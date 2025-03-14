Soul Plan

One of the most profound concepts in personal growth is the realization that, often without being consciously aware of it, people create their own challenges. This idea is deeply woven into the fabric of our existence. At a fundamental level, the soul/spirit works in such a way that the most difficult challenges we face are placed directly in our path because they hold the lessons we need for our personal evolution and expansion of consciousness. These challenges are not accidents or random misfortunes; they are invitations to expand, grow and shift into a higher frequency version of ourselves.

Think of it as our soul/consciousness or higher power offering us opportunities and catalysts for growth, to evolve, rather than obstacles for punishment. Each challenge is an energetic frequency, a message and invitation to break free from a cycle. If we approach challenges with less resistance (allowance/curiosity) and with the mindset that they are catalysts for growth, not burdens, we begin to see them as stepping stones to positive transformation.

In metaphysical terms, this aligns with the concept of "karma," which is often misunderstood. Karma isn’t about punishment; it’s about cause and effect. It’s not about an external force punishing us for past mistakes, but rather opportunities to heal what’s unresolved within ourselves. Once we recognize the root of the cycle, we can address deep-rooted, negative beliefs to break free from repeating life lessons.

Consciousness

Once you realize that you are creating your own challenges, whether consciously or unconsciously, you can start to dismantle them. This awareness is the first step in shifting from a reactive mode to a more empowered, intentional one; one of self-mastery. You no longer see yourself as a victim of circumstances but as an active participant in the creation of your own reality. For example, if you find yourself repeatedly feeling anxious before important events, take a moment to ask yourself why you feel that way. Are you subconsciously fearing failure? Do you believe you’re not capable of success? This process of questioning your thoughts allows you to identify the limiting belief at play and begin to replace it with something more empowering. Instead of automatically reacting with fear or self-doubt when a challenge arises, you can consciously choose to view the situation as an opportunity for growth.

Darryl Anka (Bashar) speaks in depth about this. He emphasizes that changing deep-rooted beliefs requires recognizing that beliefs are not inherently "true," but are simply habitual thought patterns. He suggests shifting one's perspective by focusing on new experiences, questioning existing beliefs and embracing higher states of consciousness. Bashar advocates for understanding that beliefs are energy, and by shifting one's energy or focus, a person can transform their beliefs and manifest a new reality/experience.

The beauty of this process of facing, balancing and releasing old issues/trauma/dram/fears/neg-beliefs is that as you break free from these cycles and unlock new levels of consciousness. Each time you face and overcome a challenge, you expand your awareness/consciousness and understanding of yourself. You become more aligned with your true potential and step into a higher state of being. This about becoming the frequency of your higher self, the version of you that is in full alignment with your deepest truths and highest potentials/capabilities.

Collectively, as more people wake up to the idea that their challenges are self-created opportunities for growth, society itself begins to evolve. When individuals break free from limiting cycles to move into higher states of consciousness, they radiate that energy outward via their toroidal field, creating a ripple effect via inductance in the collective field. This is how large-scale societal change happens, not through top-down interventions, but through millions of people shifting their internal worlds and breaking free from the cycles of fear, doubt and limitation.

Belief

At the core of our experience, beliefs acts as a blueprint for reality. Every thought we have, perception we hold and belief we nurture directly influences the structure of our lives. It’s not just a mental concept; belief is an energetic frequency that we emit. Quantum physics suggests that at a subatomic level, particles behave differently based on the observer’s expectation. This means that the reality we perceive is not a fixed construct but a malleable field shaped by the observer; in this case, you. You are not just experiencing reality, you are co-creating it with every belief you hold about yourself, others and the world around you. In effect, reality is a mirror of your inner truth; as you evolve, it evolves - it has to!

When people are told they are receiving a treatment, even if it’s a placebo, their bodies can heal themselves via their belief in the treatment. The deeper implication is that we have the power to choose the beliefs that shape our lives. When we understand that life is a reflection of our beliefs and overall state of being, we can allow ourselves to release control and go with the flow of life by choosing to embody a state of being of inner harmony, curiosity and allowance, which happens to be the foundation for beginners luck.

