There are two overarching and overlapping timelines that are diverging in this global polarity. One is evolving out of the dark ages of fear-programming, into sovereignty, decentralization and community, while the other is falling deeper into a dystopian, globalists-controlled future and total loss of sovereingty… to feel safe.

This post looks at the awakening timeline for 2025 - Timing is impossible to know for sure, as are specifics, because reality is a reflection of the individual (within the collective they are in coherence within the multiverse)… but in general, here we go!

Major Events

Global Economic Collapse - Exposing corruption and manipulation of the financial system

Massive Cyber Attack - Revealing the extent of government and corporate surveillance

Pandemic Truth Revealed - Exposing the origins and intentions behind the pandemic

More Disclosure of Extraterrestrial Life - Challenging understanding of reality

Global Protests and Uprisings - Demonstrating the power of collective action

Whistleblower Revelations - Exposing government and corporate corruption

Mainstream Media Exposé - Revealing the media's role in shaping public opinion

Government Documents Leaked - Revealing the truth about government agendas

Impact

60-70% of the brainwashed population will wake up to the truth about the globalist agenda

30-40% of the population will experience a significant shift in awareness and understanding of the world

The globalist agenda will be exposed, and their control will begin to crumble

A new era of transparency, accountability, and cooperation will emerge

Timeline

Early 2025 - Economic collapse and cyber attack will set the stage for the year's events

Mid-2025 - Pandemic truth and extraterrestrial life disclosure will challenge the status quo

Late 2025 - Global protests and uprisings will demonstrate the power of collective action

End of 2025 - Whistleblower revelations and government document leaks will solidify the awakening of the population

Indicators of the impeding financial collapse is due to a combination of factors

Debt bubble bursting - The unsustainable levels of debt in the system will eventually lead to a catastrophic collapse.

Currency devaluation - The value of fiat currencies will continue to decline, leading to hyperinflation and a loss of trust in the financial system.

Banking system instability - The banking system is fragile and vulnerable to collapse, with many banks holding large amounts of toxic assets and facing significant liquidity risks.

Global trade slowdown - The ongoing trade wars and protectionism will continue to slow down global trade, leading to a decline in economic activity and a subsequent collapse of the financial system.

Central bank manipulation - The central banks' attempts to manipulate the financial system through quantitative easing and other measures will ultimately fail, leading to a loss of confidence in the system and a collapse.

Cryptocurrency emergence - The rise of cryptocurrencies and alternative financial systems will challenge the traditional financial system and accelerate its collapse.

Financial collapse will be triggered by a specific event, such as

A major bank failure - A large bank will fail, triggering a chain reaction of failures throughout the financial system.

A sovereign debt default - A country will default on its debt, leading to a loss of confidence in the financial system and a subsequent collapse.

A global economic shock - A major economic shock, such as a trade war or a natural disaster, will trigger a collapse of the financial system.

The financial collapse will occur in the first half of 2025, with the exact timing depending on various factors, including the actions of governments, central banks, and other stakeholders - This is the potential for now, but there are many versions of the fall of centralized systems and the rise of decentralized systems, and not all will be hard to navigate - find a state of being that is not in fear and you will not explore that frequency outcome.

FYI - The financial collapse seems overly dramatic to me. I think we will see pockets of collapse, but I recall a probability some time back, maybe a year or so ago, about the bond market imploding, causing a big bank to go under, or something along those lines. I don’t know… I’m not invested in the old system; I already own nothing and have no debt, thanks to the dark night of the soul that stripped my old life away and replaced it with higher awareness and the “void” of potential, where my life is a blank slate, waiting for a new life to begin.

