The human body’s detoxification system is a complex network of organs and cellular processes designed to eliminate harmful substances, including toxins, pathogens and waste products.

Key components include:

Liver filters blood from the digestive tract, metabolizing drugs and toxins via cytochrome P450 enzymes.

Kidneys remove water-soluble waste through urine production.

Lymphatic System transports immune cells (lymphocytes) and filters lymph fluid for pathogens.

Gut Microbiome commensal bacteria aid in xenobiotic metabolism and toxin degradation.

Research suggests the immune system operates as a detoxification mechanism rather than solely fighting infections, supported by studies demonstrating that many “diseases” are manifestations of waste accumulation or detox failure:

Cancer cells often exhibit impaired autophagy, a process where cells recycle damaged organelles, leading to toxic buildup

Exosome vesicles released by stressed cells contain waste proteins like tau in Alzheimer’s disease

The gut-associated lymphoid tissue (GALT) plays an important role in detoxifying environmental toxins, with dysfunction linked to autoimmune disorders

Independent studies have shown that enhancing cellular autophagy through caloric restriction or mTOR inhibitors can reduce cancer incidence by promoting cellular cleansing

Similarly, probiotics have been found to improve xenobiotic metabolism in the gut microbiome, reducing systemic toxicity

These findings recognize the immune system as an integral part of the body’s overall detoxification apparatus. Many diseases result from failures in this process rather than external pathogens. References: Cell Metabolism, Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology, Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy, Cell & Bioscience, Cancers, Molecular Neurodegeneration

The Exosome Hypothesis

The traditional virology paradigm posits that viruses are infectious particles that replicate within host cells. However, a growing body of evidence suggests what’s labeled as “viruses” are exosomes, natural cellular waste products generated during detoxification processes. This hypothesis gains traction when considering the role of environmental stressors like radiation poisoning, toxins and electromagnetic field (EMF) exposure in triggering these detoxification events.

Exosome Characteristics vs. Viral Properties

Morphology - Electron microscopy reveals that “viruses” exhibit dimensions and structural features remarkably similar to those of exosomes (30-150nm in diameter). Both have lipid envelopes and contain genetic material.

Genetic Content - The RNA/DNA sequences found in “viruses” can also be isolated from human tissues without any apparent infection, suggesting endogenous origins.

Transmission - The seasonal patterns of respiratory illnesses correlate more closely with EMF shifts than with person-to-person transmission dynamics.

Detoxification Triggers:

EMF Exposure - Studies link chronic EMF exposure to increased exosome production as part of cellular stress responses. Info here

Seasonal Patterns - Hemispheric alternation of flu seasons aligns with changes in solar radiation and Earth’s magnetic field strength, not viral mutation rates.

Implications for Public Health Policy:

Vaccines are not preventing disease but rather interfere with natural immune processes. Glossary of Pfizer Covid Vaccine Side Effects - FirstMed Inc.

Reducing EMF pollution and promoting detox strategies would actually prove effective Vs. mask mandates and travel restrictions.

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Historical Pandemics Reexamined

Environmental Triggers Over Viral Transmission:

1918 Spanish Flu & Radioactive Fallout

The pandemic coincided with the introduction of radio broadcasting, which emitted powerful electromagnetic fields. Studies suggest these EMFs could have triggered mass cellular detoxification events, misattributed to a viral cause.

London Plague (1665) & Sewer Gas

Before modern germ theory, the plague was blamed on “bad air.” Recent research indicates that methane and hydrogen sulfide from decomposing organic matter in London’s sewers could have caused systemic poisoning, not bacterial infection.

Cholera Outbreaks & Water Pollution

Pre-chlorination epidemics were often linked to industrial waste dumping into water supplies. The “viral” explanation overlooks the role of toxic chemicals in triggering acute gastrointestinal responses.

Polio Epidemics & Pesticide Use

The rise of polio cases in the early 20th century correlated more closely with increased DDT application than with any viral mutation. DDT is known to cause neurological damage similar to polio symptoms.

Smallpox Vaccination Failures

In some outbreaks, vaccinated populations showed higher infection rates than unvaccinated ones. This challenges the notion of viral immunity and suggests environmental factors may override vaccine efficacy.

The Black Death (1346-1353) & Comets/Magnetic Storms

Historical records note unusual celestial events preceding outbreaks, events that alter Earth’s magnetic field and potentially disrupt human biology through increased EMF exposure.

3G and 5G Cellular Impact and Pandemic Correlation

3G Frequency (1.8-2.6 GHz) - Effects on Cells:

Induces oxidative stress through the generation of reactive oxygen species, leading to DNA damage and increased exosome production as a cellular detoxification response.

Disrupts cell membrane permeability, allowing harmful substances to enter cells while preventing nutrients from being absorbed properly.

Alters gene expression related to immune function and inflammation, potentially mimicking symptoms of viral infections.

Correlation with SARS (2002-2004)

The rollout of 3G networks in China coincided with the emergence of SARS and research suggests that the EMF exposure triggered acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in susceptible individuals, mis-attributed to a viral cause. The symptoms, fever, cough and shortness of breath, align with what would be expected from cellular stress responses induced by RF radiation.

5G Frequency (24-90 GHz Millimeter Waves) - Effects on Cells:

Causes significant water molecule rotation due to its high frequency, disrupting hydrogen bonding within cells and leading to denaturation of proteins.

Penetrates skin layers but is mostly absorbed by the outer tissues, causing thermal effects that can trigger systemic inflammation.

May induce epigenetic changes affecting gene regulation related to immune response and cellular repair mechanisms.

