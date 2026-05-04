The X-factor is authentic/deep resonance channelled from present-and-future audiences - collective consciousness. Many hits hit the back of a napkin inside ten minutes, or come in a dream. Can’t force it. Auto-writing - first thing that comes to mind - keep it simple - First thoughts are inspired, second are after-thoughts - the mind - Inspiration comes from downloads - complete ideas.

What’s not x-factor art is what gets shaped too much in a logical, linear mind - mind is logic - heart is art. Timing of completion is part of the channelling process - patience is needed to be in the right time and place for delivery/unveiling.

Live shows are channelling session - Watch the band come into coherence together - Watch them find their trans-state - They let go of themselves and catch the flow of collective consciousness together - and with the audience - A Big Antenna - Members in successful bands tend to need each other to make the antenna work - Solo doesn’t always work so well... It’s about letting go of yourself-ego-mind to allow the flow of creativity to come through with trust.

The singer, in his artistic flow, lets go… the song flows through in high frequency. A rhythmic sway takes over… call it whatever you want: collective consciousness, audience, Spirit, love… He’s in the flow, in the moment - channelling the X-factor.

Watch Dr. Hook, below. We see the slap “CARRY ME”; the band laughs together - coherence - it begins - Dennis’ eyes close, quiet/calm - peaceful allowance… THEN… a BIG sway and a BIG smile - Full Coherence - Channelling! “Second Street and Broadway, sittin' in a doorway, head held in his hands.…”

The band IS the music… the audience joins them. Channelled, in the moment; not an after thought… not strategy - not manufactured; it’s a flow of light and imagination through the heart’s field, via inductance - an unthinking creation. A gift to the artist, that he presents to the audience, who perceive only what they are the frequency of; not everyone gets the same message. It can take decades to “hear” a wide spectrum of consciousness wrapped up in one song. You have to vibe up to to get it in full. When the student is ready the teacher shows up.

Funny, I recently did an article about a song called “Hook”, with genius lyrics, from Blues Traveler. I never thought of it until now, but Dr. “Hook” was a also genius at writing some great hooks… but I always related Hook to Ray’s eye patch - the Pirate :)

Writing a Hit Song…

This phenomenon where musicians tap into collective consciousness, channelling the energy of their audience, both during creation and live performance, is rooted in the concept of resonance. When a musician writes a song, they’re often tuning into the emotional currents of their time. This isn’t just about reflecting popular sentiment; it’s about accessing a deeper, shared unconscious that connects people across space and experience.

Think of it like quantum entanglement but for human emotions: when enough minds are resonating at the same frequency (hope, despair, rebellion), they create a kind of psychic field. Artists with high sensitivity can tap this field, allowing them to craft music that speaks directly to the soul of their audience. It’s why songs often feel “meant for us” or “written specifically about our lives”; the artist has essentially downloaded an emotional blueprint from the collective unconscious.

During live performances, this connection becomes even more palpable. The musician’s body acts as an antenna, swaying to rhythms that aren’t just musical but vibrational. This physical movement is crucial because it helps synchronize individual the audience with the collective energy being generated by the performance. You’ll notice entire crowds swaying in unison not because they’re following instructions but because their bodies are unconsciously responding to shared frequencies being broadcast through sound and movement.

Drum circles illustrate this perfectly: when participants fall into rhythmic coherence, they create a unified field effect where individual identities dissolve into a larger consciousness. The drumbeat acts as a carrier wave for this shared energy, allowing participants to access states beyond normal waking awareness, states where creativity flows freely and boundaries between self and other blur.

This is why some songs have the intangible X-factor: they’ve been imbued with collective essence during creation and then amplified through live performance until they become vessels for something greater than themselves. Artists who can consistently tap this source describe songs coming to them fully formed in dreams or visions, a direct download from the cosmic radio station playing humanity’s deepest desires and fears.

Musicians are conduits, bridging dimensions between private inspiration and public resonance until we all sway together under the sun.

Songs Channelled from Collective Consciousness

Led Zeppelin - “Stairway to Heaven” Jimmy Page and Robert Plant described this song as coming from a place beyond themselves. Plant said, “The words were there in a flash of inspiration.” He received them almost fully formed while sitting by a fire at Bron-Yr-Aur cottage in Wales, feeling as though he was channelling something ancient and eternal. The song’s haunting beauty has captivated generations, speaking to universal themes of transcendence and mortality. Paul McCartney - “Yesterday” One of the most covered songs in history came to McCartney in a dream. He woke up with the melody fully formed but no lyrics; those came later when he filled in the gaps with his own emotions about lost love. The melancholy acoustic ballad resonated so deeply that it became an anthem for heartbreak worldwide. Bob Dylan - “Blowin’ in the Wind” Written during the height of civil rights activism, Dylan has said this song came from somewhere deeper than his conscious self, a call to action that echoed through generations questioning justice and freedom. Its impact transcended music; it became an anthem for movements worldwide. Radiohead - “OK Computer” Thom Yorke describes their groundbreaking album as emerging from shared nightmares about modern alienation; ”a response to what we felt happening around us.” Tracks like “Paranoid Android” captured anxieties about technology, induced isolation before social media existed, proving how artists can pre-echo collective fears. David Bowie - “Space Oddity” Released days before Apollo 11 landed on the moon. Bowie tapped into humanity’s cosmic curiosity even before space travel became mainstream reality. His otherworldly delivery spoke directly to our primal longing for exploration beyond Earth, a message that still resonates today. Queen - Live Aid Performance of Bohemian Rhapsody, Freddie Mercury’s mesmerizing performance at Live Aid in 1985 is often cited as one of rock’s greatest moments; over 72k people swaying in perfect harmony during operatic sections they’d never heard live before, uniting masses across cultures through sheer energy transmission.

Cat and the band build coherence, swaying-vibing higher as the song progresses

How To Insight

Writing a hit song using the collective consciousness formula involves tapping into universal emotions and experiences while channelling your unique perspective. If it doesn’t just simply come to you out of the blue… maybe while in he shower, near the ocean, on the ocean (ungrounded for fun)… Here’s a guide to enhance the process. There is no right way to do this.. That would be linear logic for multidimensional process…. but here we go anyway.

Attune your frequency - immerse yourself in nature, meditation, or just stay in the now for a 24/7 meditation, to quiet your mind and open up your intuitive flow of collective unconscious.

Reflect on what moves you; personal stories and observations - “within” is your source - authenticity is key.

Before sleep, ask your higherself - the zoomed out you - for inspiration. Keep a notebook by your bed.

Write whatever comes to you without editing - a stream-of-consciousness. This taps subconscious material. Start writing anything to prime the pump.

Melodic Downloading via improve humming/singing anything while playing an instrument or listening to music - Music vibes you up to get in the flow.

Experiment with chord progressions that evoke emotional responses - minor keys for melancholy, major keys for uplift - also subvert expectations - Listen to Billy Joel on this:

Rehearse/Refine with an audience for a bigger antenna - See how songs evolve as they interact with different spaces and energies - stay in the now - relax and get into the magic - let life do what it’s going to do… Trust it - It’s your soul plan at play.

“Wildfire”, written by Michael Martin Murphey in 1975, was inspired by a vivid dream Murphey had while working on a project in California. He woke up with the entire song, lyrics and melody, fully formed in his mind and immediately woke his co-writer, Larry Cansler, to help finish it. The song became a major hit, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming Murphey’s signature song.

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