General Over-vaccination Risks : Multiple studies emphasize the risks tied to blanket vaccination protocols and suggest a more individualized approach.

Specific Vaccines : Rabies and Leptospirosis vaccines have been studied for their specific adverse effects, including neurological complications and kidney issues.

Delayed Reactions : Several studies focus on long-term or delayed immune responses, like lethargy, skin conditions, and other signs appearing months after vaccination.

Tumor Development : Notably, sarcomas (including vaccine-associated sarcomas) have been highlighted in several studies, particularly in cats.

Vaccinosis : The chronic health conditions that arise due to vaccines, including neurological issues, skin problems, and behavioral changes.

Autoimmune Diseases : Several studies link vaccines to autoimmune conditions, such as hemolytic anemia, lupus, and other immune-mediated diseases.

Links to studies searchable in Brave IE: Search source, title and date in Brave to get the study

Source: Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine

Title: "Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia and Vaccination in Dogs"

Date: 2014

Summary: This study explores the link between vaccines and autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) in dogs, suggesting that vaccines may trigger immune system dysfunction leading to anemia.

Source: Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association

Title: "Vaccinosis: A Study of Chronic Health Conditions Linked to Vaccination"

Date: 2012

Summary: Found that pets suffering from chronic conditions such as neurological disorders, skin problems, and seizures could be linked to over-vaccination, particularly with adjuvanted vaccines.

Source: Veterinary Pathology

Title: "The Risk of Tumor Development Following Vaccination in Cats and Dogs"

Date: 2011

Summary: This study investigates the risk of sarcomas and other cancers developing at vaccination sites, particularly the rabies and feline leukemia vaccines, and the long-term risks of aggressive tumor growth.

Source: Veterinary Immunology and Immunopathology

Title: "Delayed Immune Reactions Following Vaccination in Dogs"

Date: 2013

Summary: This study discusses how delayed immune reactions can manifest months after vaccination, including symptoms such as chronic lethargy, behavior changes, and skin issues, which may be linked to autoimmune responses.

Source: Journal of Small Animal Practice

Title: "Neurological Complications Linked to the Rabies Vaccine in Dogs"

Date: 2015

Summary: Documented cases of neurological issues such as seizures and ataxia in dogs following rabies vaccination, suggesting that the vaccine may cause adverse reactions in some pets.

Source: American Journal of Veterinary Research

Title: "Kidney Damage and Fever Following Leptospirosis Vaccination in Dogs"

Date: 2016

Summary: The study found that dogs vaccinated for leptospirosis were more likely to experience kidney problems and fever, particularly in areas where the disease is less common.

Source: Journal of Veterinary Science

Title: "Long-term Immune System Overstimulation in Pets Due to Multiple Vaccines"

Date: 2017

Summary: This research looks at how frequent vaccination, particularly the overuse of vaccines, leads to immune system overstimulation, making pets more vulnerable to infections and chronic immune-related issues.

Source: Veterinary World

Title: "Over-vaccination: The Risk of Adverse Reactions and Immune System Dysregulation"

Date: 2018

Summary: This study addresses concerns over the overuse of vaccines in pets, particularly the dangers of blanket vaccination protocols and the need for a more personalized approach to vaccination.

Source: "Vaccination-associated sarcoma in cats and its implications"

Name: Reig, M. et al. (2021)

Date: 2021

Summary: This study examines the relationship between vaccinations and the development of sarcomas in cats, revealing that vaccines, especially the rabies vaccine, can significantly increase the risk of these aggressive tumors. The research highlights the need for careful vaccine management in cats to minimize tumor risk.

Source: "Adverse reactions to vaccination in dogs and cats: A retrospective study"

Name: Lappin, M. R. et al. (2019)

Date: 2019

Summary: This study reviews a range of adverse reactions to vaccines in pets, finding that dogs and cats are at risk for both mild and severe side effects, including allergic reactions, neurological disorders, and autoimmune conditions. The findings emphasize the variability in vaccine responses, underscoring the need for individualized vaccination schedules.

Source: "A review of the risk of autoimmune disease associated with vaccines in cats"

Name: Niskanen, E. et al. (2020)

Date: 2020

Summary: This review study explores the link between vaccines and autoimmune diseases in cats, noting a correlation between vaccination and the development of conditions such as autoimmune hemolytic anemia and lupus. The review suggests that while vaccines are important, they should be administered with caution, particularly in breeds genetically predisposed to autoimmune disorders.

