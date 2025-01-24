My name is Tony and I'm from "old Earth", located in the Sagittarius Arm of a parallel universe/timeline. These audio recordings are my journal entries (1000+), documenting my expansion of awareness into multidimensional reality, from May 7, 2017 to April 2021 - Unscripted/Unedited.

Join me on Spotify as I explore the mysteries of consciousness, the forces shaping this world, and the hidden dimensions that stretch beyond our understanding. Get ready for deep dives into the nature of existence, alternate realities, and mind-bending ideas that challenge EVERYTHING we thought we knew to be true.

PODCAST - Multidimensional Life Coach - 7-Pt Series - Spotify -

RUMBLE - Awakening Insights / Wisdom

