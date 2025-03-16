Who Makes FDA Decisions - Pay to Play

The FDA approval process resembles "pay-to-play," with decisions heavily influenced by powerful pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Merck and Johnson & Johnson, which lobby on drug approvals, vaccine policies and pricing. This creates conflicts of interest that undermine decision-making integrity. Health insurers and medical device manufacturers push for policies that safeguard their financial interests, often at the expense of patient outcomes, while investment firms like BlackRock prioritize corporate agendas over public health. The approval process is further shaped by lobbying, political donations, industry-funded research from universities such as Harvard, Hopkins, Stanford and UCLA… and Regulatory Capture, as follows:

Regulatory Capture Through Personnel Movement

The revolving door between the FDA and the pharmaceutical industry raises significant concerns about conflicts of interest. Hundreds of employees shift between regulatory and corporate roles, impacting decisions on drug approvals, pricing and policy. This cycle of cronyism prioritizes personal connections over public interest, undermining trust and empowering corporate influence. For example:

Pharma Employees Move to FDA & CDC

Dr. Peter Marks: Johnson & Johnson/Novartis —> Director of CBER at FDA.

Dr. David Kessler: Genentech/Biogen/FDA advisory roles —> FDA Commissioner.

Dr. Robert Califf: Duke University/GSK/Bristol-Myers —> FDA Commissioner.

Dr. Janet Woodcock: Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline —> Director of CDER at FDA.

Dr. Joshua Sharfstein: Merck —> Principal Deputy Commissioner at FDA.

Dr. Susan Wood: CDC —> Director Women’s Health FDA.

FDA & CDC Employees Move to Pharma

Julie Gerberding: CDC Director —> EVP at Merck.

Dr. Thomas Frieden: CDC Director —> CEO of Resolve to Save Lives

Andrew von Eschenbach: FDA Commissioner —> VP at Genentech.

Mark McClellan: FDA Commissioner —> CEO of Healthcare Leadership Council.

Dr. Linda Katz: FDA Director of Food Labeling —> Senior Medical Officer Cigna.

Dr. Michael Taylor: FDA Deputy Commissioner —> VP at Monsanto

FDA-CDC spent $100M to counter MMR-Autism Study

Several independent studies show a link between the MMR vaccine and autism. Kiguchi et al. (2011) found a possible association, while D’Souza et al. (2011) observed a correlation between vaccine-induced immune responses and neurological outcomes. Hornig et al. (2008) suggested that immune system changes in children with autism could be linked to vaccines.

In 1998, Andrew Wakefield published a controversial study in The Lancet linking MMR vaccine and autism. The study sparked such widespread public concern and decline in vaccination rates that the CDC and FDA spent over $100 million of taxpayer $$ to counter it, ultimately protecting the financial interests of Merck, raising concerns about conflicts of interest. This massive response included public education campaigns, supporting scientific studies showing no link to autism, engaging with the media, reaffirming vaccination schedules, and emphasizing the discrediting of Wakefield’s research and revoked medical license.

FDA Drug Approvals, Lobbying, Disapprovals and Reversals

Medical treatments saw inconsistent FDA approvals due to heavy lobbying and industry pressure.

Vaccines (MMR, HPV)

Approved: To prevent measles, mumps, rubella and HPV.

Disapproved: MMR vaccine linked to autism due to Andrew Wakefield study.

Lobbying Group: Pharma companies such as Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, and Pfizer.

Lobbying Expenditures: Over $20 million annually +$100 million (noted above).

Approved: Continually endorsed by CDC/WHO via safety/efficacy counter-studies.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Lobbying efforts by vaccine makers promote widespread vaccine use despite controversies.

Opioid Painkillers (OxyContin)

Approved: Promoted as non-addictive pain relief.

Conditional Approval: Strict guidelines/restrictions, despite the opioid crisis.

Lobbying Group: Purdue Pharma, pharmaceutical companies.

Lobbying Expenditures: Over $50 million annually.

Stricter Regulations: Increased regulations and warnings introduced.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Purdue Pharma faced lawsuits for misleading the public about addiction risks, contributing to the opioid crisis. The FDA’s response to lobbying and public health concerns raise conflict-of-interest.

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT)

Approved: Widely prescribed for menopausal symptoms.

Disapproved: Linked to increased breast cancer and heart disease risks.

Lobbying Group: HRT pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Lobbying Expenditures: Over $10 million annually.

Approved: Re-evaluated as beneficial in certain cases for symptom relief.

Industry Influence & Controversies: The industry faced criticism for minimizing health risks and for research that downplayed potential dangers.

Vioxx (Rofecoxib)

Approved: Painkiller for arthritis and acute pain relief.

Disapproved: Withdrawn after being linked to increased heart attack/stroke risks.

Lobbying Group: Merck & Co.

Lobbying Expenditures: Over $30 million annually.

Disapproved*: Research continues on newer painkillers - evaluating similar risks.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Merck faced lawsuits and criticism for downplaying the risks of Vioxx, contributing to thousands of deaths.

The DDT Pesticide

Approved: Widely used as an agricultural pesticide in the 1940s and 50s.

Disapproved: Banned in 1970s after concerns about environmental/health impacts.

Lobbying Group: Chemical manufacturers like Monsanto and Dow Chemical.

Lobbying Expenditures: Not publicly disclosed.

Approved: Used in some countries under controlled conditions for malaria.

Industry Influence & Controversies: DDT’s promoted by pesticide companies despite evidence of its harmful effects on the environment and human health.

Ritalin (Methylphenidate)

Approved: Prescribed to treat ADHD in children.

Disapproved: Concerns about over-prescription/side effects, including addiction.

Lobbying Group: Big Pharma such as Novartis and Johnson & Johnson.

Lobbying Expenditures: Over $10 million annually.

Approved: Continued widespread use for ADHD and other disorders.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Big Pharma criticized for aggressively marketing Ritalin to children, contributing to rising diagnoses of ADHD.

COVID-19 Vaccines

Approved: Emergency use authorization granted in late 2020 for vaccines.

Disapproved: Met with skepticism re. rushed approval - no formal disapproval.

Lobbying Group: Big Pharma (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson).

Lobbying Expenditures: Over $30 million annually.

Approved: Globally to prevent illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Scrutiny over speed of approval and critics questioning influence of pharma on emergency use auth/public messaging.

Gardasil (HPV Vaccine)

Approved: To prevent human papillomavirus, including cervical cancer.

Disapproved: Initially met with resistance re. safety/mandatory vaxx policies.

Lobbying Group: Merck & Co.

Lobbying Expenditures: Over $6 million annually.

Approved: CDC and WHO endorsed its effectiveness

Industry Influence & Controversies: Merck faced backlash for lobbying efforts to make the vaccine mandatory for schoolchildren, sparking debates on government involvement in vaccine policies.

