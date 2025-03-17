Who Makes FDA Decisions

Critics suggest that the FDA’s approval process is influenced by powerful industries, such as Big Food (Coca-Cola, Nestlé), which lobby on health guidelines, sugar, artificial sweeteners and food safety policies, raising concerns about conflicts of interest. Big Agriculture (Monsanto, Bayer) also plays a role in shaping GMO and pesticide regulations, while investment firms like BlackRock are thought to prioritize corporate agendas over public health. The FDA’s approval process has been shaped by lobbying, political donations and industry-funded research from universities such as Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Stanford and UCLA, leading to concerns about regulatory capture.

Regulatory Capture Through Personnel Movement

The revolving door of employees between FDA and the private sector, including Big Food and agriculture companies, sees hundreds of employees move between regulatory and corporate roles, raising concerns of conflicts of interest. This cycle exemplifies cronyism, where personal connections, not public interest, shape decisions, eroding trust and prioritizing corporate influence. For example:

Food Industry Employees Move to FDA

Michael Taylor : From Monsanto —> FDA Deputy Commissioner.

Dr. Robert Brackett : From Institute for Food Safety & Health —> FDA.

Dr. Linda Katz : From Cargill —> FDA Director of Food Labeling.

Dr. Susan Mayne : From Nestlé —> FDA’s Center for Food Safety.

Dr. John Ruff: From Tyson Foods —> FDA Senior Advisor on food safety.

FDA Employees Move to Food Industry

Michael Taylor : FDA Deputy Commissioner —> VP Monsanto (food/agriculture).

Mark McClellan : FDA Commissioner —> CEO of Healthcare Leadership Council.

Dr. Robert Brackett : FDA —> Director at Institute for Food Safety & Health.

Dr. Linda Katz : FDA Director of Food Labeling —> Director at Cargill.

Dr. Susan Mayne: FDA’s Center for Food Safety —> VP at Nestlé.

FDA Food Approvals, Lobbying, Disapprovals and Reversals

Food products saw inconsistent FDA approvals from heavy lobbying/industry pressure.

Artificial Sweeteners (Aspartame, Saccharin)

Approved: Initially promoted as safe sugar substitutes.

Disapproved: Linked to cancer in early studies.

Lobbying Group: American Beverage Association, Calorie Control Council.

Lobbying Expenditures: Between $5 million to $10 million annually.

Approved: Cleared by the FDA, deemed safe for consumption.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Industry-funded research criticized for influencing FDA’s approval process - questions raised about safety studies/risks.

High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS)

Approved: Initially considered a healthier sugar alternative.

Disapproved: Blamed for obesity and metabolic disorders.

Lobbying Group: Corn Refiners Association.

Lobbying Expenditures: Over $4 million annually.

Approved: Now viewed as comparable to other sugar sources.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Industry’s strong lobbying efforts have been criticized for minimizing HFCS's role in obesity despite growing health concerns.

Soy

Disapproved: Criticized for potential hormonal effects (phytoestrogens).

Lobbying Group: Soybean Farmers Association.

Lobbying Expenditures: Over $4 million annually.

Lobbying Focus: Promote soy-based products as heart-healthy / nutritional.

Approved: Praised for heart health benefits.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Accusations of heavy industry influence on health research to promote soy despite concerns over its hormonal effects.

Palm Oil

Approved: Once promoted as a healthy fat alternative.

Disapproved: Criticized for its environmental and health impacts.

Lobbying Group: Palm Oil Producers Group, Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil

Lobbying Expenditures: Estimate millions spent annually on lobbying efforts.

Approved: Popular and cost-effectiveness.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Industry faced accusations of downplaying environmental damage and lobbying to weaken regulations.

Eggs

Disapproved: Linked to high cholesterol concerns in the 1970s-80s.

Lobbying Group: American Egg Board, American Farm Bureau Federation.

Lobbying Firms: MSLGroup, Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

Lobbying Expenditures: Around $2 million annually.

Approved: Cholesterol’s impact on health is now considered minimal.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Lack of transparency in lobbying efforts led to accusations that egg-related health risks downplayed to protect egg industry.

Coconut Oil

Disapproved: Criticized for its high saturated fat content..

Lobbying Group: Coconut Coalition of the Americas.

Lobbying Firms: Not sure… Coconut Coalition of the Americas?

