The MSM wants us to see a picture of a world where everything is under control; where governments are acting in our best interests, global cooperation is achieving progress and the media is a trustworthy source of information. They portray political figures as heroes or villains based on their narrative, downplay or dismiss controversies and present crises in a way that benefits the established order. Whether it’s covering up election fraud, manipulating climate change data or downplaying the harmful effects of policies such as lockdowns and vaccines, the MSM pushes narratives that serve the interests of powerful elites.

In reality, however, the picture is much murkier. Whistleblowers, alt media and investigative journalists have exposed the truth behind these falsehoods; showing how corruption, manipulation and hidden agendas shape much of what we see in the news. From ignoring the real dangers of unchecked political power, to exposing lies about global warming, election fraud and media bias, the truth is suppressed. This creates a dissonance between the MSM narrative and the true reality, one where the interests of the global elite come at the expense of the public, and where real stories are silenced.

There are countless examples of the MSM lying to the public, for centuries. In the late 1800s, Yellow Journalism, by newspapers such as New York World, exaggerated and fabricated stories, particularly during the Spanish-American War. During the Vietnam War (1955-1975), the media misrepresented the conflict, and the Pentagon Papers later exposed government and media manipulation. More recently, in the Iraq War (2003), MSM outlets such as New York Times, spread false claims about weapons of mass destruction, which lead the public into support an invasion.

Let’s get started with a foundational fake news story, where MSM goes head-to-head with alt media. "Fake News" was first used by MSM to dismiss opposing views, but was quickly adopted by alt-media to expose MSM's biases, shifting the term’s power to challenge mainstream narratives.

