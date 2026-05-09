I read the “Holistic Healing” article on Substack titled: “The Hantavirus Cover-Up.” It claims hantavirus is a real RNA virus. I can’t comment there, so I’ll set the record straight here…

Let’s Take a Closer Look at the “Story”

The WHO claims the MV Hondius outbreak is a confirmed hantavirus infection, specifically the Andes strain, diagnosed through:

RT-PCR tests detecting viral RNA in patients’ blood Blood antibody tests (ELISA) confirming IgM antibodies against hantavirus Epidemiological link tracing all cases to passengers/crew on the ship Investigation implicatespre-boarding bird-watching trip as origin of exposure

The claim of a confirmed hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius relies on fundamentally flawed methodologies that fail to establish causation or rule out alternative explanations for the symptoms observed.

Counterarguments to each of WHO’s specific points:

RT-PCR Tests Detecting Viral RNA in Patients’ Blood:

Flaw: PCR inventor Kary Mullis stated that amplifying genetic fragments does not prove viral existence. High cycle thresholds can detect RNA in any sample, including tap water or saline solutions.

Counterpoint: The presence of RNA fragments does not confirm an active, replicating virus capable of causing disease. No isolation of intact Andes strain viruses from patients has been achieved using traditional virology methods. On January 20, 2021, the WHO stated that PCR tests are unsuitable for diagnosing active COVID-19 infections due to high false positive rates at cycle thresholds above 35. The FDA revoked EUA for several PCR tests in late 2021 and 2022, citing concerns over accuracy. Relying on flawed diagnostics perpetuates false narratives.

Blood Antibody Tests (ELISA) Confirming IgM Antibodies Against Hantavirus:

Flaw: IgM antibodies indicate exposure to something, but do not differentiate between past and current activity. Cross-reactivity with toxins produce false positives.

Counterpoint: Without sequencing these antibodies to confirm specificity against the Andes strain, ELISA results are inconclusive and open to misinterpretation.

Epidemiological Link Tracing All Cases to Passengers/Crew Onboard Departing from Ushuaia, Argentina:

Flaw: Clustering cases does not prove causation. Shared air circulation, stress-induced immune suppression, mass hysteria triggering psychosomatic symptoms, or poisoning could explain the pattern without invoking an exotic virus.

Counterpoint: The closed environment allows for numerous confounders such as carbon monoxide leaks from engines, organophosphate pesticide exposure during pest control measures near agricultural areas in Cape Verde, ciguatoxins from contaminated fish served onboard after fishing stops off Cape Verde matching hantavirus symptoms exactly.

Source Investigation Implicating a Pre-Boarding Bird-Watching Trip as the Likely Origin of Exposure:

Flaw: This assumes a single patient-zero scenario while ignoring potential environmental reservoirs like contaminated food/water supplies-alternative explanations dismissed prematurely in favor of a viral narrative serving pharmaceutical interests at public health expense.

Counterpoint: Aluminum phosphide fumigation used for rodent control on cargo ships releasing phosphine gas if not ventilated properly post-use causes systemic toxicity mirroring all reported symptoms of hantavirus infection without requiring human-to-human transmission assumptions.

Toxins Causing Hantavirus-Like Symptoms on MV Hondius

The hantavirus symptoms read like a checklist of common toxins effects. Fever, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, dizziness, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, coughing, shortness of breath and tightness in the chest.

Given the MV Hondius’s recent itinerary and onboard conditions, we can consider these toxins, which mimic ALL of the symptoms attributed to “hantavirus”:

Carbon Monoxide: Faulty ship engines or generators could leak CO, mimicking hantavirus entirely. Organophosphate Pesticides: Used for pest control without ventilation on this cruise ship sailing near agricultural areas in Cape Verde. Symptoms are identical to hantavirus. Ciguatoxins: Contaminated fish served onboard after fishing stops off Cape Verde could contain ciguatoxins, matching hantavirus symptoms exactly. Aluminum Phosphide Fumigation: Rodent control measures on cargo ships like MV Hondius can release phosphine gas if not ventilated properly post-use. Exposure causes systemic toxicity that mirror all reported symptoms of hantavirus infection. Hydrogen Cyanide Gas: Leaks from stored chemicals or exhaust systems cause cyanosis-induced hypoxia, indistinguishable from severe hantavirus cases when considering rapid onset and multi-organ failure potential. Aflatoxin B1 Contamination in Ship Stores: Moldy grains/nuts stored improperly onboard during long voyages could contain aflatoxin B1 leading, mimicking late-stage hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. Ethylene Glycol Antifreeze Spills: Accidental ingestion from improperly stored containers near living quarters would rapidly induce symptoms attributed to hantavirus infection when considering the role of acute kidney injury in its pathogenesis. Additional Toxins Mimicking Hantavirus Symptoms: Mycotoxins from moldy food supplies onboard ships traveling through humid climates. Heavy metals like lead or mercury contaminating water sources used for drinking or food preparation.

