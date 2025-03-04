The globalist system, built on centralization/control, is increasingly facing resistance, with the United States leading the way to freedom. The first step, already underway, is defunding and withdrawing from globalist institutions such as the UN, WEF and IMF, which manipulate global politics and undermine national sovereignty. The US should and will cut funding to these organizations and end participation in global treaties, starting the process of regaining control over national policies; interesting this plan is playing out right now!

As the country disconnects from global structures, decentralization is taking the lead. Supporting local economies, small businesses and community-driven solutions will reduce dependence on large multinational corporations. Embracing cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies will counter the power of central banks. Education reform, as we see now, is essential; fostering homeschooling, community schools, and alternative educational models will dismantle the globalist-driven educational system. Decentralizing healthcare, encouraging medical freedom and empowering local practitioners will reduce the stranglehold of big pharma. the future of medicine is physics cures; not chemical side effects.

Exposing systemic corruption that keeps globalist interests alive is crucial for lasting change. Whistleblowers (If only to save their own skin) and investigative alt-journalists are and will continue to reveal backroom deals between global banks, big pharma and political elites, because there are no more secrets in a world of instant global communication between everyone. Agencies such FDA/CDC should and will be thoroughly investigated, and the people responsible for the military-industrial complex’s profiteering off wars and corruption must (inevitably will) be held accountable. Transparency and public accountability will erode trust in these corrupt systems and pave the way for a new era. It’s already becoming dangerous for MSM reporters to walk the streets.

The ultimate goal is a sovereign and independent America with a thriving economy, no longer dependent on global supply chains. By investing in domestic manufacturing, renewable energy and local agriculture, the US will reduce reliance on foreign markets. The trade wars/tariffs will serve the US in many way; while weakening globalism. EU/Canada can’t afford a trade war, but those leaders want their economies crippled so people have to rely on global government, which will inevitably serve as a decentralization/awakening catalyst.

As the US leads, a global awakening will follow. Nations around the world will see the momentum/benefits of decentralization/sovereignty, embracing local currencies, decentralized energy systems and community-driven agriculture. This movement will disrupt the corporate-controlled global economy, creating a new era of freedom and self-determination. Empowering local farmers and creating a sustainable food system will weaken the power of corporations like Cargill and Monsanto.

By breaking free from globalist structures, empowering local economies and holding corrupt powers accountable, the US will set the example for the world. A new, more prosperous world is within reach, and America is leading the charge. As Yuri Bezmenov stated (video below): "The United States is the last country that is still free. If America falls, there will be no other country left in the world to go to. The whole world will fall under the control of totalitarian forces."

What We are up Against - Globalist Circle of Control

In this world, freedom is not a right; it’s a carefully managed illusion, where the masses are manipulated into believing they have agency, all while they are being controlled by a complex, interwoven system designed to keep the powerful at the top. The result? A global system that serves the few, while the rest of the world is left to comply with a system that benefits only the elites.

At the heart of this entire system is centralized control. The global elite orchestrate a network of organizations, ranging from governments and corporations to media, military and religious institutions, all working together to manipulate public opinion, control the economy and maintain their grip on power. This system ensures that the masses remain dependent on the structures they’ve built, whether it’s through economic debt, medical dependency or educational indoctrination. By controlling virtually every aspect of modern life, the global elite perpetuate a cycle of control that leaves the general population with little choice but to comply with their agendas.

At the top of the global power structure sits a small but incredibly influential group of global elites. These powerful individuals/families control vast amounts of wealth, influence and decision-making, often in secret. They are the puppet masters pulling the strings of governments, corporations, media and more, shaping the world to serve their interests. These global elites are the architects behind multinational organizations such as the WEF, UN and IMF, where they set the policies that drive their global agenda. But their control doesn't stop there; it stretches into almost every sector of society.

Globalist Organizations and Their Reach

At the center of this power network are organizations such as the WEF, which brings together political, financial and business elites to dictate global economic and political agendas. These gatherings promote initiatives such as the Great Reset, designed to restructure the global economy in a way that benefits the few at the top. The UN plays a critical role in enforcing global governance, imposing international treaties and agreements that affect everything from trade to climate policy. The IMF and Bank for International Settlements maintain financial control, ensuring that nations remain in debt and perpetuating a global economic hierarchy that keeps the elites on top.

