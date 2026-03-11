3 Population Traits Vs Disease Prevalence
3 Key Traits Vs. Disease
This report examines the correlation between all non-bacterial diseases and three population traits.
High vaxx coverage
Low sunlight exposure
Frequent sunglasses use
Trait Correlation with Disease
Autoimmune - High
Many autoimmune diseases (Diabetes, arthritis, multiple sclerosis) are more prevalent in populations with high vaxx coverage, low sunlight exposure and frequent sunglasses use.
Eye Disorders - High (Why Sunglasses?)
Myopia and age-related macular degeneration remain more common in populations with high vaxx coverage, low sunlight exposure and frequent sunglasses use.
Neurodegenerative - High
Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease show higher prevalence in high-vaxx, low-sunlight (oddly… it’s populations with strong healthcare access).
Cancers - High
Adult & childhood cancers more commonly diagnosed in high-vaxx populations.
Lifestyle / Metabolic - Partial
Obesity and cardiovascular disease are influenced by sedentary lifestyle and diet.
Genetic / Congenital - Low / No
Bacterial / Infectious - Excluded
Pattern Fit
Autoimmune, eye, neurodegenerative and cancer diseases: 75% fit - If we remove “low sunlight” as a trait, we drop to 70% correlation (Sunlight is not bad for us; chemicals in sunscreen are very bad for us)
Genetic / congenital diseases: 10–15%
Bacterial diseases: excluded
The combination of high vaxx coverage, low sunlight exposure and frequent sunglasses use correlates with the majority of non-bacterial disease prevalence.
Conclusion: Eat right, exercise, get sunlight and avoid toxins (ingested / injected)
Related Articles
Exposed: Perm Dry Eye, Macular Degeneration, Skin Cancer, Flu, Pandemics
Correlation Isn’t Causation… But Who’s Profiting While We Get Sick?
For an industry that earns 1.5 trillion/year from vaccines, connected to these 1200+ diseases disclosed in court, it’s worth a few billion to protect it: Regulatory capture, MSM, legal battles, lobbying, universities and “scientific” studies, etc.
Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional. the information provided here is for informational purposes only. It should not be taken as medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare provider for any medical concerns or before making decisions related to your health.
Huge problem nowadays and we can do nothing about it: Climate geoengineering, specially the crap of "dimming the sun" as gates loves it so much. No vitamin D and not enough sun radiation. Not only for us humans but also for animals and flora.
Some humans are playing GODS for the Depopulation Agenda.
Running into this a lot. Have "assisted" macular denegeration. No family history, too young for age related MD. Have never worn sunglasses and loooove the sun. All docs telling me to stay out of sun and wear glasses, take supplements. Amd now want to do a genetic test for some reason, that won't tell them amything and they can't do anything anyway. Sheesh!