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Anna's avatar
Anna
Mar 12

Huge problem nowadays and we can do nothing about it: Climate geoengineering, specially the crap of "dimming the sun" as gates loves it so much. No vitamin D and not enough sun radiation. Not only for us humans but also for animals and flora.

Some humans are playing GODS for the Depopulation Agenda.

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Freeq O’Nature's avatar
Freeq O’Nature
Mar 12

Running into this a lot. Have "assisted" macular denegeration. No family history, too young for age related MD. Have never worn sunglasses and loooove the sun. All docs telling me to stay out of sun and wear glasses, take supplements. Amd now want to do a genetic test for some reason, that won't tell them amything and they can't do anything anyway. Sheesh!

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