control over our thoughts, free from the distractions of regret or fear. By calming our mind and focusing on the present, we can cut through the mental noise and reconnect with what is real. Living in the now isn't just a spiritual practice; it's the key to experiencing life as it truly is. It’s the key to real freedom, highest potentials, true happiness, inner truth and self-mastery! When we are present, we stop reacting to the past and anticipating the future. We become grounded in the only state of being that is real, true and rooted in complete faith, where healing happens because the mind can rest and recover. Neuroplasticity rewires the brain around this balanced 'Now' state of being, beyond the illusions of fear, judgment and sickness. This is where God lives!"

The Subjective Nature of What We Think is Real

The External World - We can never truly experience the external world as it “really is.” Our senses only give us filtered data, which is processed by our brains. The world we “see” is a perception, not a direct experience of the external. It’s a belief based on inference, not undeniable fact.

The Past - The past exists only in our memories, which are malleable and prone to distortion. We cannot directly access the past; it’s a concept we reconstruct.

The Future - The future is unknown. We can project and predict based on probabilities, but the future is always a concept until it arrives as the present.

Free Will - What we think of as free will may simply be the feeling of freedom, influenced by unconscious processes and environmental factors (soul plans).

Science - Science is based on models and theories that change as new data becomes available. What we consider objective truth today might be overturned tomorrow.

Morality - Morality is not an objective fact but a social construct. Different cultures and societies hold differing moral standards.

The Self - Our sense of self is fluid, constantly shaped by new experiences, thoughts and perceptions. There’s no permanent, unchanging "self."

Cause and Effect - While cause and effect seem to govern our experience, at the quantum level, the relationship between events is not always clear.

Math Truths - Math truths, such as 1+1=2, are valid within specific systems, but they are dependent on axioms and rules. In modular arithmetic, 1+1 doesn’t equal 2.

The Nature of Light - Light’s behavior depends on the experiment. It can act as both a particle and a wave, showing that its nature is not fixed but context-dependent.

The Power of Now Audio Book - Written & Read by Eckhart Tolle

The Power of Now focuses on bringing awareness to the present moment and letting go of the mind's tendency to dwell on the past or future. Good Book!

Living in the Now Can Heal Your Psychological Struggles

Anxiety - Eliminates worry about the future

Depression - Releases regret and guilt about the past - acceptance

Stress - Stops overthinking and reduces pressure from imagined outcomes

Fear - The present reveals most fears are illusions/projections

Self-doubt - The now encourages action without second-guessing

Regret - Prevents dwelling on past mistakes - acceptance and growth

Overthinking - Silences mental chatter, leading to clear thinking

Perfectionism - Encourages action without fixating on outcomes or perfection

Addiction - Reduces the urge to escape into unhealthy habits & heals addictions

Low self-esteem - Helps accept ourselves without the pressure of comparison

Social Anxiety - Reduces fear of judgment - encourages authentic interactions

Anger - Gives space to respond calmly rather than reacting impulsively

Isolation - Fosters connection, reduces disconnection

Lack of Focus - Enhances concentration on the task at hand

Grief - Fosters healing by processing loss without being overwhelmed by the past

How To live in the Now

Focus on your breath – Use it as an anchor to bring you into the present moment

Engage your senses – Awareness of what you see, hear, smell, taste, feel right now

Let go of past and future thoughts – Gently redirect your mind when it drifts

Practice mindfulness – Stay aware of your thoughts/actions without judgment

Limit distractions – Be present in whatever you’re doing - talking/eating/working

Accept the moment – Embrace what’s happening, no resistance/desire for change

Be aware of your body – Relax tensions/sensations in your body

24/7 Meditate – The now trains your mind to stay in the moment / present

