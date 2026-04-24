TRENDING VIDEOS

Videos about why men are done dating are trending on Youtube, so I decided to write this article to address the elephant in the room.

First, what does “the system” tells us about why it’s trending: Young adults in the US are dating far less than we did in the good old days (only 31% actively dating). 74% of women and 64% of men aged 22–35 either have not dated or only had a few dates in the past year. Money and confidence are the biggest issues. Confidence is low, with only 1 in 3 men and 1 in 5 women feeling comfortable approaching someone they like.

52% - Not having enough money (biggest barrier)

49% - Lack of confidence in dating skills

48% - Past bad dating experiences

55% - Breakups made them reluctant to date again (low resilience)

37% - Don’t trust their judgement in choosing partners

36% - Struggle to read social cues on dates

34% - Lack confidence discussing feelings with a partner

WOMEN PERSPECTIVE (VIDEO SHORTS)

We are now on an evolutionary course for something new… and the pendulum is swinging hard.

by Kait Willett

By Jedediah Bila

MEN PERSPECTIVE

This is a typical Men-are-Done video, which tends to blame modern women for being emotionally damaged and obsessed with rich “Chad” or “alpha” types.

IMO the Blame Game doesn’t cut it. It’s more scientific and evolutionary than “woman bad” so man takes his ball and goes home to play video games and watch porn.

Today’s online world of perspective-reinforcing echo chambers, life stressors (economy-time-work-money) AND testosterone issues add up to a paradigm shift. “The system” keeps humanity on a socioeconomic pendulum, constantly swinging between extremes by stirring up and promoting polarity that prevents lasting balance, peace, harmony and coherence.

Whatever your opinion, both men and women are waking up to something new and will eventually have to look within for the answers.

A popular channel on this topic is Taylor The Fiend

Dating Drought - The Signals

DATING APPS

Demand for major dating apps declined after 2020 - notable drop in engagement

Tinder: Paying subs fell to 9.1 million in Q1 2025 (down 6%), with 9% fewer monthly active users. The UK lost 594,000 users.

Bumble: Lost 368,000 users in the UK; global downloads dropped 19% in 2025.

Hinge: Lost 131,000 UK users

Global dating app installs and sessions fell in 2024 and 2025, with 6% year-over-year user decline (Q4 2024). 69% of apps were deleted within a month in 2025.

TESTOSTERONE DROP

Testosterone dropped for men aged 30-40 (controlling for age).

Estimated secular decline: 0.3% to 1% per year.

Total drop is 10% to 25% lower average testosterone

I’ve looked at testosterone-killing catalysts, such as BPAs, which have a measurable effect, but the elephant seems to be vaccines, and two toxic ingredients.

Aluminum adjuvants in animal studies show reduced testosterone levels, damage testicular tissue, and disrupt the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis.

Mercury Thimerosal is an ethylmercury-based preservative, studied for its reproductive toxicity. Research in rats shows thimerosal significantly decreases plasma levels of testosterone, luteinizing hormone (LH), and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH).

The 2020 Vaxx - This study reports COVID-19 vaccine found significant decreases in FSH and testosterone in men and LH in women after the 2nd dose.

Glossary of 1200+ Pfizer Covid Vaccine “Side” Effects - FirstMed Inc.

1200 Studies that Refute Vaccine Claims - 2nd Source here

You can research in a more uncensored way, through the Yandex.com search engine

DePOPULATION

I checked population stats for Canada, and mass migration isn’t making up for the loss in population, post 2020. Immigration into Canada since 2016 was 5 millon/14% - Population is currently in decline now, even with ongoing migration into Canada.

3% INFLATION IS COVERING UP FOR THE 3% DECREASE IN DEMAND

I checked the inflation stats and they fit decline in demand since 2020 (from DePop). I noted demand decreased FIRST (people die off), THEN inflation rose 3.1% from 2020–2025, with a peak of 6.8% in 2022. More about that in “Suddenly Dead” (stats are hidden now - no surprise). 3% annual decline is what I was seeing across most industries. Big pharma was the exception!

HYGIENE PRODUCTS DEMAND DECLINED 3% - REVENUE REMAINS STEADY

I have to look at indirect stats because direct stats are entirely censored now. Since 2020, daily-use hygiene products sustained a 3% annual decline in disposable razors, bar soap, standard deodorant and toothbrush segments, while overall category spending remained stable due to price increases. Inflation is covering up for the lack in demand. It buffers the shift/shock for industries. I suspect the big three investment firms produced this strategy for 1000s of companies to adapt (no choice for them), to shape supply chain to absorb and reconcile this global shift in supply and demand. Same force and MO behind DEI and ESG and vaxx mandates.

RELATIONSHIPS - FINAL NOTE FOR THIS EVOLUTIONARY SHIFT - IMO

If you don’t have emotional balance; if you are not able to feel whole/complete within; if you are lost in the propaganda/media/polarity/hate; if you’re chasing the outside world to fill up a void within; if you live life in fear, then you have some inner work to do to establish inner harmony, self-worth, self-love and emotional balance.

Love is coherence; it’s about frequency of consciousness, soul plans (learning/experience) and evolution/expansion of consciousness for mutual evolution - each reflecting lessons for the other.

Desperate people attract desperate scenarios. People in fear of rejection get rejected. Fear of dating a cheater gets you a cheater (as within - so without). We really are our own teacher as we evolve through life to be forged in the fire of our own definitions.

As for today’s dating scene, we are living through an evolutionary shift - Testosterone is down 15-25%; social media highlights the warning signals and shared sentiments. Globalist attacks on economies fuel stress and financial strain. Lack of money and job insecurity make romance feel like a luxury. And rising societal polarization is deepens divisions.

This is a good time to “find” yourself, get to know yourself, and gear up to share your authentic self with another… Live your life… If/when you are TRULY ready for someone, they show up… The teacher shows up when the student is ready… because… well that’s too esoteric for this post! :)

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