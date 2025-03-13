#1 The Insane Trade War that Real Canadians Don’t Want

Any politician starting a trade war with the U.S. is deliberately devastating the economy on behalf of the globalists. Real Canadians don't want this! A trade war with the U.S., in 2025, would have catastrophic consequences for the Canadian economy. Politicians initiating this are knowingly setting the stage for widespread unemployment, business closures and economic instability. The Bank of Canada projects a 2.4% hit to GDP in the first year of the tariffs, but the damage could be even more severe, with some estimates suggesting a 5-6% contraction over 6 to 12 months. This could lead to a deep recession as inflation skyrockets, triggering the multiplier effect that amplifies economic hardship. A trade war would disrupt supply chains, increase costs and exacerbate shortages, disproportionately affecting low-income households. These conditions play directly into the hands of globalists, who seek to weaken Canada’s economic sovereignty, making Canadians more dependent on government intervention for basic needs. As the economy falters, the government would gain greater control over essential services, consolidating power and pushing Canadians further toward reliance on centralized systems for survival.

#2 The Decline of Canada

YESTERDAY - In the 1970s, Canadians enjoyed stronger community bonds and a simpler lifestyle that emphasized family, local connections and a sense of purpose. Mental health and drugs addiction was less talked about; emotional well-being was often supported through close-knit communities and personal resilience. People found stability in steady jobs, affordable housing and local resources. The overall sense of satisfaction was much higher, with a clear national identity and values rooted in tradition and collective growth.

TODAY - Canada faces a much different reality today. The rise of globalism, economic pressures and the breakdown of traditional community structures have left many feeling disconnected and isolated. Mental health and drug challenges are more prevalent, exacerbated by societal pressures and the cost of living. Housing and employment insecurity have led to rising stress, and many Canadians struggle to find stability. Healthcare and social programs are broken and overburdened, and the cost of living continues to climb, leaving people with no savings and no hope. Emotional well-being is compromised, with many people feeling depressed and lost in an increasingly globalized world. The sense of community is broken/gone, and the traditional Canadian identity is vaporized, leaving the nation searching for direction.

#3 How the Canadian Government Destroyed Canada

Under the guise of globalism, the Canadian government deliberately set the stage for Canada's destruction by allowing foreign interests to infiltrate and dominate key sectors of the economy, culture and society. This has been done through a series of calculated moves that stripped Canada of its sovereignty and independence. The signing of international trade agreements such as NAFTA, privatization of essential industries and erosion of provincial rights were not mistakes; they were strategic decisions to align Canada with global corporate interests. The government’s blatant disregard for national priorities allowed multinational corporations to take control of Canada’s resources, agriculture, healthcare and technology, leaving Canadians powerless/dependent on these foreign entities. On top of that, mass immigration policies, designed to support corporate labor needs, undermined Canada’s cultural fabric, while environmental regulations imposed by global elites stifled domestic industries. The true intention behind these actions was not just economic manipulation, but the transformation of Canada into a nation that would be financially dependent on international institutions and global corporations. This dependency has left Canadians vulnerable, disconnected from their communities and traditional values, and increasingly reliant on government aid for survival, thereby eroding the very identity that once made Canada strong.

#4 What the Government Did to Destroy Canada

Surrendered Sovereignty - The Canadian government increasingly prioritized globalist interests over national sovereignty, signing numerous international trade agreements that benefit multinational corporations rather than Canadians.

Globalist Alliances - Canada’s alignment with global organizations such as the UN, WEF and IMF killed its independence

Ceding Control to Foreign Interests - Canada’s natural resources: oil, gas and minerals sold/leased to foreign corps, undermining national control over assets.

Increased Foreign Influence in Politics - Foreign money and corporate lobbying increasingly influenced Canadian politics, with politicians prioritizing international business interests over Canadians’ welfare.

Undermining Local Economy - Canadian government allowed foreign corps to control over key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare and technology

Political Corruption and Cronyism - The intertwining of political elites with global corps led to widespread cronyism, where policy decisions benefit corps with global ties rather than Canadians.

Weakening of National Industries - Through deregulation and trade deals like NAFTA (now USMCA), Canadian industries/manufacturing/agriculture have been outsourced - unable to compete against cheaper foreign markets.

Erosion of Canadian Law - Laws that protected Canadian businesses, workers and natural resources were weakened for global trade regs & corporate demands.

Increasing Control of Global Tech Giants - Allowing Facebook, Google and Amazon to expand without significant regulation, the Canadian gov handed control of personal data, communication and commerce to foreign entities.

Infiltration of Global Corporate Interests - Multinational corps became more powerful than the Canadian government itself, with their ability to influence policy and bend rules to their favor, which harm the public interest.

Compromised Government Accountability - Key government officials, incl. Prime Ministers have been connected to globalists/institutions, undermining accountability to Canadians and steering policies that favor foreign interests.

Promotion of Globalist Agenda via ESG - Canadian gov endorsed policies aligned with globalist/BlackRock ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance), pushing corps/govs to prioritize global goals over national sovereignty.