Lobbying Expenditures: Between $1 million to $3 million annually.

Approved: Praised for its medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) and health benefits.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Industry-funded studies have been accused of downplaying the risks of saturated fats to promote coconut oil sales.

Butter

Disapproved: Demonized for its high saturated fat content in the 1970s-80s.

Lobbying Group: Dairy Farmers of America, International Dairy Foods Ass.

Lobbying Firms: Ogilvy Government Relations.

Lobbying Expenditures: Over $6 million annually.

Approved: Now embraced as a healthy fat alternative.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Dairy industry lobbyists accused of downplaying health risks of saturated fats

Coffee

Disapproved: Linked to heart disease, anxiety, sleep disruption and cancer.

Lobbying Group: National Coffee Association, Coffee Producers.

Lobbying Firms: McKenna Long & Aldridge.

Lobbying Expenditures: Between $2 million to $4 million annually.

Approved: Recent studies show antioxidants and health benefits.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Coffee lobbyists accused of minimizing potential health risks to promote health benefits, influencing FDA guidelines.

Corruption Behind FDA's "Flip-Flops" on Food Guidelines

The FDA's shifting food guidelines, such as the promotion of coconut oil after initially warning against foods high in saturated fats like eggs, raise concerns about corporate influence and lobbying. This shift seems to reflect industry agendas more than new scientific evidence. In the past, the FDA discouraged saturated fats, including coconut oil, due to their association with heart disease. However, recent guidelines have reversed that stance, largely due to the marketing push from the coconut oil industry and growing evidence around the effects of different types of fats.

Similarly, the sugar industry funded research to downplay sugar’s role in heart disease, leading to the promotion of low-fat, high-sugar diets, which the FDA has struggled to correct. The reversal on coconut oil is another example of how food companies, not independent science, can influence public health policy.

The revolving door between the FDA and the food industry only exacerbates concerns about conflicts of interest. Lobbying groups, such as the National Dairy Council, have successfully influenced policies that protect their interests, delaying discussions about the health risks of red meat and dairy. Additionally, FDA approvals for products such as aspartame have been swayed by lobbying from companies such as Monsanto, raising further questions about the agency's priorities.

These shifts in food policy show how industry power shapes public health decisions, often prioritizing corporate interests over unbiased research. As consumers, it’s time we demand greater transparency and question the motivations behind FDA decisions.

20 Foods Deemed Bad by FDA, Now Good!

Raw Honey – Rich in antioxidants / antimicrobial properties → Before: high sugar

Avocados – Healthy fats and heart-boosting nutrients → Before: high fat

Dark Chocolate – Antioxidants / heart health benefits → Before: high sugar

Coconut Oil – Healthy fats / antimicrobial / anti-inflam → Before: saturated fat

Full-Fat Dairy – Nutrient-rich, bone / heart health → Before: high in saturated fat

Eggs – High-quality protein and essential vitamins → Before: high cholesterol

Butter – Natural fat with beneficial vitamins → Before: saturated fat

Fermented Foods – Probiotics / gut health benefits → Before: high sodium

Potatoes – Nutrient-dense, supports heart and brain health → Before: high carbs

Wine (in moderation) – Antioxidants and heart health benefits → Before: alcohol

Coffee – Antioxidants / mental health benefits → Before: caffeine, dehydration

Salt – Electrolyte balance / muscle function support → Before: high sodium

Nuts – Healthy fats, fiber, and heart-healthy protein → Before: high in calories/fat

Olive Oil – Heart-healthy fats / anti-inflammatory properties → Before: high fat

Tropical Fruits – Rich in vitamins and antioxidants → Before: high sugar

Yogurt – Probiotics and protein for gut health → Before: high fat

Coconut Water – Hydration and electrolytes, low-calorie → Before: high sugar

Oats – Heart health, fiber, and digestive benefits → Before: high carbs

Seaweed – Vitamins, minerals, thyroid support → Before: high sodium

Pomegranates – Antioxidants and heart health benefits → Before: high sugar

Sources:

Sugar Research Foundation : Industry-funded studies (1960s).

FDA Reports : Food guideline changes.

2015 Investigations : Revolving door between FDA and food industry.

National Dairy Council : Lobbying on dairy/red meat policies.

Monsanto : Aspartame lobbying influence.

ProPublica & NY Times: Investigative reporting on FDA and industry ties.

