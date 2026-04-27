Bill Gates backed off global warming fear marketing, admitting it’s not that big of a deal - Because… I guess it’s hard to fake your way our of a mini ice age when it’s starting. MSM propaganda eased up as result… AND NOW, 10 Years After ‘Inconvenient Truth’ Prophecies Failed… Al Gore Warns ‘The Day After Tomorrow’ Ice Age Could Happen in 25 Years… Because…. YEP… it’s still the global warming thing… Story here :)

Al Gore and David Blood of Goldman Sachs (Gore and Blood - can’t make this shit up), could have switched from politics (control energy = control economy) to real science, by attributing CO2 to the coming mini ice, but they’re all in on the warming angle (I’ve got an angle Charlie) - And this is how:

The Ideal Gas Laws, a fundamental principle of thermodynamics/physics, definitively prove that CO2 does not cause warming in a closed system. Tree rings and ice core data back this up.

Earth’s atmosphere is 99.9999% contained, with only about 0.0001% of gases escaping into space over geological timescales, making it effectively a closed system. So, it’s a climate system in it’s own sealed container.

In a closed system, according to the ideal gas law (PV = nRT), when the temperature increases, pressure increases. This self-balancing mechanism means that changes in one parameter lead to adjustments in the others, (pressure, temp & volume) maintaining a form of equilibrium. Applying this to climate cycles, increased solar radiation raises the system’s temperature, which releases CO₂ from soil and oceans that cools things down through self-regulating adjustments in pressure, temperature and gas concentrations, the system balances itself, contributing to the natural regulation of climate cycles.

If you Net-Zero CO2, you set yourself up for a complete destruction: plants die, animals starve to death and we “Save” the planet from anything that breathes.

Record cold temps across the globe, since 2020

What’s starting now is another Maunder minimum... Ring of fire wakes up (quakes, volcanoes, tsunamis), 2 deg drop in global temp, longer winters, shorter summers, dry areas get wet, wet areas get dry.

Numerous locations in Japan, Canada, US and Russia set new local or national record lows during extreme cold events in 2023 and 2026. There’s no exact count of how many all-time record low temperatures were recently broken globally; however, multiple verified instances are documented, including:

Mohe, China : -53.0°C on January 22, 2023 — coldest ever in China

Vostok Station, Antarctica: -76.3°C (-105.3°F) on March 24, 2026

Mohe, China: -53.0°C (-63.4°F) on January 22, 2023

Perico, Cuba: 0.0°C (32.0°F) on February 3, 2026

Delyankir, Russia: -58.8°C (-73.8°F) on February 2, 2026

Braeburn, Yukon, Canada: -55.7°C (-68.3°F) on December 23, 2025

Summit Camp, Greenland: -65.3°C (-85.6°F) on February 25, 2026

Tofino, British Columbia, Canada: -3.2°C (26.2°F) on March 30, 2026

Chetwynd, British Columbia, Canada: -19.9°C (-3.8°F) on March 30, 2026

Kanuma, Japan: -11.7°C (10.9°F) on February 9, 2026

Hatoyama, Japan: -11.1°C (12.0°F) on February 9, 2026

Daytona Beach, Florida, USA: -5°C (23°F) on February 1, 2026

DuBois, Pennsylvania, USA: -3°C (-3°F) on February 8, 2026

Kennedy Airport, New York, USA: 6°F (-14.4°C) on February 7, 2026

Port Hardy, British Columbia, Canada: -3.1°C (26.4°F) on March 30, 2026

Nipawin, Saskatchewan, Canada: -41.8°C (-43.2°F) on January 24, 2026

2030 is the threshold of another 80-year mini ice age.

The Maunder Minimum is the name for a period of very low sunspot activity that occurred roughly between 1645 and 1715. It’s associated with the “Little Ice Age”.

We’re seeing the same patterns play out today as we did in the Maunder Minimum. Experts (censored scientists) tell us we are heading into another grand solar minimum by 2030, which will bring us a 2-deg drop in global temp, crop failures and supply chain fractures. Prominent upticks in storm strength began decades before the last grand solar minimum, as we have been experiencing since the 80s. Preppers shouldn’t isolate. We need to work together in our communities to prepare for longer, harsher winters with strategies for food, heating and adaptation. This is long term!

Effects of a Mini Ice Age on Modern Society

A 2°C cooling, similar to the effects of the Maunder Minimum, would significantly alter global climate patterns, intensify regional extremes and challenge modern infrastructure. Low sunspot activity during this period, contributed to the cooling, lagged by about 20 years due to atmospheric and oceanic adjustments. Some regions cooled rapidly, while severe cold spells persisted for 10-20 years, leading to a non-uniform climate with fluctuating hot and cold spikes worldwide. Europe and North America experienced substantial cold periods, with the full cold pattern developing over several decades. Additionally, increased tectonic activity along the Ring of Fire resulted in major earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis, further destabilizing societies. Societies would need to rapidly adapt farming practices, energy use, infrastructure and resource management to survive this harsher, more volatile climate.

Global temps drop 2°C, longer, harsher winters and more frequent cold snaps

North America, Europe, Siberia - significant cooling, expanded snow and sea ice

Intense storms, flooding, heavy snowfall, damaged infrastructure and agriculture

Dry regions get wet and wet areas get drought conditions - crop failures.

Longer Ice storms damage power lines, trees and transportation routes - no power

Short growing seasons, delayed planting, reduced crop yields and food shortages

Staple crops like wheat, corn and rice decline in productivity

Farmers shift to cold-resistant crops and greenhouse farming to adapt

Power/heating demand surge and strain grids, high risks of outages

Infrastructure ice buildup and freezing, disrupting supply chains

Solar and wind less reliable - stormy or overcast periods

Sea ice advances south, affects shipping lanes, marine ecosystems and coasts

Mountain glaciers grow to increasing flood risks during melt seasons

Ring of Fire results in eruptions, ash clouds, earthquakes, tsunamis

Ocean circulation patterns altered, intensify climate droughts & cold spells

Food shortages drive higher prices, malnutrition and increased social unrest

Populations migrate to milder regions, causing displacement

Economic strain, high energy cost, infrastructure repairs, disaster response needs

Health risks rise due to cold-related challenges/problems and malnutrition

Share