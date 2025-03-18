FDA Approves Toxic Environment for 6B/Yr
Daily Toxin Exposure from FDA-Approved Toxins is Way Beyond Safe Levels
FDA Annual Revenue $6.3 billion - 2022
Government Appropriations (Federal Funds): $3.4 billion (54%)
Industry User Fees: $2.9 billion (46%)
Lobbying: $742 million (separate)
Who’s Responsible for our Toxic Environment?
Air Pollution - Lobby $51M/yr: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Novartis are major contributors to pharma manufacturing emissions and actively lobby for use of harmful pollutants such as VOCs, benzene and toluene, linked to respiratory/cardiovascular issues and cancer.
Water Pollution - Lobby $34M/yr: Nestlé Waters, Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Danone/Evian support chemicals such as chlorine & fluoride in water treatment, while Monsanto/Bayer and Syngenta contribute to contamination with lead, mercury and pesticides, linked to neurological damage, kidney failure and cancer.
Pesticides and GMOs - Lobby $15M/yr: Monsanto/Bayer/Syngenta/Dow-Chem promote glyphosate and genetically modified crops, which with links to cancer, hormonal disruption, and genetic mutations.
Food Additives - Lobby $20M/yr: Nestlé, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and General Mills use BPA, aspartame and artificial colors in food products linked to cancer, hormonal disruption and neurological disorders.
Pharmaceuticals - Lobby $51M/yr: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., AbbVie and Eli Lilly introduced drugs such as opioids, antidepressants and antipsychotics associated with addiction, mental health issues and organ damage.
Processed Meats - Lobby $7.5M/yr: Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods, Hormel Foods and JBS USA use nitrites linked to colon cancer, heart disease and other serious health issues.
Antibiotic Use in Livestock - Lobby $7.6M/yr: Tyson Foods, Cargill, Smithfield Foods and Hormel Foods mass-inject antibiotics into livestock, contributing to antibiotic resistance, a significant health threat.
Not Safe - Daily Toxin Exposure from FDA-Approved Toxins
Lead - Exposure: 2-3 µg > Vs. Safe < 0.05 µg [Over by 3900-5900%]
Fluoride - Exposure: 1.5 mg/L > Vs. Safe < 0.3 mg/L [Over by 400%]
BPA - Exposure: 0.2-0.3 µg/kg > Vs. Safe < 0.1 µg/kg [Over by 100-200%]
Mercury - Exposure: 0.1-0.5 µg > Vs. Safe < 0.03 µg [Over by 233-1567%]
Glyphosate - Exposure: 0.5 µg/kg > Vs. Safe < 0.1 µg/kg [Over by 400%]
PCBs - Exposure: 0.1-0.5 ng/kg > Vs. Safe < 0.01 ng/kg [Over by 1000-5000%]
Chlorpyrifos - Exposure: 0.03 µg/kg > Vs. Safe < 0.01 µg/kg [Over by 200%]
$742 Million Annual Lobbying Influence on FDA
FDA’s decision-making is heavily influenced by its stakeholders. These are them!
U.S. Congress: $270 million
White House/Exec Branch: $110 million
FDA Leadership: $50 million
Advisory Committees: $75 million
Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA): $45 million
State Agencies: $25 million
Lobbying Firms / Trade Associations: $167 million
Lobbying the FDA - How it Works
Lobbying firms hire to engage with lawmakers and regulatory bodies, pushing agendas aligned with industry interests.
Funds go to Political Action Committees that contribute to lawmakers' campaigns to support policies favorable to industries.
“Dark Money” is used by outside groups to influence public opinion and sway policymakers - not required to disclose donors.
Funds secure access to decision-makers and contribute to the “revolving door,” where former gov officials take roles in the private sector (lobbying influence).
Sources: Enviro Health Perspectives, Fluoride Action Netwrk, Internl Center for Tech, OpenSecrets.org, FDA, CDC, EPA, Monsanto/Bayer, Syngenta, Environmental Working Group/Health Perspectives, Cancer Society