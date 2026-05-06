I am posting these free resources and insights for parents who want to homeSchool their kids, but worry about taking on that role and how to do it - it’s easy!

My daughter wanted to go to high school for the social-life experience, which is important, so she entered grade nine and sailed along smoothly and is having a lot of fun. Beyond the mandatory courses, she took for woodworking and guitar and will focus on trades when possible/offered.

In home-school we focused on a lot of math, just in case she decided to go to public school (She makes her own decisions), so she was miles ahead and top of her math class, with no real studying needed to stay there. This made for some stress-free free time to relax and take in the experience.

She can see where her teachers fall into the abyss of propaganda - It’s great to have the buffer. She doesn’t say anything, but she sees it clearly. She’s not one to buy into anyone’s opinion, for any reason; not even mine. I purposely taught her to think for herself - and a lot of logic and law :)

She went to school in grade one, but still couldn’t read towards the end, and I got a note from her school about her needing vaccines and mercury fillings, so I took her out and took over her education fulltime. FYI - She’s never been sick, no childhood diseases and she’s lived and travelled all over North America, on the road, in campgrounds, hotels, motels etc. NEVER sick.

I spent thousands of hour developing a system over her entire experience from grade two to eight, that focused on her passion and fun, for real education that was timed with her interests and motivation. She learned in a fun, fast way that stayed with her.

Her gym class was karate classes (socialising too); music became electric guitar; logic came from flow-charting games and in-depth legal studies (US & Canada contract/torts/criminal, with university court sims (prosecutor and defence); simulations taught her business and politics…. Math, grammar and science (real science) remained her academic foundation…

She will not be going to university… She’s choosing to take trades, in a field that merges tech and hands-on work that AI can’t do - not anytime soon… She is also following her passion for writing, comedy, sketching and guitar.

Passion and fun are KEY TO SUCCESS… Public schools fall short on this. They don’t move/grow with the child - they cram them in a box, which is not the future of education.

The future is decentralized learning, smaller groups, passion aligned, community homeschool teachers who’ve had enough of the system, and language bots to play helper/tutor… This came later in the day for me, but it’s a huge resource.

I’ll share her grade seven course material… Most resources are free.

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