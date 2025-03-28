Globalism vs Sovereignty is the real World War III. It’s a battle for control; global elites pushing for centralized power, while nations fight to protect their independence and freedom. The stakes are nothing less than the future of humanity. To fight back, we must understand the enemy, find common ground and unite against them.

Shared Values for Unity

We all want a future where we can live freely, pursue happiness, and raise our families without fear of oppression. At the core, we share the basic human needs for dignity, autonomy and connection. We desire the freedom to make our own choices, whether in careers, families or beliefs, without being controlled by elites or systems. We seek security and stability in our communities, safety from crime, economic instability and threats to our well-being. We agree on the need for justice and fairness, with systems that are transparent and protect everyone’s rights. We want the opportunity for growth through access to education, economic mobility and innovation. Despite our differences, most of us seek supportive communities where we are understood and respected. Finally, we all desire a healthy environment, with clean air, safe food and a preserved planet for future generations.

Polarity Reveals Corruption

In a deeply polarized world, 35% of the population supports globalist policies such as climate change initiatives, social justice movements and the promise of progress and equality. However, the very systems they advocate for are inadvertently revealing the dangers of overreach, control and ethical violations at their core. Efforts such as widespread digital surveillance, lockdowns and controversial policies on education and child sexualization are laying bare the unchecked power embedded within globalist agendas. This unfolding reality is fueling resistance across political divides. As the true nature of globalism becomes more visible and harder to ignore, the backlash is growing!

Uncovering the Truth

Decentralizing globalist systems that exploit humanity and our values is key to dismantling their control. Here are relevant/key questions to uncover the motivations and tactics used to manipulate economies, societies and individuals.

Economic & Financial Control

Why trap nations in debt, enforcing global financial dependence?

Why promote inflation and currency devaluation to push globalist agendas?

Why push CBDCs to monitor and restrict transactions?

Why allow corporate mergers that destroy small businesses & concentrate wealth?

Why promote UBI to foster state dependency instead of self-reliance?

Political Control

Why rig elections through fraud and media manipulation?

Why install puppet leaders to push globalist policies?

Why allow global organizations to override national sovereignty?

Why push mass immigration to destabilize economies and cultures?

Why suppress nationalism and demonize traditional values?

Technological Control

Why promote transhumanism and AI integration to control humanity?

Why create "smart cities" to restrict individual freedom and autonomy?

Why deploy 5G and EMF tech to track and control populations?

Why expand surveillance with facial recognition and digital IDs?

Why weaponize AI to replace human jobs and enforce compliance?

Health, Depopulation & Dependency

Why poison food with GMOs and pesticides that weaken public health?

Why fluoridate water to diminish IQ and compliance?

Why push toxic vaccines that sterilize and control populations?

Why spread toxins purported to be viruses to justify authoritarian control?

Why suppress cures and promote dependency on Big Pharma?

Why push fake meat and insect-based diets, while elites consume real food?

How Globalists Maintain Control

Globalists use a variety of tactics to divide and control populations, ultimately consolidating their power. They exploit societal divisions, amplifying issues such as radical feminism, LGBTQ+ rights and racial tensions to create friction. Through controlled media and education, they promote identity politics and victimization, distracting people from shared goals and weakening collective resistance. This fragmentation makes it easier for global elites to impose centralized control, keeping the focus on differences rather than unity.

Economically, globalists manipulate national systems by destabilizing economies through central banks, inflation and the push for cashless societies. Policies such as Universal Basic Income foster dependency, making populations more compliant. In politics, they undermine sovereignty, placing puppet leaders in power and promoting international bodies like the UN and World Economic Forum to replace national governments. This erosion of sovereignty is further supported by mass immigration and rigged elections, ensuring a shift towards global governance.

Technology plays a central role in globalist control, with surveillance tools such as facial recognition and digital IDs, as well as AI and transhumanism, used to monitor and manipulate the population. In the realm of health, globalists exploit crises and push harmful policies, weakening immunity and increasing dependency on state-run healthcare. At the same time, they promote cultural breakdown by encouraging Marxist ideologies and sexualization, destabilizing traditional family structures and fueling societal chaos.

The military-industrial complex further advances the globalist agenda by profiting from wars and creating instability, while bioweapons and manipulated climate change narratives serve as justifications for increased control measures. Yet, as globalist influence becomes more visible, resistance is growing. To reclaim freedom, we must expose these manipulations, unite against divisive ideologies and leverage grassroots movements and decentralized technologies to rebuild sovereignty and individual rights.

