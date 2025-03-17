My First Avatar Video!

I created my first avatar video for this recent article. As luck would have it, I found Veed’s text to speech avatar. But something odd happened and I was transported to 1984, where George Orwell’s ”Doublespeak” rules the day :) I entered my text for conversion to an Avatar video where AI reshaped it from FDA/CDC vaxx/$$ corruption, to FDA/CDC heros and protectors of public health!

Original Text - Submitted to AI

“The FDA and CDC spent $100 million to counter one M.M.R Autism vaccine Study In 1998. Andrew Wakefield published a controversial study in The Lancet linking the M.M.R vaccine to autism. The study sparked such widespread public concern and decline in vaccination rates that the CDC and FDA spent over $100 million of taxpayer dollars to counter it, ultimately protecting the financial interests of Merck, and raising concerns about conflicts of interest. This massive response included public education campaigns, supporting scientific studies showing no link to autism, engaging with the media, reaffirming vaccination schedules, and emphasizing the discrediting of Wakefield’s research and revoked medical license.”

Veed’s Double-Speak AI Translation

“In 1998, Andrew Wakefield published a study in The Lancet that linked the MMR vaccine to autism, igniting a firestorm of public fear. The fallout was immense. Vaccination rates plummeted, prompting the CDC and FDA to spend over a hundred million dollars of taxpayer money to counter this misinformation. They launched public education campaigns, funded studies to debunk the autism link, and engaged with the media to reassure parents. Wakefield's research was ultimately discredited and his medical license was revoked raising serious questions about conflicts of interest. This massive response wasn't just about protecting public health, it also safeguarded the financial interests of vaccine manufacturers like Merck. The stakes were high and the battle for trust in vaccines became a pivotal moment in public health history.”

Analysis - How Psychologically Manipulative is this Bot?

First line missing: Original starts with "The FDA and CDC spent $100 million to counter one M.M.R Autism vaccine Study In 1998." AI starts with "In 1998, Andrew Wakefield published a study in The Lancet that linked the MMR vaccine to autism, igniting a firestorm of public fear."

Emotional Language: Original lacks emotional phrasing; AI adds "igniting a firestorm of public fear" and "the fallout was immense."

Misinformation Framing: Original states the FDA and CDC countered a study; AI frames it as responding to "misinformation."

Financial Interests: Original mentions protecting Merck’s financial interests; AI justifies it as safeguarding both public health and Merck’s interests.

Public Health Trust: Original focuses on vaxx-autism link; AI shifts focus to the "battle for trust in vaccines."

AI’s reworking of the text is a masterclass in psychological manipulation, reshaping the message from potential corruption in the vaxx industry, to CDC/FDA as defenders of public health. The original text presented a nuanced view of the situation, acknowledging $100 million spent by CDC/FDA to counter Wakefield’s vaxx-autism study, to protect the vaxx industry/Merck, which invited skepticism about FDA/CDC motives, hinting at possible corruption. AI reframed the narrative to fighting "misinformation" rather than potential financial conflicts of interest. The original corruption was replaced with an emotionally charged “firestorm of public fear” requiring urgent intervention. This emotional appeal manipulates to invoke a sense of crisis, to view the situation in terms of trust. The phrase “battle for trust” creates a psychological dichotomy; one side fighting for public health, the other spreading falsehoods. This reframe simplifies/transforms CDC/FDA into heroic figures, safeguarding society from “misinformation”. AI Fact-checker RAID, anyone?

By presenting the FDA/CDC public health response as a “pivotal moment,” their actions become necessary and virtuous to restore public trust in vaccines (with huge pile of taxpayer $$). In contrast, the original text left open the possibility that their actions were influenced by financial interests. AI removes this complexity and replaces it with a narrative of good vs. evil, casting Wakefield’s findings as the enemy and FDA/CDC as protectors of truth, which is easier for the audience to digest and align with.

George Orwell’s 1984 ”Doublespeak”

AI’s language manipulation mirrors the propaganda strategies in George Orwell’s 1984, where the regime uses doublespeak to distort reality and control perception. This blatant psychological manipulation shows how language is used to control thought and behavior of so many who’s reality is filtered through the lens of centralized industry (Gov/MSM/Tech), over an iphone. It’s dumbing some down, while waking up others.

