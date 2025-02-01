The focus of your consciousness is imagination, is your reality experience. The power of imagination extends to every aspect of our existence. It is the ability to envision and create new possibilities, shaping our mental and physical well-being, wealth, happiness, and relationships. Imagination is the driving force behind innovation, creativity, and progress.

Artists leverage the power of imagination to create masterpieces that captivate the senses, evoke emotions, challenge perceptions, and inspire change. Imagination channelled through artistic expression shapes the evolution of humanity.

Engaging in imaginative activities, such as mindfulness and visualization, is a powerful tool to shape your state of being, which shapes your reality. Imagination offers us the experience of exploring alternate realities and parallel timelines. It’s the third eye (mind’s eye), it’s the foundation for spiritual journeying and communication with other beings in other frequencies of consciousness.

The power of imagination is a force (“the force”) that shapes the world and evolves human consciousness. Imagination is the higher mind: No limiting words, beliefs, fears, resistances, ruminations… to get in the way.

The masters taught us to be like a child and use our imagination freely, daily, unrestricted in faith that anything is possible; allow it “to be” and let go of efforting it into being. As within, so without / if you can “be”, it can “be” / if you resist, it resists; reality is a mirror of your inner truth, which makes you your own teacher.

Life and timelines are drawn to us by the frequency of our consciousness. When our beliefs, thoughts, and emotions are balanced and harmonious, reflecting a state of flow and inner truth, timelines that resonate with that frequency align with our awareness.

As we transition between different states of being, we encounter challenges that mirror old patterns in our evolving realities. This gradual process, similar to fractals, repeats with subtle changes until we release old patterns of density, fear, and conflict.

For example, shifting from a focus on fear to one of trust may trigger echoes of that fear. To move forward, we must maintain emotional balance and not feed energy into these echoes until they fade, allowing us to enter a new paradigm of experience. In this way, we become our own teachers through our conscious focus.

Life experiences resemble an ascending fractal that reflects our past creations. These echoes linger until we redirect our consciousness away from them, at which point they begin to dissipate. What this means is that although our focus of consciousness may be on embodying internal harmony, we may still experience echoes of the past that we intended to leave behind.

Don’t judge, attach or ruminate over these repeating patterns of life that we are choosing to leave behind, or they will be recharged for another round; let them pass and pass again, fading out with each rotation of the fractal, to eventually fade away.

These echoes test our resilience towards our internal evolution. It’s the physics of consciousness at play, where a standing wave of creation is reinforced by our attention on it, VS entropy that takes hold when we do not put the energy or focus of our consciousness on it.

It takes time to clean our fractal of the energy that we no longer wish to experience, so be patient and simply continue to focus on inner harmony until life comes into that frequency, without the echoes and bumps of the past.

If we want a world of unity, peace, compassion, wisdom, coherence, love, passion, truth, and highest potentials… we have to embody those qualities first… then reality, the mirror of our inner truth, will reflect it back to us.

It’s not easy; I have to actively steady my emotions when I face intensity, which sometimes get the better of me; but more often than not, in my 10th year of awakening, I am in a more relaxed state of being/polarity about most things.

It’s hard to be neutral about things close to the heart, but that’s where it really tests our inner truth; our ability to hold inner harmony is a perfect barometer for our progress in what we can describe as an ascension of consciousness/awareness.

Another barometer is our ability to see and recognize the light in everything that connects us as one big all-that-is creation… It takes time to see the Creator and creation in all things, but this is a pinnacle milestone of ascension and mastery.

