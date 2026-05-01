The Talent, Coherence and Collective Channelling on this Stage is 2nd to none. Do you recognize everyone? Can you see-feel-hear it when these artists fall into coherence?

George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” is a Beatles’ masterpieces. It’s ranked #10 by Rolling Stone in their “100 Best Beatles Songs” list, and it’s one of the five hundred greatest songs ever recorded. Lead guitar is performed by Eric Clapton, the only guest artist to ever contribute a guitar solo to a Beatles album.

The message in this song resonates with a wide audience over decades; it embodies clarity, depth and truth: I see the love that is sleeping in all of you. You need to know how to be that love and escape control from those who bought and sold you - My guitar gently weeps…

George Harrison & Ringo Starr

While My Guitar Gently Weeps (The Prince's Trust Rock Gala 1987)

Viewer Comments:

Sooooooo the back up drummer is Phil Collins, the back up guitarist is Clapton, and the backing keyboards is Elton John. Yep.

I’m surprised the stage didn’t spontaneously burst into flames with the greatness on that stage on that day

So much talent on one stage. George Harrison, Ringo, Eric Clapton, Elton John, Phil Collins, Ray Cooper, Jeff Lynne, Mark King, Jools Holland.

George is one of the most underrated musicians in history. He was brilliant!

I absolutely LOVE the way Eric grins at George when they're playing together! That's just so cool! An entire performance full of some of the most incredible musicians in our time!!!

One of the top 10 rock songs of all time! George did a great and selfless thing when he invited Clapton to play the lead. For George it was never about ego. It was always and only about the music.

Creativity is Channelled

Throughout history, flashes of sudden insight have profoundly shaped science, art and invention. Icons like Archimedes, Newton, Tesla and Einstein experienced moments of divine inspiration - Eureka! realizations that revealed fundamental truths. Similarly, in music, songwriters often craft hit songs in minutes during everyday moments, tapping into a collective consciousness that channels ideas waiting to be expressed. These creative bursts stem from a multidimensional process where artists connect with a universal source, allowing ideas to flow effortlessly into the physical realm. From Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind” to Prince’s “Purple Rain,”. Countless iconic songs emerged in mere minutes, driven by a channelling that transcends conscious effort. This phenomenon suggests that true inspiration is a collective, energetic exchange, an alignment with higher consciousness that unlocks human potential and creates works of lasting impact across both science and art.

The Industry Killed Rock ‘n’ Roll

Rock and roll was systematically dismantled. It faced a multi-faceted attack on its core, its artists, sound and culture.

The system, comprising corporate interests, government agencies, and social engineers, targeted rock for its rebellious spirit, anti-establishment message and ability to rally youth against mainstream norms.

Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins said, “The industry killed rock ‘n’ roll.” In a 2020 Rolling Stone interview, he explained, “They made it so that only certain types of bands could get signed,” and that “the industry deliberately murdered what once united generations against conformity. ‘Real’ music was replaced by algorithmic playlists lacking revolutionary potential.”

Remember Winwood :) Another great.

Awake, Influential Rebels are Dangerous to “The System”.

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