25 Examples of Globalist-Controlled MSM Manipulation

The "Fake News" Narrative and MSM Bias (2016-Present) - Mainstream outlets such as CNN, Washington Post and New York Times have aggressively labeled alt media as “fake news” in a bid to discredit independent journalism, particularly regarding election coverage and political reporting. However, whistleblowers exposed how MSM outlets prioritize sensationalism and political agendas over truthful reporting. Investigative reports from Project Veritas and Wikileaks revealed how these media organizations manipulate narratives and distort facts to fit their preferred political narratives. The Russia Collusion Hoax (2016-2019) - MSM outlets such as CNN, MSNBC and New York Times pushed the narrative that Trump colluded with Russia. Despite the Mueller report finding no evidence, alt media and whistleblowers exposed the narrative as a politically motivated fabrication. The 2020 Election Fraud Narrative (2020) - MSM outlets such as CNN, ABC and Washington Post denied election fraud. However, alt media and Project Veritas exposed evidence of irregularities, contradicting the mainstream narrative and questioning the election’s legitimacy. COVID-19 Mask and Social Distancing Misinformation (2020-2022) - MSM outlets such as CNN, BBC and New York Times promoted mask-wearing and social distancing. Studies and experts later revealed they were largely ineffective, exposing media-driven fear campaigns. Hunter Biden Laptop Scandal (2020) - MSM outlets such as New York Times and CNN dismissed the Hunter Biden laptop story as Russian disinformation. Alt media and whistleblower revelations confirmed the laptop contained incriminating evidence, revealing the media’s political bias. The ‘Great Reset’ Conspiracy Theory (2020-Present) - Outlets such as The Guardian, BBC and CNN ridiculed the "Great Reset" narrative. However, global figures exposed that elites were discussing economic resets, contradicting the media’s claims of it being a baseless theory. The Impeachment of Donald Trump (2019-2020) - MSM outlets such as CNN, MSNBC and Washington Post pushed the impeachment narrative. Whistleblowers and alt media revealed it was politically motivated, with little evidence to justify the charges. Climate Change “Consensus” (2009-Present) - MSM outlets such as The Guardian and BBC promoted the climate change consensus. Climategate exposed manipulated data and collusion among scientists, showing the media’s one-sided portrayal of the issue. The “Defund the Police” Movement (2020) - MSM such as CNN and MSNBC distorted the "Defund the Police" movement, framing it as abolishment. Alt media exposed that it initially called for police reform, debunking the media's extreme narrative. The Jussie Smollett Hoax (2019) - MSM outlets such as CNN, ABC and NBC sensationalized Jussie Smollett's fake hate crime. Alt media and police investigations revealed that Smollett staged the attack, debunking the media’s sensationalized narrative. The Charlottesville “Unite the Right” Rally (2017) - MSM outlets such as CNN and MSNBC distorted Trump’s comments after the Charlottesville rally, blaming him for stoking white nationalism. Alt media sources such as Trump’s supporters revealed the media selectively edited his statements, twisting the narrative. MSM Hiding Vaccine-Related Deaths (2021-2022) - MSM outlets such as BBC, CNN and New York Times, along with the WHO, downplayed vaccine deaths and side effects. Alt media and whistleblowers exposed the suppression of adverse reactions and the WHO’s role in downplaying the issue. The Iran Nuclear Deal (2015-2018) - MSM outlets such as CNN and New York Times praised the Iran Nuclear Deal. However, alt media outlets and whistleblowers revealed the deal didn’t prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, undermining the media’s portrayal as a diplomatic success. The Las Vegas Shooting Narrative (2017) - MSM outlets such as CNN and MSNBC reported the Las Vegas shooting as a lone-wolf attack. However, alt media outlets and whistleblowers exposed discrepancies in the official narrative, raising questions about other possible parties involved. The Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearing (2018) - MSM outlets such as CNN and MSNBC sensationalized allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. Whistleblower accounts and alt media revealed inconsistencies in the accusations, proving the media's politicized narrative. The Russia-Gate Hoax (2016-2019) - MSM outlets such as CNN and Washington Post promoted the Russia-Gate narrative. Alt media and whistleblower testimony revealed that no evidence of collusion was found, exposing the scandal as politically motivated. The Syrian Chemical Weapons Attack (2013) - MSM outlets such as BBC, CNN and New York Times blamed the Syrian government for a chemical weapons attack. However, whistleblowers and alternative sources suggested rebel groups were involved, exposing the narrative as manipulated. The 2008 Financial Crisis – The Blame on Wall Street (2008) - MSM outlets such as MSNBC and CNBC blamed Wall Street bankers for the crisis. Whistleblowers and investigative journalists revealed how government policies, such as subprime mortgage lending, were major factors. The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election and Alleged Fraud (2020) - MSM outlets such as CNN and New York Times dismissed claims of fraud in the 2020 election. However, alt media sources such as The Gateway Pundit and Breitbart exposed evidence of voting irregularities, casting doubt on the election's legitimacy. Biden’s Afghanistan Withdrawal and the Lost Military Equipment (2021) - MSM outlets such as CNN and MSNBC framed Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal as necessary. However, alt media outlets such as Fox News and The Daily Caller exposed the loss of over $80 billion in military equipment, which MSM largely ignored. The Clinton Email Scandal and "Russian Hacking" (2016-2020) - MSM outlets such as CNN and Washington Post focused on Russian election interference but ignored the severity of Clinton’s private email server scandal. Alt media sources such as Fox News and Wikileaks revealed how Clinton’s dealings were ignored. The Border Crisis and Biden’s Immigration Failures (2021-Present) - MSM outlets such as CNN and New York Times portrayed Biden’s immigration policies as a success. However, alt media outlets such as Fox News and The Federalist exposed overcrowded facilities and rising cartel influence, revealing the severity of the crisis. Obama Sending $1 Billion to Iran (2016) - MSM outlets such as CNN and New York Times hailed the Iran nuclear deal. Alt media sources such as Breitbart and The Daily Caller questioned the transparency of the $1 billion sent to Iran, revealing potential misuses. The Uranium One Scandal (2010) - MSM outlets such as CNN and New York Times ignored the Uranium One scandal. Investigative outlets such as Fox News and The Hill revealed how donations to the Clinton Foundation played a role in the deal, a fact largely suppressed by the media. Child Trafficking and MSM’s Cover-Up (2021) - MSM outlets such as CNN and MSNBC underreported child trafficking at the U.S.-Mexico border. Alt media outlets such as The Epoch Times and Daily Caller exposed how lax enforcement contributed to trafficking, a crisis the MSM largely ignored.

Origins of Fake News ( Source )

Share

Leave a comment