Subordination of National Security - Agreements and trade partnerships allowed foreign entities/Chinese companies to gain access to critical infrastructure, threatening national security in exchange for economic gains.

Undermining Democracy - The push for global governance, trade deals and international regs eroded democratic principles, via decisions made behind closed doors with global stakeholders rather than elected representatives.

Manipulation of Public Opinion - Canadian gov used mass media, often controlled or influenced by global corporations, to shape public opinion on issues that support the globalist agenda while silencing opposing views.

Excessive Debt/Economic Dependency - Canada’s growing debt, fueled by global financial systems/international loans, made Canada dependent on global institutions (World Bank and IMF), weakening Canada’s financial independence.

Legalization of Foreign Investment Dominance - Changes in Canadian law have allow foreign companies to take control of banking, telecom and energy.

Subversive Immigration Policies - Immigration policies increased the flow of foreign workers to support global corporate agendas, ignoring long-term cultural and social implications for Canada.

Cultural and Social Engineering - Through international pressure and global agreements, the Canadian gov promoted policies to reshape Canadian society in a way that aligns with globalist ideals, ignoring traditional values and culture.

Environmental and Climate Policies Pushed by Global Elites: Enviro policies promoted by the UN, have been adopted at the expense of Canadian industries, leading to job losses and economic stagnation under the guise of “sustainability.”

Weakening of Provincial Rights - Federal gov overrides provincial rights in favor of international trade/corp interests, consolidating power with globalists.

Silencing Dissent - Opposition to globalist agendas is increasingly marginalized, with political leaders and institutions discrediting critics of globalist policies or corporate control as conspiracists or extremists.

#5 Impact of Gobalist-Controlled Canadian Government

Loss of Canadian Identity - Multiculturalism and globalism have eroded the once-distinct Canadian culture, leaving behind a fragmented national identity.

Decline of National Pride - Political correctness, social justice movements, and global agendas have overshadowed traditional Canadian values and pride.

Erosion of Traditional Communities - Urbanization has broken up tight-knit communities, particularly in rural areas, leading to economic and social decline.

Education Indoctrination - Schools now emphasize ideological narratives over critical thinking/factual history, resulting in an indoctrinated generation.

Dismantling of Nationalism - Globalism/foreign policies made Canada’s sovereignty more dependent on international interests, weakening national unity.

Increased Government Overreach - Rising regulations and federal control stifle personal freedoms, leading to widespread resentment and alienation.

Economic Dependency - Canada’s increasing reliance on foreign economies and global markets has weakened its self-sufficiency, leaving it vulnerable.

Rising Debt and Tax Burden - Unsustainable government debt and high taxes diminished Canada’s economic freedom and future potential.

Political Polarization - Divisions between political ideologies and corruption have created a distrust in government and its institutions.

Fractured Society - The emphasis on social justice movements and identity politics has caused deep social divides and weakened unity across the country.

Loss of Rural Influence - As rural Canada diminishes, urbanization has led to the loss of agricultural and regional identities that once shaped the country.

Indigenous Displacement - Despite efforts at reconciliation, Indigenous communities face systemic inequality, poverty and a lack of representation.

Declining Family Structures - Family values have been replaced by a focus on individualism and social movements, undermining traditional family dynamics.

Failure of Healthcare and Social Systems - Rising costs, government inefficiency, and an overburdened healthcare system have led to widespread dissatisfaction.

Cultural Shifts in the Arts - Once distinct Canadian art, music and media have shifted to globalized trends, leaving behind a lack of authentic cultural expression.

Climate Policies & Economic Strain - Radical environmental policies have stifled industries/natural resources, leading to job loss and economic struggle.

Social Unrest - Increasing crime, homelessness and mental health challenges have destabilized communities and social services.

Loss of Regional Autonomy - Provincial rights have been overshadowed by federal government control, reducing the voice of local communities.

Growing Immigrant Tensions - Rapid influx of immigrants created integration challenges, leading to friction and division among populations.

Divisive Identity Politics - The increasing focus on identity politics has polarized Canadian society, leaving little room for unified national discourse.

Weakening of Democracy - Corporate/globalist influence over Canadian politics diminished power of the voter and created a sense of political impotence.

Sovereignty Erosion: Canada's focus on global governance and international agreements has compromised its ability to act independently in its own interests.

How Do We Fix This?

To fix the issues facing Canada, we must reclaim our economic sovereignty by renegotiating trade deals that prioritize Canadian interests, particularly in protecting our natural resources and supporting local businesses. Political corruption must be addressed by ensuring greater transparency/accountability and eliminating foreign influence over domestic policies. We need to restore national pride and unity by focusing on policies that promote Canadian culture, values and communities. Strengthening local economies, protecting provincial rights and reducing dependence on global markets will empower Canadians to regain control over their future, while fostering social cohesion and resilience. Rebuilding Canada's independence from globalist control is key to restoring its prosperity and sense of identity.

