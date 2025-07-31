Any politician initiating a trade war with the U.S., which accounts for 70-75% of Canada's import-exports, is looking to significantly damage the economy. A trade conflict with the US will lead to a 5-6% contraction in Canada's GDP over 6 to 12 months. Inflation and the multiplier effect will exacerbate economic chaos, leading to a severe recession.

Couple that with AI-driven job displacement, population/real-estate/auto sales crash, hundreds of millions dead, hundreds of billions of $$ moving from Canada to the US, and another Maunder Minimum increasing economic strain and global supply chain disruptions, and you have the making for a perfect storm… a real one!

Run the trade-war details through a language bot (fake AI), and you’ll see this is a deliberate suicide run into a globalist-controlled, dystopian future where Canadians surrender sovereignty and freedom for food, shelter and heating oil.

How are the majority of Canadians responding, in light of the media pretending we love Liberals, hate Trump and we’re all elbows-up for a cripple fight? Well, Western Canada is rejecting WEF-controlled Ottawa Muppets, who couldn’t have won the last election, because Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, BC and Quebec are looking to separate immediate after that “win”, one of many “wins” in a row that crushed Canada to empower the WEF.

Like the rest of the WEF-controlled world, we are frustrated and tired from stolen elections, propaganda media, woke insanity, homelessness, joblessness, poverty, toxic food-air-water-medicine, brainwashed academics, education groomers, mindless media drones, child trafficking and systemic corruption. We are sick of it; just ask the truckers who laid it on the line for Canadians, and suffered a broken legal system for it… Real Canadians are sick of the BS, so we are rising up to separate; no looking back, and here’s why…

Self-Kept Slaves - It’s a Global Business Model

Let's examine this business model to understand its true nature. As money flows from your paycheck through the supply chain and back into government coffers via taxes and inflation, approximately $1.50 to $2.00 is drained for every dollar you earn. In essence, for every dollar you earn and spend, a larger portion is siphoned off through taxes, inflation and debt costs, leaving you effectively a self-kept slave.

Modern slavery has evolved into a highly efficient and profitable system of control. Unlike traditional slavery, today’s system continuously extracts value from workers’ labor and spending, making workers more valuable over their lifetime than slaves of the past. Meanwhile, the true beneficiaries are a small elite group of globalists at the top who control and profit from the system, while the majority remain impoverished and indebted.

This isn’t accidental; it’s by design. Governments and financial institutions sustain themselves by indebting future generations and inflating currency, transforming workers into self-kept slaves.

Taxes at all levels, along with sales taxes, consume roughly $1 of every $1 that moves through the supply chain, from farm to consumer. Contributions to social programs reduce wages directly, and inflation erodes purchasing power. Government borrowing shifts wealth to bondholders, with interest paid by future generations, compounding the system’s drain. This ongoing cycle concentrates wealth upward, creating a modern form of servitude where workers fund their own debt and inflation, benefitting the few at the expense of the many.

Each $1 is Taxed $1 as it Moves through the Supply Chain

When a dollar travels through Canada’s supply chain, it doesn’t just pass hands, it gets taxed at nearly every step. From the farmer to the grocery store, every business in between contributes to the total tax collected. By the time it reaches the final consumer, the government has taken $0.80-$1.10 of that dollar in taxes, including income tax, GST/HST, carbon taxes, and PST. In the US, its $0.40-$0.75 of every dollar going to the government in various taxes

Seed Supplier

Corporate Tax: 12.2% (small business rate)

GST/HST: 5% on sales

Carbon Tax: $0.15-$0.30 per liter on fuel

Owner’s Income Tax: 40%-50% if owner earns $300K

Total Tax Burden: Approx. $0.15 per $1

Farmer

Income Tax: 20%-53.53% (depends on earnings)

GST/HST: 5% on produce sales

Carbon Tax: $0.15-$0.30 per liter (fuel)

Total Tax Burden: Approx. $0.30-$0.45 per $1

Shipper

Corporate Tax: 26.5%

GST/HST: 5% on shipping

Carbon Tax: $0.15-$0.30 per liter (fuel)

Owner’s Income Tax: 20%-30%

Total Tax Burden: Approx. $0.15-$0.25 per $1

Distributor

Corporate Tax: 26.5%

GST/HST: 5% on sales

Carbon Tax: $0.15-$0.30 per liter (fuel)

Owner’s Income Tax: 30%-40%

Total Tax Burden: Approx. $0.25-$0.35 per $1

Food Processor

Corporate Tax: 26.5%

GST/HST: 5% on processed goods

Carbon Tax: $0.15-$0.30 per liter (fuel)

Owner’s Income Tax: 40%-53.53%

Total Tax Burden: Approx. $0.30-$0.40 per $1

Shipper to Retailer

Corporate Tax: 26.5%

GST/HST: 5% on shipping

Carbon Tax: $0.15-$0.30 per liter (fuel)

Owner’s Income Tax: 20%-30%

Total Tax Burden: Approx. $0.20-$0.30 per $1

Retailer

Corporate Tax: 26.5%

GST/HST: 5% on goods sold

PST: 8% (Ontario)

Carbon Tax: $0.15-$0.30 per liter (fuel)

Income Tax on Owner: 40%-53.53%

Total Tax Burden: Approx. $0.35-$0.50 per $1

Total Tax on $1 is $0.80 to $1.10

Tax rates depend on income levels, provinces, deductions. GST/HST is 5%; PST applies in some provinces. Carbon tax impacts fuel-heavy industries.

Who Controls This System?

A small elite of globalists, including major financial institutions like BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street, along with multinational corporations and influential investors, exerts dominant control over the global economy. They manage vast assets, generate most of their profits through interest and capital gains, and influence industries, government policies and social initiatives such as vaccine mandates and woke marketing. While governments appear independent, they are often heavily influenced or controlled by these centralized financial interests, which prioritize wealth accumulation and global control over local sovereignty.

What Needs to Happen is Happening Now…

In a world of instant global communication between all the self-kept slaves, there are no more secrets, so we are entering a transformative era where centralized governments and institutions are collapsing under exposure of corruption to make way for decentralized models that empower local communities and municipalities. By decentralizing government power, we improve efficiency, responsiveness and accountability, allowing decisions to be tailored to local needs, reducing bureaucratic bloat and promoting community-led initiatives, fostering community participation, strengthening local economies, and diminishing the overreach of centralized authorities. Blockchain enables equitable resource sharing, while local businesses replace profit-driven transnational corporations, leaving the money in the communities where it belongs, creating a resilient, interconnected society. The future is one where communities govern themselves, thriving in harmony with nature, prioritizing well-being, personal growth, and environmental balance.

