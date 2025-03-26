Throughout history, brilliant minds have had sudden flashes of insight that changed the course of science, art and invention. Archimedes had his Eureka! moment in the bath, Isaac Newton formulated the theory of gravity from the fall of an apple, and Nikola Tesla received his design for the rotating magnetic field while strolling through Budapest. These moments of inspiration, often arriving without warning, are revered as channels to greater “Source” of understanding and invention.

Similarly, in the world of music, songwriters often experience flashes of creative brilliance where a song appears seemingly out of nowhere, whether during mundane tasks, a random thought, or even a dream. Some believe these bursts of creativity come from a collective consciousness that artists tap into, channelling songs as if they’ve been waiting to be brought into the world. These songs resonate deeply with listeners, revealing new layers of meaning each time they’re heard.

Channelled Inventions

Archimedes had a sudden insight into buoyancy while in the bath, shouting "Eureka!" after realizing the principle of displacement.

Isaac Newton spontaneously developed the theory of gravity after observing an apple fall from a tree.

Nikola Tesla’s concept for the rotating magnetic field came to him in a flash while walking in Budapest, and the design for the Tesla coil came in visions.

Albert Einstein’s insight into relativity came suddenly, as if revealed to him in a flash of inspiration.

Kary Mullis conceived the PCR process during a late-night drive, describing it as a moment of sudden clarity.

Johannes Kepler’s understanding of planetary motion came in a moment of sudden insight, as though the patterns of the cosmos were revealed to him.

Blaise Pascal had divine moment of insight that led him to develop his ideas on probability theory and mathematics.

Hit Songs

Imagine writing a hit song in a matter of minutes, as many iconic artists have done. This process of instant creation is no less mysterious than the moments of scientific discovery that have shaped our world. Songwriters often experience flashes of brilliance during everyday activities, dreams, daydreams, watching a movie or driving. In these moments they tap into a stream of collective consciousness, channelling ideas that seem to have been waiting to be brought into the world.

The key lies in a multidimensional process where the collective consciousness that ultimately embraces the song is the same creative force that sends it into the ether. The artist taps into this subconscious projection and in a flash, channels the song, giving it life in the 3D world for the collective to experience it consciously. This process is what creates that elusive X-factor, where the song resonates deeply with listeners and becomes a hit. Over time, as we evolve, the song evolves with us, revealing new layers of wisdom and insight. You may hear a song a thousand times, only to suddenly experience it in an entirely different way, as if it has opened up a new dimension of meaning that wasn't there before. That’s because the song and you are both multidimensional creations of consciousness.

Creating a hit song involves more than just the lyrics and melody. It’s a combination of emotion, voice, rhythm and relevance that shapes its identity and memorability. A compelling story keeps listeners engaged, while the rhythm adds energy and inspires movement. Ultimately, a song’s connection to the audience is key to its success. But how is it possible for a song to come together so quickly, in as little as 10 minutes, like this artist did?

1970s Channelled Hit Songs

Dylan wrote "Blowin' in the Wind" in 10 minutes.

Paul McCartney composed "Yesterday" upon waking up from a dream.

Keith Richards wrote "I Can't Get No Satisfaction" upon waking from a dream.

Stevie Wonder wrote "Superstition" in 10 minutes.

George Harrison wrote "My Sweet Lord" in a matter of minutes.

Jackson Browne wrote "Take It Easy" & "Doctor My Eyes" in 10-15 minutes each.

Brian May wrote "We Will Rock You" in a few minutes.

Elvis Costello wrote "Alison" in 10 minutes while waiting for his ride.

Lindsey Buckingham wrote "Go Your Own Way" in 10 minutes.

Carole King wrote "You've Got a Friend" in 15 minutes.

Listen to what this famous singer says about channelling a hit song, “It transcends everything; it’s art” - 7:54 time mark - Source

1980s Channelled Hit Songs

U2's Bono wrote "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" in 10 minutes.

Michael Jackson wrote "Billie Jean" in one 15-minute session.

Prince wrote "Purple Rain" in about 15 minutes after an epiphany.

The Police's Sting wrote "Every Breath You Take" in 10 minutes.

Bon Jovi / Sambora wrote "Livin' on a Prayer" in 10 minutes.

George Michael wrote "Faith" in 10 minutes.

Cyndi Lauper and Rob Hyman wrote "Time After Time" in 15 minutes.

Duran Duran wrote "Hungry Like the Wolf" in 10 minutes.

Depeche Mode's Martin Gore wrote "Personal Jesus" in 15 minutes.

Bruce Springsteen wrote "Dancing in the Dark" in 10 minutes.

The Police's Sting wrote "Don't Stand So Close to Me" in 10 minutes.

Prince wrote "When Doves Cry" in 15 minutes.

Michael Jackson wrote "Beat It" in 15 minutes.

Tears for Fears' Roland Orzabal wrote "Shout" in 10 minutes.

The Bangles' Prince wrote "Manic Monday" in 10 minutes.

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose wrote "Welcome to the Jungle" in 15 minutes.

1990s Channelled Hit Songs

Nirvana's Kurt Cobain wrote "Smells Like Teen Spirit" in 15 minutes.

Oasis' Noel Gallagher wrote "Wonderwall" in 10 minutes.

Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard wrote "You Oughta Know" in 15 minutes.

Beck wrote "Loser" in 10 minutes.

No Doubt's Gwen Stefani and Tom Dumont wrote "Just a Girl" in 10 minutes.

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong wrote "Basket Case" in 10 minutes.

R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe wrote "Losing My Religion" in 10 minutes.

Radiohead's Thom Yorke wrote "Creep" in 10 minutes.

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder wrote "Jeremy" in 15 minutes.

Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan wrote "1979" in 15 minutes.

2000s Channelled Hit Songs

The White Stripes' Jack White wrote "Fell in Love with a Girl" in 10 minutes.

Coldplay's Chris Martin wrote "Fix You" in 10 minutes.

The Killers' Brandon Flowers wrote "Mr. Brightside" in 10 minutes.

Taylor Swift wrote "Love Story" in 10 minutes.

Eminem wrote "The Real Slim Shady" in 10 minutes.

The Strokes' Julian Casablancas wrote "Last Nite" in 10 minutes.

