Air Pollution - Lobby $51M/yr: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Novartis are major contributors to pharma manufacturing emissions and actively lobby for use of harmful pollutants such as VOCs, benzene and toluene, linked to respiratory/cardiovascular issues and cancer.

Water Pollution - Lobby $34M/yr: Nestlé Waters, Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Danone/Evian support chemicals such as chlorine & fluoride in water treatment, while Monsanto/Bayer and Syngenta contribute to contamination with lead, mercury and pesticides, linked to neurological damage, kidney failure and cancer.

Pesticides and GMOs - Lobby $15M/yr: Monsanto/Bayer/Syngenta/Dow-Chem promote glyphosate and genetically modified crops, which with links to cancer, hormonal disruption, and genetic mutations.

Food Additives - Lobby $20M/yr: Nestlé, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and General Mills use BPA, aspartame and artificial colors in food products linked to cancer, hormonal disruption and neurological disorders.

Pharmaceuticals - Lobby $51M/yr: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., AbbVie and Eli Lilly introduced drugs such as opioids, antidepressants and antipsychotics associated with addiction, mental health issues and organ damage.

Processed Meats - Lobby $7.5M/yr: Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods, Hormel Foods and JBS USA use nitrites linked to colon cancer, heart disease and other serious health issues.