3 Key Traits Vs. Disease

This report examines the correlation between all non-bacterial diseases and three population traits.

High vaxx coverage Low sunlight exposure Frequent sunglasses use

Trait Correlation with Disease

Autoimmune - High Many autoimmune diseases (Diabetes, arthritis, multiple sclerosis) are more prevalent in populations with high vaxx coverage, low sunlight exposure and frequent sunglasses use.

Eye Disorders - High (Why Sunglasses?) Myopia and age-related macular degeneration remain more common in populations with high vaxx coverage, low sunlight exposure and frequent sunglasses use.

Neurodegenerative - High Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease show higher prevalence in high-vaxx, low-sunlight (oddly… it’s populations with strong healthcare access).

Cancers - High Adult & childhood cancers more commonly diagnosed in high-vaxx populations.

Lifestyle / Metabolic - Partial Obesity and cardiovascular disease are influenced by sedentary lifestyle and diet.

Genetic / Congenital - Low / No

Bacterial / Infectious - Excluded

Pattern Fit

Autoimmune, eye, neurodegenerative and cancer diseases: 75% fit - If we remove “low sunlight” as a trait, we drop to 70% correlation (Sunlight is not bad for us; chemicals in sunscreen are very bad for us)

Genetic / congenital diseases: 10–15%

Bacterial diseases: excluded

The combination of high vaxx coverage, low sunlight exposure and frequent sunglasses use correlates with the majority of non-bacterial disease prevalence.

Conclusion: Eat right, exercise, get sunlight and avoid toxins (ingested / injected)

Related Articles

Correlation Isn’t Causation… But Who’s Profiting While We Get Sick?

For an industry that earns 1.5 trillion/year from vaccines, connected to these 1200+ diseases disclosed in court, it’s worth a few billion to protect it: Regulatory capture, MSM, legal battles, lobbying, universities and “scientific” studies, etc.

Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional. the information provided here is for informational purposes only. It should not be taken as medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare provider for any medical concerns or before making decisions related to your health.

Share