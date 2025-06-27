Short on time or tired of listening to people talk around the point, before, during and after they actually make it? We can paste long video transcripts into Alt Chatbot and tell it to create a concise bullet-point summary. For example, the 10-hour audiobook Seth Speaks (physics of consciousness) can be distilled into a 10-minute summary (I’m still listening to the full thing!).

I use this tool for economic/industry updates, to see where we are re. decentralization and global uprisings, without spending hours on videos/commercials. We can do the same with long Substack posts… I never read long posts, so it’s bullet-list or nothing.

Yes, another article I said I wouldn’t do, but it’s short and I’m not in podcast mode yet. Whatever enhances our awakening and shift into higher awareness is worth it!

Seth presents himself as an energy personality essence, no longer focused in physical form.

Seth has been communicating through Jane Roberts for over seven years via trans sessions.

Psychic initiation began in September 1963, marked by spontaneous automatic script and ideas explaining the physical universe as idea construction.

Seth's material deals with the nature of physical matter, time, reality, the god concept, probable universes, health, and reincarnation.

The communication framework involves inner perceptions and inner senses beyond physical senses.

Each individual has access to inner knowledge and glimpses of inner reality through intuition and inner perception.

Seth emphasizes that the universe speaks to each person personally, through inner messages and intuitions.

The Seth material is a continuous manuscript totaling over 6,000 pages, written through trance communication.

Seth's teachings show that paranormal and psychic phenomena are levels of reality, describing them as natural and accessible.

The book's outline includes topics such as: the nature of Seth’s existence, environment, work, death, after-death experiences, love, kinship, physical reality, dreams, communication, and religion.

Seth explains that personal identity and consciousness are multi-dimensional, not limited to physical form or linear time.

The physical universe is an idea or energy construction, created by consciousness, not separate from inner reality.

Reality is multi-dimensional, and other realities and dimensions exist beyond those perceived physically.

The universe and physical matter are formed by thoughts, emotions, and inner perceptions, which have electromagnetic energy properties.

Inner senses are capable of perceiving realities beyond physical perception, and these perceptions are more expansive and direct.

The physical senses are limited and create a controlled, illusionary view of reality.

Consciousness is not dependent on physical matter; it is an open, unlimited system capable of perceiving many dimensions simultaneously.

The self and personality are multi-dimensional, composed of fragments or skins, interconnected through a common vitality.

The soul or entity is a highly creative, energetic, and evolving consciousness that is not static.

The soul's perceptions are direct and not dependent on physical senses or linear time.

Reincarnation involves multiple simultaneous lives or existences, not linear progressions, with all lives occurring at once.

Progress is measured by the degree of spiritual or psychic focus, not by time or linear development.

The soul or larger self is a creative force that explores many forms and environments for growth and development.

Personalities are expressions of the soul, which is an infinite, creative, and powerful consciousness.

The soul is not a static or finished being; it is always in a state of flux, learning, and expansion.

Individual identities are manifestations of the soul, which can create and perceive many realities simultaneously.

The soul does not have boundaries; it is a boundless, open system of energy and consciousness.

Each personality and incarnation is a part of the larger soul, which continues to grow through experience.

The soul perceives directly in non-physical ways, and physical reality is an idea or energy construction.

Thoughts and feelings are electromagnetic energy units that can manifest into physical matter through intense focus.

The physical environment and bodies are created by inner perceptions and mental acts of consciousness.

There are coordinate points—channels of concentrated energy—that influence the manifestation of matter and reality.

These points are invisible and act as transformers and energy sources, affecting how thoughts materialize.

The universe is a web of interconnected energy and consciousness, with reality being shaped by subjective perceptions.

The physical world is a camouflage, a manifestation of inner psychic and energetic realities.

Inner perceptions and inner senses are primary; physical senses are limited and secondary.

Reality exists in many levels; physical perception is just one small aspect of a much larger multi-dimensional universe.

The act of thinking and feeling at high intensity can rapidly materialize into physical form.

Negative or destructive thoughts can create undesirable physical conditions if not consciously managed.

The environment is a reflection of inner states—thoughts, feelings, and beliefs.

Change in environment and circumstances begins with awareness of inner beliefs and perceptions.

The concept of progress is illusory; all experiences and lives are simultaneous and contribute to growth.

Reincarnation is not a series of linear progressions but a simultaneous unfolding of many lives.

The soul is a creative, evolving, and limitless energy field, capable of expressing itself in many forms.

Personal identity is a dynamic, multi-layered, and continuously developing aspect of the larger soul.

The soul perceives and creates across many dimensions, independent of physical laws and limitations.

Inner perception and inner senses are tools to access higher realities and true creative power.

The physical universe is an idea or energy construct, not an absolute or static reality.

Inner senses allow perception of reality beyond physical form, including past, present, future, and probable worlds.

The physical body and environment are temporary, created by thoughts and feelings, and subject to constant change.

The "I am" or identity persists beyond physical death and is an indestructible aspect of the soul.

The soul is a powerful, creative, and ever-changing essence that seeks continual growth and exploration.

Recognizing the true nature of the self and the soul leads to greater creative power and control over reality.

The universe and all realities are interconnected, and consciousness is the fundamental creative force.

The importance of inner exploration to awaken latent abilities and realize one's full potential.

The physical world and environment are reflections of inner states; mastery over inner perceptions allows mastery over outer circumstances.