WWIII - Globalism vs Sovereignty - Who’s Who!

Who’s Fighting for Globalism?

Top influential globalists, including political leaders and industry controllers who play a key role in shaping global policies, economics & tech.

Politicians

Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau, Boris Johnson, Jacinda Ardern, Mario Draghi, Bill Clinton, John Kerry, Paul Kagame, Hillary Clinton, Ursula von der Leyen, David Cameron, Antonio Guterres, Mark Rutte, Shinzo Abe, Matteo Renzi, Pete Buttigieg, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, Kamala Harris, Marco Rubio, Adam Schiff, Elizabeth Warren and Mitt Romney.

Industry Controllers/Influencers

George Soros, Klaus Schwab, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Bill Gates, Larry Fink, Jamie Dimon, Reed Hastings, Warren Buffett, Jack Ma, Rupert Murdoch, Eric Schmidt, Sundar Pichai, David Schwimmer, Richard Branson, Mark Thompson, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Jack Dorsey, Satya Nadella, Mary Barra, the Koch brothers and Bob Iger.

Other Voices (no whistleblowers to date)

35% of “the people”, including: Christine Lagarde, David Rockefeller, Zbigniew Brzezinski, George H. W. Bush, Tony Blair, Ban Ki-moon, Mark Carney, Michael Bloomberg, Larry Summers, Paul Krugman, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Bob Geldof, Sheryl Sandberg, Yuval Noah Harari, Mark Zandi, Ruth Porat, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Arianna Huffington and Reed Hastings.

Who’s Fighting for Sovereignty?

Influential voices are rising against globalism, centralized control and the erosion of personal freedoms, spanning: politics, business, media, economics, culture and law.

Politicians

Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Viktor Orbán, Jair Bolsonaro, Marine Le Pen, Matteo Salvini, Nigel Farage, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, Thomas Massie, Josh Hawley, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk, Glenn Greenwald, Mark Levin, Laura Ingraham, Ben Shapiro and Franklin Graham.

Industry Controllers/Influencers

Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, Alex Jones, Glenn Beck, Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Robert Kiyosaki, Jim Rogers, Dave Rubin, Joe Rogan, Dan Bongino, Mike Lindell, Peter McCullough, Dr. Robert Malone, Tim Pool, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey, Chris Rufo, Brett Weinstein, David Icke, Owen Shroyer, Caitlin Johnstone, Zero Hedge, Paul Joseph Watson, James O'Keefe, Vince Coglianese, Ben Swann, Laura Loomer, Timcast, The Gateway Pundit, Red Pill78 and Natural News.

Other Voices and Whistleblowers

65% of “the people”, including: Edward Snowden, Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning, Mark Klein, William Binney, John Kiriakou, Thomas Drake, Daniel Hale, Jeffrey Sterling, Richard Bowen, Gregory Hicks, Noam Chomsky, Murray Rothbard, Tom Woods, Michael Malice, Peter Hitchens, John Pilger, Mark Skousen, Peter Schiff, Lyn Alden, Jim Rickards, Michael Saylor, Jeffrey Tucker, Kanye West, J.K. Rowling, Russell Brand, Tomi Lahren, Tim Berners-Lee, Brock Pierce, Vitalik Buterin, Charlie Shrem, Marc Andreessen, Alan Dershowitz, Thomas Sowell, Larry Klayman and Sharyl Attkisson.

Who’s Winning by Industry - Globalism-G vs Sovereignty-S

Pulling Ahead!

Social Activism: 40% (G) vs 60% (S)

Alternative News: 30% (G) vs 70% (S)

Podcasting: 35% (G) vs 65% (S)

Political Commentary: 50% (G) vs 50% (S)

Gaining Ground

Space Exploration: 60% (G) vs 40% (S)

Helping Expose Corruption

AI: 80% (G) vs 20% (S)

Failing - Huge Exposures of Corruption

Finance & Banking: 90% (G) vs 10% (S)

Mainstream Media: 70% (G) vs 30% (S)

Pharmaceuticals: 85% (G) vs 15% (S)

Insurance: 70% (G) vs 30% (S)

Health: 75% (G) vs 25% (S)

Decentralizing via Blockchain

E-commerce: 85% (G) vs 15% (S)

Cloud Computing: 80% (G) vs 20% (S)

Technology: 75% (G) vs 25% (S)

Corruption Exposed - Sovereign forces Winning... Articles linked below:

