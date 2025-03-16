Based on available data, Big Pharma spends well over $100 billion annually across all these channels: lobbying, donations, media, legal pressure, R&D, etc. to secure vaccine mandates and policy/public support.

Lobbying: $92 million (2021)

Political Donations: $20-30 million

Industry-Research: $70-80 billion (R&D/vaccine studies)

Public-Private Revolving Doors: Tens of millions

Media Influence/Public Campaigns: $5 billion direct-to-consumer advertising

Legal & Regulatory Pressure: Significant but hard to quantify separately

Problem, Reaction, Solution

Big Pharma begins by creating a health problem, often by funding studies that exaggerate the risks of certain diseases or health threats while downplaying the dangers of their own products. They invest approximately $70-80 billion annually in research and development, with a significant portion directed toward shaping studies that highlight the urgency of health risks. This is amplified through $5 billion in media campaigns each year, using fear-based narratives to stoke public anxiety. This heightens demand for a solution, pushing the public and regulators to take action. Pharma's $92 million in annual lobbying efforts and $20-30 million in political donations play a central role in influencing lawmakers and regulators to mandate vaccines, ensuring that these solutions appear necessary for public health protection.

Once the vaccine is introduced, it often comes with side effects, including but not limited to autoimmune disorders, Guillain-Barré Syndrome, neurological issues, chronic fatigue syndrome, vaccine-induced thrombocytopenia, anaphylaxis, as well as potential links to cancer and heart problems. These long-term health issues require further pharmaceutical interventions, potentially leading to lifelong treatments for complications. In total, Big Pharma’s spending to drive this cycle exceeds $100 billion annually, with the primary goal of not just creating demand for their products but ensuring that vaccines are mandated, locking in long-term profits and dependence on their pharmaceutical solutions.

Lifetime Cost of Treating Autoimmune Diseases

Estimated lifetime costs for managing top 10 autoimmune diseases More here»:

Rheumatoid Arthritis: $1.2M

Type 1 Diabetes: $1.223M

Multiple Sclerosis: $1M

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: $900K

Psoriasis: $700K

Crohn’s Disease: $800K

Ulcerative Colitis: $700K

Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis: $300K

Graves’ Disease: $400K

Sjögren’s Syndrome: $500K

5 Examples Proven in Court

Bextra (Pfizer)

Pfizer aggressively marketed Bextra, a COX-2 inhibitor, despite its risks of heart attack and stroke. Patients suffered severe cardiovascular events and even death. Pfizer withdrew Bextra in 2005. The company later paid $2.3 billion in fines for illegal marketing and off-label promotion. Pfizer faced charges for manipulating clinical data and misleading doctors to promote unsafe uses.

Vioxx (Merck)

Merck’s Vioxx was found to cause heart attacks and strokes, but the company failed to disclose these risks. The drug caused thousands of deaths and injuries. Vioxx was withdrawn in 2004 after studies revealed the cardiovascular risks. Merck paid $4.85 billion in settlements. Merck suppressed critical data and continued to promote the drug despite knowing about its risks.

Opioid Crisis (Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, etc.)

Aggressively marketed opioids ie OxyContin, downplaying addiction. A nationwide opioid epidemic with thousands of overdose deaths. Purdue Pharma faced bankruptcy and paid $8 billion in penalties, while Johnson & Johnson paid $5 billion in settlements. Purdue was found guilty of deceptive marketing practices, and Johnson & Johnson was accused of fueling the crisis by misleading regulators.

Antidepressant Trials (GlaxoSmithKline)

GlaxoSmithKline hid negative results of antidepressant trials and promoted drugs such as Paxil for unapproved uses. Patients were misled into taking ineffective or dangerous drugs, leading to harmful side effects. GSK $3 billion settlement in 2012 for fraud/failure to report safety risks. GSK was found guilty of suppressing data on the drugs' risks and benefits and manipulating clinical trial results.

COVID-19 Vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna)

The rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines faced concerns over long-term safety, transparency, and rushed approvals. Public anxiety and legal challenges over side effects such as myocarditis, blood clots, and other adverse reactions. The vaccines were authorized under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), with billions in contracts awarded to manufacturers: Pfizer/Moderna etc. Critics argue that pharmaceutical companies leveraged their lobbying power to secure fast-track approvals and circumvent public debate, while regulatory agencies were accused of conflicts of interest and weak oversight.

How Big Pharma Secures Mandates

The push for vaccine mandates is heavily influenced by big pharma, who manipulate governments and health agencies into adopting policies that benefit their interests. Companies such as Merck, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson spend millions of dollars lobbying government officials, lawmakers, CDC and FDA to pass policies requiring vaccines in schools, workplaces and other institutions. Pharma spent approximately $92 million in 2021 on lobbying efforts alone, with $11 million spent by Pfizer in 2020 specifically related to vaccine policies.

The industry spent $68 million in political donations in 2020 through PACs and individual contributions to establish a network of allies who support vaccine-related legislation and other industry-friendly policies. Pharma funds studies that present their vaccines as essential to disease prevention, spending billions annually on R&D. This funding shape public health policy and vaccine recommendations, making them seem integral to public safety. Contributions and partnerships with the WHO, AMA and CDC are used to legitimize the need for vaxx mandates.

The "revolving door" between the private sector and government agencies, with former industry executives moving into positions at the CDC, FDA and other regulatory bodies, creates conflicts of interest, influencing policy decisions and regulatory practices in ways that benefit the pharmaceutical industry. Pharma invests heavily in media campaigns and public relations efforts. They spend around $4.6 billion annually on advertising. These campaigns involve partnerships with media outlets, doctors and celebrities to promote vaccines and generate public support for mandates. The industry’s $92 million in lobbying expenditures influences regulatory bodies and supports legal actions to maintain/expand vaccine requirements.

These combined strategies and financial power of the pharmaceutical industry has a significant impact on policy decisions and the debate over vaccine mandates, shaping regulations and public perception for profit and the expense of public health.

10 Vaccines Pharma Lobbied to Mandate for Profit

Knonwn Side Effects of these 10 vaccines: Severe allergic reactions, Myocarditis and pericarditis, Blood clotting, Guillain-Barré, Thrombosis, encephalomyelitis, Serious neurological conditions

1. Merck & Gardasil Vaccine (HPV Vaccine)

Objective: Lobby for mandatory HPV vaccination for schoolchildren.

Lobbying Expenditures: $6 million annually.

Outcome: Successful in some states such as Texas, but later repealed.

FDA/CDC Support: FDA approved, CDC recommended.

Lobbying $$ Recipients: Texas legislators, advocacy groups.

2. Pfizer & COVID-19 Vaccine (Comirnaty)

Objective: Lobby for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.

Lobbying Expenditures: $11 million in 2020.

Outcome: Promoted mandates across sectors.

FDA/CDC Support: FDA approved, CDC recommended.

Lobbying $$ Recipients: U.S. federal lawmakers, political committees.

3. Pharmaceutical Industry (General Vaccine Lobbying)

Objective: Push for favorable vaccine policies and mandates.

Lobbying Expenditures: $92 million in 2021; $4.7 billion from 1999-2018.

Outcome: Ongoing influence on vaccine policies.

FDA/CDC Support: FDA approves vaccines; CDC recommends.

Lobbying $$ Recipients: U.S. Congress, Senate, federal agencies.

4. State-Level Vaccine Mandate Lobbying

Objective: Influence state-level vaccine mandate laws.

Lobbying Expenditures: Varies by state.

Outcome: Successful mandates for schoolchildren in many states.

FDA/CDC Support: FDA/CDC approves vaxx, but mandates are state-level.

Lobbying $$ Recipients: State legislators, local health departments.

5. Global Vaccine Mandates & Intellectual Property Rights

Objective: Secure intellectual property protection and worldwide distribution.

Lobbying Expenditures: Significant but not disclosed.

Outcome: Blocked IP waiver during COVID-19 pandemic.

FDA/CDC Support: FDA approves, CDC supports global distribution.

Lobbying $$ Recipients: International organizations, governments.

6. Johnson & Johnson’s Vaccine (Janssen)

Objective: Push for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.

Lobbying Expenditures: $5.5 million in 2020.

Outcome: Promoted widespread vaccine adoption.

FDA/CDC Support: FDA approved, CDC recommended.

Lobbying $$ Recipients: U.S. federal lawmakers, health agencies.

7. Sanofi & Vaccines (Flu and Other Vaccines)

Objective: Promote flu vaccine mandates and partnerships.

Lobbying Expenditures: Not specified.

Outcome: Increased government purchases and recommendations.

FDA/CDC Support: FDA approves flu vaccines, CDC strongly recommends.

Lobbying $$ Recipients: U.S. Congress, health organizations.

8. Novartis & Vaccines

Objective: Lobby to increase mandates for meningitis and pneumonia vaccines.

Lobbying Expenditures: Not fully disclosed.

Outcome: Expanded public health programs, particularly in underserved areas.

FDA/CDC Support: FDA approves vaccines, CDC recommends.

Lobbying $$ Recipients: Global health organizations, governments.

9. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) & Vaccines (Flu, HPV, Meningitis)

Objective: Advocate for increased vaxx rates, especially among adolescents (HPV).

Lobbying Expenditures: $6 million annually.

Outcome: Influenced vaccine recommendations and mandates.

FDA/CDC Support: FDA approved vaccines, CDC recommended.

Lobbying $$ Recipients: U.S. Congress, state health departments.

10, AstraZeneca & COVID-19 Vaccine (Vaxzevria)

Objective: Advocate for COVID-19 vaccine adoption and mandates.

Lobbying Expenditures: Millions spent on lobbying and political contributions.

Outcome: Promoted broader vaccine distribution and adoption.

FDA/CDC Support: FDA did not approve for U.S. use, but CDC endorsed globally.

Lobbying $$ Recipients: U.S. Congress, international health organizations.

Sources

Lobbying: $92M (2021) - Source: OpenSecrets.org, PhRMA lobbying data.

Political Donations: $68M (2020) - Source: Center for Responsive Politics.

Industry-Research: $70-80B annually - Source: Statista, pharma R&D budgets.

Revolving Door Infl.: Undisclosed - Source: Public Citizen, CDC, FDA reports.

Campaigns: $4.6B annually - Source: Kaiser Family Foundation, Advertising Age.

Legal/Reg Pressure: Undisclosed - Source: Legal cases, pharma industry influence.

Health Partnerships: Sig. funding - Source: WHO, CDC, AMA funding reports.

Global Vaxx/Mandates: Undisclosed - Source: WHO, GAVI, global vaxx distr data.