When I first woke up, my initial messages were 1) There is a separation of polarity happening (divergence of consciousness) and 2) Fight for you life to have harmony within.

Changing beliefs is not just a matter of intellectual decision-making. It's a process of reprogramming the subconscious mind, which often holds beliefs formed from childhood, societal conditioning and past trauma. I could complicate this and tell you work on affirmations, visualizations and meditation to create positive external changes, but the key is to keep your mind/thoughts in the now for a 24/7 meditation that reprograms your entire state of being (body/mind, emotions, thoughts, DNA and consciousness) for true mastery, attracting situations, people and opportunities that take you to your highest potentials.

Think about people who have transformed their lives against all odds; someone who rises from poverty to financial independence or from severe illness to complete remission. These individuals have one thing in common: they have nothing to lose by surrendering to life (no fear/no control). Their state of being shifts to a frequency of allowance, without expectation, opening the door to solutions and even miracles filled with healing, new opportunities, resources/connections.

Multidimensionality

When we bring multidimensional reality into the mix, the picture becomes even more profound. In the context of timelines, what we often think of as "the future" or "past" is not linear. According to metaphysical theory, every decision you make, every belief you hold, creates a divergence in the timeline of your life, resulting in multiple versions of reality coexisting simultaneously. This is the essence of multidimensionality. Each belief system and choice you make shifts you into a parallel version of yourself, one where the conditions are aligned with the beliefs and energies of which you are vibrating.

This idea directly ties into the concept of shifting to a timeline where your most deeply held beliefs align with your reality. In quantum physics, this is the concept of probability waves, but in a multidimensional way where your focus of consciousness collapses the wave into all potentials, across infinite timelines, to explore the potential that you chose by your state of being, which reflects your spectrum of emotions/thoughts/belief(s).

Let’s put it another way: Imagine that you are standing in the middle of an infinite number of pathways. Each path represents a different timeline. The choices you make, based on the beliefs you hold about yourself and the world, pull you down one of these paths, but there are many versions of you to explore all that are relevant to your oversoul’s exploration, which is made up of many fractals of you.

Take for instance the collective evolution we are witnessing right now. As more individuals awaken to this paradigm, the collective timeline shifts into this evolution of consciousness. There are many people waking up to higher awareness and multidimensional reality, because we are collectively shifting into timelines where this is gradually becoming the norm. We are at a point in the evolution of humanity where people are realizing the interconnectedness of all things and the potential for societal transformation.

Let’s look at a practical example of this. In moments of societal upheaval, there are often individuals or movements that, despite seeming insurmountable odds, manage to catalyze large-scale change. What’s happening in those moments is a massive shift in collective belief. When a group of people believes something strongly enough, it influences the larger consciousness of society (100th Monkey Effect), which then shifts the timeline in the direction of their collective beliefs. This can be seen in historical movements for freedom, equality and justice, where a deep, unshakable belief in a different reality created a new version of the world.

On a personal level, you can harness this energy by fully immersing yourself in the timeline you wish to inhabit. The more you allow for it and believe in it, without hesitation/doubt, the more you collapse that potential reality into being. Your timeline is not something that’s set in stone; it’s a constant fluidity of possibilities, flowing through you, frame by frame at Planck time. By adjusting your beliefs, you can move through those possibilities/potentials and realize your dreams.

Ultimately

To truly grasp this, you must understand that you are not a passive observer in your life. You are an active participant, creating your experience in every moment, based on how you respond to reality, which is the truth of your state of being. The beliefs you hold about yourself and the world, shape the reality you explore.

By stepping on the path you authentically want to explore, with allowance and confidence, in the flow of life, with curiosity - no expectations, recognizing resistances not as a fight, but as sign posts/detours that will better support you in the long run, you create a path that supports you with each step. This is true faith that masters of the ages taught.

There are infinite worlds across infinite timelines; they don’t change because they collectively make up the big picture for all to choose from. It’s up to you which ones you choose to explore via your state of being: as within/so without; above/below; turn the other cheek; don’t judge; embody true faith and walk your path like all masters have done in true freedom/sovereignty.

