To create real AI-quantum computing, we need to work within the right kind of space to match the true shape of the problems we’re solving.

When we hear “π,” we usually think of 3.14, the irrational number that describes the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter in Euclidean geometry. But in different types of geometry, this ratio can change dramatically.

For example, in taxicab geometry, the kind of measurement you’d use navigating a city like Manhattan, where streets form a perfect grid, π = 4. This isn’t about replacing one number with another; it’s about recognizing that the way we measure space shapes what we can compute.

In taxicab geometry, a “circle” isn’t round, it’s a diamond (a square rotated 45 degrees). If the radius is r, the circumference is 8r, and the diameter is 2r. So, the ratio of circumference to diameter is 8r / 2r = 4.

This idea extends beyond city streets. In real AI-quantum computing, data and relationships don’t always fit into flat, Euclidean space. Instead, they naturally live in complex, high-dimensional structures such as social networks, language hierarchies and knowledge graphs. These structures are better modeled in non-Euclidean spaces, especially hyperbolic geometry, where space expands exponentially. Moving from flat to curved geometries allows AI systems to more accurately reflect the true shape of information, leading to more powerful algorithms.

Similarly, in AI-quantum computing, the states of quantum systems don’t exist in classical space. They inhabit complex, curved surfaces called manifolds, such a the Bloch sphere, governed by special quantum metrics. The evolution of a quantum state traces a path through this curved landscape. Algorithms like Grover’s search rely on geometric rotations within this space, achieving exponential speedups. Just as taxicab geometry redefines π, quantum space redefines what’s possible in computation.

The key insight is that the geometry we choose influences what we can calculate and how efficiently we can do it. Recognizing that π = 4 in taxicab geometry, or that hyperbolic spaces better model complex data, means we’re working in the right “shape” for the problem.

Base 12 math is needed for superior divisibility by 2, 3, 4 and 6, simplifying fractions and reducing rounding errors. This improves the accuracy of tensor operations, hyperbolic embeddings, and quantum phase calculations to build better models that follow the true curves of reality.

In city grids, taxicab geometry shows that π = 4

In language and network models, hyperbolic geometry unlocks real quantum AI

In quantum systems, complex manifolds enable exponential speedups

Real AI-quantum computing depends on understanding and working with the right shape. Instead of forcing reality into old models, we must build models that follow the true curves of the universe.