Gov/Political Leaders are the Enforcers of the Agenda

Globalist policies don’t just stay within the bounds of international organizations; they are implemented and enforced by national governments. Politicians, often elected under the influence of corporate donations and international pressure, pass laws that align with globalist agendas. Through international agreements and trade deals, they push for climate action policies, corporate deregulation and military interventions that benefit the global financial system. Agencies like the FDA, CDC, and EPA serve as instruments of regulation, shaping industries to benefit large corporations while suppressing smaller competitors and consolidating power.

Banks and Central Control

In this interconnected web, the financial sector plays a pivotal role. Global banks such as Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and BlackRock/Vanguard hold enormous sway, controlling the flow of capital, influencing political outcomes and funding multinational corporations. Central banks such as the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank set the rules for the global economy, controlling interest rates, money supply and inflation. These institutions ensure that global finance remains centralized, benefiting the elites while keeping nations under economic control.

Big Pharma Disease for Profit

The globalist agenda also reaches into the pharmaceutical industry, where companies like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson hold considerable influence. These pharmaceutical giants are not just focused on creating medical products but also on shaping global health policies. Through lobbying efforts and campaign donations, they push for mass vaccination programs, government mandates and medical interventions that generate massive profits while suppressing alternative treatments. Regulatory bodies like the FDA and CDC often act as gatekeepers, ensuring that Big Pharma’s products are brought to market, often with minimal oversight, in exchange for financial and political support.

Media Manipulation Shaping Public Opinion

Perhaps the most insidious tool in the globalist arsenal is the media. Mainstream media outlets such as CNN, New York Times and BBC are often owned by a handful of multinational corporations that also serve the interests of the global elite. These media conglomerates control the narrative, shaping public opinion on everything from political issues to social movements. In the age of social media, big tech also play a pivotal role in controlling information, not only amplifying globalist messaging, but also censoring dissenting opinions, ensuring that alternative voices are silenced and that the public stays aligned with the desired narrative. Isn’t that right Google/Facebook!

The Military-Industrial Complex & Profit-Driven Wars

Global conflicts, fueled by the military-industrial complex, are another tool used by the global elite to maintain power. Defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Northrop Grumman manufacture weapons and profit from wars, conflicts and global instability. These corporations have a vested interest in keeping the world in a perpetual state of tension, selling arms to governments and waging proxy wars that benefit their bottom lines. The military-industrial complex also ensures that governments remain under the control of corporations, pushing for policies that justify military interventions and the creation of vast war economies.

Education, Public Perception & Indoctrination

Education systems worldwide are not exempt from globalist influence. Schools and universities, particularly those receiving funding from globalist organizations and corporations, mold future generations to accept the status quo. By pushing curricula that emphasize climate change, globalization and social justice (divisive propaganda), the global elite ensures that future political leaders and workforce participants are indoctrinated with their ideology. Through partnerships with organizations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, education has become increasingly corporatized, further centralizing power and limiting alternative educational models.

Control Over Toxic and Profitable Food

Global food corporations such as Cargill, Nestlé and Bayer/Monsanto control the world’s food supply, pushing genetically modified organisms/GMOs, highly processed foods and toxic chemicals into the market. These companies, with the help of gov subsidies and regs, have created a food system that profits off public health crises. Regulatory bodies such as FDA/USDA facilitate this system by allowing unsafe products to flood the market, all while suppressing alternative, healthier options. As a result, the population becomes dependent on an industrial food & drug system that compromises their health, all to maintain corporate profits.

Control of Religious Institutions

Religious institutions, particularly those with a large global footprint, are often co-opted by the global elite. Through financial pressure and strategic partnerships, these religious organizations align with globalist causes, such as climate action/propaganda or migration policies, to give these agendas a moral stamp of approval. By aligning religious teachings with globalist values, these institutions maintain their influence over their followers while supporting the overall system of control. This creates a system where globalist policies are not only political and economic but also presented as moral imperatives.

The people are waking up, centralized systems of control are dying and being replaced by decentralized alternatives; funding of globalist corruption is drying up (USAID); and the old paradigm is being challenged by “the people” across social/alt media. In this new world of instant global communication between all of us, truth comes out and integrity wins!

Share

Leave a comment