Every year, pharma drugs are linked to 200,000 to 500,000 deaths worldwide, caused by medication errors, opioid overdoses, vaxx-related deaths and psychotropic side effects.

Big Pharma’s grip on the legal system allows them to skirt meaningful accountability. Through massive settlements, bankruptcies and legal shields like the PREP Act, they avoid real consequences for these deaths, revealing a disturbing truth: profit takes precedence over public health, leaving victims of unsafe drugs with little recourse.

Pharma Execs Who Went to Jail for these Deaths - None!

Pharmaceutical companies typically allocate 30-40% of their revenue to R&D, 15-30% to marketing and promotion, 10-20% to manufacturing and distribution, and 5-10% to regulatory and legal fees, while retaining 10-30% as profit. In stark contrast, the total fines and settlements for the following 100 drugs linked to deaths amount to just 3.33% of the $1.5 trillion revenue they generate, $50 billion, a mere fraction of their overall earnings. This highlights the industry's troubling reality: the cost of harm caused by these drugs pales in comparison to what they spend on marketing, research and profit, showing how financial incentives outweigh accountability.

50 billion-dollar in court settlements may seem significant, as if Big Pharma is paying for its corruption. But in reality, did they truly pay, or is 3.33% just the cost of generating $1.5 trillion in sales?

100 Pharmaceutical Drugs Known to Cause Death

This is only a sample…

OxyContin: 100,000+ deaths from opioid overdose and addiction. Benzodiazepines: 100,000+ deaths from overdose and long-term addiction. Fentanyl: 100,000s of deaths from opioid overdose. Vioxx: 60,000+ deaths from heart attacks and strokes. Fen-Phen: 50,000 deaths from heart/lung issues. Avandia: 50,000+ deaths from heart attacks and strokes. Prempro: 20,000+ deaths from breast cancer, strokes, and blood clots. Fentanyl: 50,000+ deaths from opioid overdose. Zyprexa: 2,000+ deaths from side effects like diabetes. Seroquel: 2,000+ deaths from side effects like diabetes. Paxil: 1,000+ suicides and suicidality in children. Accutane: 100s of suicides linked to depression. Vaginal Mesh: Hundreds of deaths from complications. Bextra: 10,000+ deaths from heart complications. Tysabri: 20+ deaths linked to brain infection. Hydroxycut: 23 deaths from liver failure. Risperdal: 2,000+ deaths from side effects. Celebrex: 1,000+ deaths from heart attacks and strokes. 