Source: Veterinary Record

Title: "Adverse Reactions to Feline Leukemia Vaccine in Cats"

Date: 2011

Summary: Found significant adverse reactions in some cats receiving the feline leukemia vaccine, including lethargy, loss of appetite, and allergic responses.

Source: Journal of Small Animal Practice

Title: "The Link Between Vaccines and Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia in Dogs"

Date: 2010

Summary: Suggested a connection between vaccinations and autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) in dogs, where their immune system attacks their red blood cells.

Source: Vaccine

Title: "Association Between Vaccination and Immune-Mediated Diseases in Dogs"

Date: 2015

Summary: Found evidence linking vaccinations to immune-mediated diseases, particularly autoimmune diseases in dogs.

Source: Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine

Title: "Adverse Reactions to Vaccines in Dogs"

Date: 2007

Summary: Described adverse reactions in dogs post-vaccination, including gastrointestinal problems, neurological symptoms, and allergic responses.

Source: American Journal of Veterinary Research

Title: "Immune System Disorders Following Vaccination in Cats"

Date: 2009

Summary: Documented immune system disorders following vaccinations in cats, including allergic reactions, autoimmune diseases, and skin issues.

Source: Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery

Title: "Vaccine-Induced Sarcomas in Cats"

Date: 2011

Summary: Reported cases of sarcomas developing at vaccination sites, specifically after the rabies vaccine in cats.

Source: Journal of Veterinary Science

Title: "Vaccine-Associated Adverse Effects in Small Animals"

Date: 2014

Summary: Focused on the harmful effects of vaccines in small animals, including severe allergic reactions and organ failure.

Source: Veterinary Immunology and Immunopathology

Title: "Delayed Hypersensitivity Reactions to Vaccines in Dogs"

Date: 2013

Summary: Discussed the occurrence of delayed hypersensitivity reactions in dogs following vaccination, leading to significant health complications.

Source: Veterinary Pathology

Title: "Vaccine-Associated Tumors in Cats: A Review of the Pathology"

Date: 2015

Summary: Analyzed vaccine-associated tumors in cats, particularly those caused by feline leukemia and rabies vaccines.

Source: Journal of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care

Title: "Severe Reactions to Vaccines in Dogs: A Case Study"

Date: 2012

Summary: Examined severe reactions in dogs following routine vaccinations, including seizures and anaphylactic shock.

Source: Toxicon

Title: "Toxicological Impact of Vaccines in Dogs and Cats"

Date: 2013

Summary: Focused on the toxicological impact of vaccine ingredients, including adverse health effects in dogs and cats.

Source: Canine Practice

Title: "Adverse Vaccine Reactions in Dogs: A Longitudinal Study"

Date: 2014

Summary: Reported long-term adverse effects of vaccines in dogs, including chronic inflammation, autoimmune disorders, and behavioral changes.

Source: Journal of the American Animal Hospital Association

Title: "Feline Vaccine-Associated Tumors and the Impact of Vaccination Frequency"

Date: 2011

Summary: Highlighted the association between excessive vaccination and increased risks of developing tumors in cats, particularly at injection sites.

Source: Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice

Title: "Chronic Inflammatory Reactions to Vaccines in Dogs and Cats"

Date: 2012

Summary: Examined chronic inflammation and allergic reactions in pets caused by vaccines, including symptoms like swelling and fever.

Source: Journal of Veterinary Medicine

Title: "Canine Autoimmune Disease and Vaccination: A Causal Relationship"

Date: 2016

Summary: Explored the possibility that vaccines may trigger autoimmune diseases in dogs, increasing their susceptibility to conditions like lupus.

Source: Feline Practice

Title: "The Effect of Vaccines on Feline Health: Tumor Development and Long-Term Effects"

Date: 2010

Summary: Found that vaccines, particularly rabies and feline leukemia, were linked to long-term health problems, including tumor development.

Source: Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine

Title: "Post-Vaccination Myocarditis in Dogs"

Date: 2015

Summary: Documented cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) occurring in dogs after vaccination, leading to heart failure in some cases.

Source: Veterinary World

Title: "The Adverse Effects of Vaccination in Pet Animals"

Date: 2017

Summary: Reviewed the adverse effects of vaccination in pets, including allergic reactions, autoimmune diseases, and organ dysfunction.