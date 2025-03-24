The experience of a spiritual awakening is profound and transformative. It’s as though you suddenly wake up from a long sleep, and when you open your eyes, you realize that the world you once thought was real is just an illusion. It’s like being in a grand play, where everyone around you is acting their parts, unaware that they’re merely playing roles dictated by the ego, society and unconscious patterns. These roles are shaped by fear, desire and the pursuit of external goals, but once you wake up, you start to see the truth beneath it all.

In the initial stages of awakening, it feels as if you're floating above this reality, detached from it. You can see the vastness of existence, but at the same time, you're still tethered to this world because you must continue to deal with it. There is an overwhelming sense of freedom, as though you’ve just been released from a prison you didn’t even know you were in. You finally understand that what you once perceived as real, your identity, your struggles and your desires, was all part of the illusion. But the realization that you’re free doesn’t come without its challenges.

When you first wake up, the outside world may appear empty, devoid of meaning, or as if it has lost its grip on you. At first, there is a sense of isolation because others are still asleep and you’re suddenly aware of the prison that holds everyone captive. It can feel as though you've stepped outside the gates, only to look back and realize that those still inside are unaware of their own imprisonment. The world, outside of the illusion, feels desolate and strange because you’re seeing it from a new perspective.

This phase of realization can last for months or even years as you slowly adjust to this new understanding. It takes time to integrate the fact that everything you once believed in is part of a greater illusion. But eventually, you start to descend back into the reality you once inhabited, but at a new frequency of consciousness that is multidimensionally aware and you have a key to the prison gates. You’re no longer locked inside; you can move in and out of this reality at will, but you’re also called to face the challenges of navigating both worlds/realities, which takes emotional balance.

This return to the world can bring with it the "dark night of the soul." This is the part of the journey where you confront everything you’ve been avoiding, your fears, anger and unresolved emotional baggage. These feelings were buried deep within you during your time in the prison of ego and unconscious living. Now that you are awake, you must face them head-on, reliving the pain and suffering you once tried to escape. This means confronting your deepest fears: fear of losing everything, fear of being abandonment, being alone, fear of failure, fear of facing your own mortality.

During this phase, you will likely experience extreme swings between two realities: the 3D survival mentality, governed by fear, attachment and control, and the 5D state of faith, detachment and presence in the moment. The 3D perspective pulls you into the past and future, where worries and anxieties about money, relationships, health and freedom overwhelm you. Meanwhile the 5D perspective reminds you that there is a greater plan at work, that everything will unfold as it’s meant to, providing the support you need. It teaches you that everything is temporary and true peace can only be found in the present moment, free from the anxieties of past and future.

These intense swings can be overwhelming. You might feel as though you're being torn between two worlds, struggling to maintain balance. The fear is raw and the anger is deep; emotions that were once suppressed start to surface for healing. But even as you go through this process, there’s still an awareness that all of it, this world, this struggle, is just a dream; a passing phase in a greater, eternal journey. We’ll take a quick look, further down, to see what Shakespeare said about this dream.

The process of awakening can be long and challenging. It may take years to fully integrate a new understanding and way of being. During this time, you might still feel the pull of the past and future. However, over time, you’ll learn that dwelling on either no longer serves you; it no longer works. The mind cannot plan with certainty, because the future, once seen as fixed, is now realized as a multidimensional reflection of your current state of being and inner truth.

The secret to external harmony lies in embodying internal harmony first, as the outside world is a reflection of the inside (As within, so without). True peace is found in surrendering to the present moment, allowing the reflection of your inner truth to guide you. In this space, you confront the illusions of fear and the judgments that accompany them, facing, releasing and purging them. By doing the "inner work," you bring your state of being into harmony and expand your truth, your consciousness and your awareness. Any thought about what was or what might be only limits your potential and brings discomfort, until you let go.

Ultimately, this awakening is a process of letting go, shedding the layers of ego, fear and attachment that keep you bound to the illusion of separation. It’s about moving through the discomfort, feeling the depth of your own emotions and trusting that even the darkest moments are part of your evolution. As you continue to evolve, you come to understand that the play you once thought was life is merely a passing scene on the stage of existence, and what truly matters is your journey of awakening to the truth of who you really are. Now let’s see what Shakespeare thinks…

William Shakespeare’s works offer a profound exploration of the human experience, often touching on the idea that life itself is a temporary and illusory dream. A recurring theme in his plays is the notion that the world we live in, our roles, identities and experiences, is akin to a stage, where we act out different parts, unaware that we are, in essence, spirit having a human experience. The world, in this metaphor, becomes a temporary dream and we are temporarily lost in the drama of life, forgetting our deeper essence.