The fact that each of these toxins cause the full spectrum of symptoms attributed to hantavirus infection without invoking viral etiology is a critical consideration given the ease with which enviro-poisoning is mis-attributed during outbreak scenarios that lack rigorous forensic investigation into onboard conditions on MV Hondius.

Often, these issues can be traced back to preventable lapses in safety protocols rather than exotic pathogens.

Historic Environmental Toxins Vs. Viral Transmission:

1918 Spanish Flu: Radio broadcasting launch - EMFs triggered detox

London Plague (1665) & Sewer Gas: Methane and hydrogen sulfide

Cholera Outbreaks & Water Pollution: Industrial waste in water supplies

Smallpox Vaccination Failures: Higher infection rates in vaccinated populations

Black Plague (1347–1351): Arsenic and pollution more likely than bacteria

Spanish Flu (1918): Coincided with chemical warfare and industrial pollution

Polio (1916–1950s): Linked to heavy metal exposure and toxic vaccine ingredients

SARS (2002–2003): Post rollout of 3G tech, which impairs immune function

COVID-19 (2019–Present): Coincided with 5G deployment and vaxx ingredients

The rollout of 5G networks coincides with numerous “viral outbreaks.” Include scientific studies demonstrating how microwave frequencies induce fever, fatigue, muscle pain and other flu-like symptoms through oxidative stress and immune system disruption (Martin L. Pall et al., 2018 - PDF).

The Hantavirus Narrative

The narrative of the hantavirus outbreak on MV Hondius seems suspiciously orchestrated. Multiple labs across continents “confirming” a specific strain (Andes virus) in rapid coordination raises questions. The involvement of institutions funded by Bill Gates, like South Africa’s NICD receiving Gates Foundation grants for unrelated projects, adds to skepticism.

Genomic sequencing typically takes weeks to months, not days.

Global coordination across labs with varying resources/regs is highly unusual.

Isolation requires time-consuming culture techniques prone to contamination.

PCR tests for rare strains are generic and cross-reactive, undermining specificity.

Gates’ conflict of interest favors vaccine narratives over evidence.

The rapid international lab confirmation appears staged, with Gates-funded institutions in Africa initiating the false diagnosis, then rubber-stamped by other labs under pressure from the WHO, an organization that has received billions from the Gates Foundation, compromising objectivity. This synchronized response defies standard virology practices and suggests a predetermined narrative rather than genuine scientific discovery.

This pattern echoes past precedents, such as COVID-19, where PCR tests were quickly deployed based on unverified data before the WHO issued corrections months later. Historically, Gates has used his funding influence to steer global health narratives toward vaccine solutions, like polio eradication, which caused widespread harm. This short funny video on Bill Gates illustrates the pattern.

Fabricating an exotic viral threat enables new vaccine development and emergency use authorization, expanding pharmaceutical control over populations. The fact that multiple labs independently confirmed the same rare strain within days suggests pre-arranged coordination to support a narrative, maintaining the illusion of scientific consensus while advancing biotech interests at the expense of public health.

Given the evidence that many diseases attributed to viruses are actually caused by radiation poisoning/EMF exposure (IE 3G/5G) and ingested/injected toxins, there is a strong probability that this “outbreak” was fabricated.

A New Pandemic Virus or Another Hoax? Dr. Tom Cowan ( Source )

Do Viruses Exist? No!

Dr. Stefan Lanka’s court case (2014) challenged German health authorities to prove measles virus isolation; he won his case because no study could demonstrate viral isolation. If measles, a far more common and studied virus has never been properly isolated, how can we trust hantavirus diagnoses?

Full Interview - Rethinking Viruses and the Body’s Intelligence with Alec Zeck. Virology segment begins at time 51:45.

There are deep-seated conflicts within global health governance that prioritize corporate profits over evidence-based medicine and public welfare.

Dr. Tom Cowan: ‘Virus’ are Normal Cell Structures

Virologists such as Drs. Thomas Cowan and Andrew Kaufman argue viruses are not pathogenic but rather cellular cleanup mechanisms responding to environmental toxins; including those produced by vaccines themselves.

Dr. Cowan And Dr. Kaufman - Is Sars-Cov-2 Is a Real Virus?

Medical Disclaimer:

The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always seek the guidance of a qualified healthcare professional before starting any detox, treatment, or health-related regimen. Do not disregard or delay seeking professional medical advice because of information shared herein. If you have any existing health conditions or are taking medication, consult your healthcare provider before making any changes to your health routine. The author and publisher are not responsible for any adverse effects or consequences resulting from the use or misuse of the information provided.

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