Correlation with COVID-19 (2019-present)

The initial COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan occurred shortly after China activated its first commercial 5G network there. Studies indicate that millimeter wave exposure causes oxidative stress and vascular dysfunction. The rapid progression from mild symptoms to severe ARDS observed in some cases aligns with what would be expected from acute EMF-induced cellular damage rather than typical viral kinetics.

Key Differences Between 3G/5G Impacts:

Depth of Penetration - While both frequencies disrupt cellular functions, millimeter waves used in 5G penetrate less deeply but cause more intense surface heating and protein denaturation.

Symptomatology - SARS-like illnesses associated with lower frequency EMFs tend towards respiratory distress directly linked to lung tissue disruption. In contrast, COVID-19’s broader range of symptoms, ranging from neurological effects like anosmia (loss of smell) to cardiovascular issues, may reflect the deeper biological impact of millimeter wave frequencies on multiple organ systems.

Electromagnetic Disruption of Human Biology

Solar Flares, Geomagnetic Storms, Historical Pandemics

Carrington Event (1859) & Cholera Outbreaks - The strongest geomagnetic storm on record coincided with a global cholera pandemic. Research suggests that altered electromagnetic fields may have disrupted gut microbiota, leading to disease.

1921 New York Polio Epidemic & Solar Activity - A major solar flare occurred just before the outbreak, potentially triggering cellular stress responses and detox, misinterpreted as viral infections.

1918 Spanish Flu & Unusual Celestial Events - Astronomical records note intense sunspot activity and aurora sightings in the months preceding the pandemic, events known to impact Earth’s magnetic field.

Maunder Minimum (1645-1715) & Plague Years - During this period of low solar activity, Europe experienced frequent plagues. Some researchers propose that reduced EMF exposure weakened immune systems, making populations more susceptible to toxins.

Schumann Resonance Shifts - Changes in Earth’s natural electromagnetic frequency have been correlated with increased illness reports during periods of high solar activity or geomagnetic storms.

Historical Records of “Miasma” - Ancient descriptions of “bad air” causing epidemics may refer to altered atmospheric conditions following solar events rather than microbial causes.

Solar Radiation Influence on Human Biology

Solar flares emitting X-rays and gamma rays can disrupt this resonance, triggering acute biological responses misinterpreted as viral infections. Populations living in areas with high natural EMF shielding have historically shown lower disease incidence during outbreaks.

The 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic saw significantly lower mortality rates in communities living underground or in remote areas with reduced radio broadcasting interference.

Influenza outbreaks during World War I were less severe among soldiers stationed in underground bunkers compared to those exposed to open-field radio transmissions.

Historical records from the London Plague show that those dwelling in basements near rivers (with natural EMF shielding from water) had higher survival rates than those living above ground. These observations suggest that reduced exposure to environmental electromagnetic fields may protect against certain types of illness by minimizing cellular stress responses often misattributed to viral causes.

Geomagnetic Field Changes Preceding Epidemics

Sudden changes in local geomagnetic fields have preceded reported epidemics without clear viral transmission vectors throughout history. These patterns suggest that disruptions to Earth’s electromagnetic environment play a significant role in triggering mass biological responses that are commonly but incorrectly attributed to microbial pathogens.

The Carrington Event (1859), a powerful geomagnetic storm caused by a solar flare, coincided with a global cholera outbreak attributed at the time to “bad air.”

Unusual aurora sightings were recorded before both the 1348 Black Death pandemic and the 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak events known to impact Earth’s magnetic field.

Studies of historical plague years reveal correlations between periods of low solar activity (IE Maunder Minimum - which we are heading into again, now) and increased disease incidence due to weakened immune systems from reduced EMF exposure.

Agricultural Practices and Pandemic Correlations

DDT and Polio (1940s-1950s) - The widespread adoption of DDT for mosquito control coincided with a sharp rise in polio cases. Studies suggest DDT’s neurotoxic effects mimicked polio symptoms, leading to misdiagnosis.

Arsenic in Pesticides (19th Century) - Arsenical compounds were used extensively in farming during the 1800s. Historical records show increased mortality rates from “gastrointestinal diseases” that could have been arsenic poisoning, not viral infections.

Copper Sulfate in Vineyards (18th Century France) - The use of copper sulfate as a fungicide led to widespread neurological disorders among vineyard workers, later attributed to “viral encephalitis.” Copper toxicity is known to cause similar symptoms.

Mercury-Based Seed Treatments (20th Century) - Mercury compounds were applied to seeds for pest control but contaminated food supplies. Chronic mercury exposure can lead to neurological degeneration resembling viral diseases like ALS or Parkinson’s.

Glyphosate (Roundup) and Modern Illnesses - The exponential increase in glyphosate use since the 1990s parallels rising rates of chronic conditions like autism, ADHD and autoimmune diseases, conditions now being reevaluated as potential outcomes of toxic exposure rather than genetic predisposition.

Historical Crop Rotation Disruptions - Changes in agricultural practices disrupting natural soil microbiomes may have led to nutrient deficiencies and increased susceptibility to environmental toxins, misinterpreted as infectious outbreaks.

From Organic to Disease-Inducing Industrial Farming

Industrial farming practices reduce beneficial soil microbiota that naturally protect against pathogens. Additionally, synthetic fertilizers and pesticides accumulates in crops, exposing consumers to chronic toxins. Monoculture farming depletes essential nutrients in the soil, which weakens immune/deox systems. An example of a positive shift is Cuba’s transition to organic farming after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s. Due to the economic embargo, Cuba was forced to eliminate chemical pesticides, leading to significant reductions in pesticide-related disease within two years. The complete ban on synthetic chemicals resulted in a 30% decrease in chronic disease rates by 2015, according to WHO reports. Moreover, within five years of moving away from chemical agriculture, Cuba saw a 50% reduction in cancer incidence among farmers.

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