Shakespeare writes, "All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players.", suggesting that life is not just a random series of events, but a performance in which we take on various roles, each influenced by our identity. We become immersed in the drama of existence, often oblivious to the truth that we, as spirit, are playing roles on a temporary stage. Our true nature is not defined by the parts we play, but by something more eternal and unchanging beneath the surface.

Shakespeare often emphasizes the illusory nature of life. In Macbeth, the line "Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player... full of sound and fury, signifying nothing" highlights the transient nature of existence. While our lives may seem full of intensity, drama and emotion, they are ultimately fleeting, like a shadow that quickly fades. This notion ties into the idea that life is like a dream (is a dream), where we temporarily forget who we truly are while caught in the roles and narratives we play.

The theme of spirit being unaware of its true nature, and instead getting absorbed in the illusion of identity, runs throughout Shakespeare's works. In Hamlet, the line "There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy", suggests that there is much more to existence than meets the eye. Shakespeare implies that we are often blind to the deeper truths of life, caught up in the roles we play, and only through deeper awareness can we begin to grasp the greater reality of existence.

This exploration of illusion and identity is closely tied to Shakespeare’s treatment of fate and free will, suggesting that while we may feel confined by the roles we play, we still have the agency to shape our reality. In Macbeth, Shakespeare delves into how characters can attempt to alter their fates through their actions, indicating that while some elements of life may be beyond our control, we still possess the power to shape our reality through the choices we make.

Time in Shakespeare’s works is often presented as fluid and unpredictable. In Macbeth, the witches prophesy a future that is open to change based on the actions of the protagonist. Macbeth’s decisions, such as his murder of King Duncan, shift the course of events, suggesting that time itself is not a fixed, linear force but a series of possible outcomes that are shaped by our choices. Just as in life, the future is not fixed but open to transformation through the decisions we make. Each action creates new possibilities, leading us down different paths, much like the shifting timelines in a dream.

Shakespeare's works invite us to consider life as a stage; a temporary and illusory experience. On this stage, we are actors playing roles, caught in a performance that is constantly unfolding. But while the roles we play may seem real and intense, they are not our true essence. Our spirit is behind the mask, and life, like a dream, is but a brief and passing experience. As we navigate through the drama, we have the power to shape our reality, to choose the paths we take and to shift the future we experience.

In plays like Macbeth and Hamlet, the future is not a fixed path, but one that is constantly shifting based on the protagonist’s actions. The characters' choices create alternate possibilities, illustrating the dynamic nature of life. Macbeth’s fate is not sealed by the witches' prophecy; rather, his choices shape the unfolding of his story. Similarly, Hamlet’s hesitation and indecision lead him down different potential paths, all of which converge in the tragic end. Shakespeare demonstrates that life’s trajectory is malleable, shaped by the ongoing dance between fate and free will. Through our actions, we create new possibilities, and our reality is continuously influenced by the decisions we make.

Ultimately, Shakespeare’s plays explore the fluidity of time, the illusory nature of life, and the power of human agency in shaping our destiny. Life is a dream-like performance, where we take on different roles and face choices that determine the future we experience. His works remind us that while we are caught up in the drama of existence, we are always spirit behind the scenes, capable of shaping our path, navigating through different realities (parallels), and awakening to the deeper truth of who we truly are.

Famous Quotes from an Awake Perspective

“All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players.” - Life is a temporary, illusory experience where we assume different roles, with our true self remaining constant behind the masks we wear.

“To be or not to be, that is the question.” - To be is to exist in our true essence, while attachment binds us to the drama/pain/loss/fear of fleeting and illusory aspects of life.

“There is nothing either good or bad, but thinking makes it so.” - Reality is neutral; it's our perceptions and beliefs that label/define it as "good" or "bad." Our experience of reality is shaped by our consciousness/mental filters - reality is a mirror of within.

“This above all: to thine own self be true, and it must follow, as the night the day, thou canst not then be false to any man.” - Aligning with our true essence transcends illusion. In our truth/authenticity, we no longer play roles that deceive our self/others.

“We are such stuff as dreams are made on, and our little life is rounded with a sleep.”

Life is a dream, with the transition between wakefulness and sleep symbolizing movement between different states of consciousness and dimensions of existence.

Meta Sage

Let’s see what Sage has to say about this in his video below:

“You can fool yourself into ignorance, but don't be so foolish as to believe delusion will provide a savior to carry you out of ignorance.” - Meta Sage

You can find a link to Meta Sage’s Youtube channel on my TALKnet Rumble channel: True Story of Your Mental Slavery - Sage seems to be gone now.

