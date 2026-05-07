The idea of “first contact” conjures images of spaceships landing, but the reality is far more subtle and unfolding now, as channelers relay messages all over the world, from multidimensional beings, about awakening to higher consciousness.

Music itself is a vector for interdimensional communication. Artists/singers such as Grimes openly discuss their work as a form of channeling ET frequencies into soundscapes. Sammy Hagar of Van Halen, talks about his ET encounters (see below).

The rise of ASMR content for deep relaxation states is an example of preparing human nervous systems for higher states of consciousness. If our frequency isn’t high enough, we can’t handle close contact, because it would illicit a biological response of extreme terror, like waking up in a dark room with someone there you can’t see.

Hybrids beings have DNA from intergalactics and humans, look human and live with us today. They embody traits beyond current human capabilities: accelerated healing rates, telepathic abilities, immune to disease (higher biological frequency than disease). Body language offers another clue. Observe how the channelers (See below) exhibit unusual mannerisms.

First contact isn’t an event; it’s a spectrum of influence permeating every level of society. We’re not waiting for aliens; we’re learning to recognize them within ourselves and around us now.

Sammy Hagar wrote a series of songs inspired by alien abductions in the 1970s. He was told that around 2026-2030 there would be a global awakening; people would suddenly become aware of their interconnectedness with each other and the planet.

Hagar sings a message to Humanity, Inspired by Alien Abduction

Other Notable 70s Songs about Inergalactics

Starman - David Bowie

Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft - The Carpenters

ETI - Blue Oyster Cult

Mr. Spaceman - The Byrds

Channeled Body Language - Wiggling Finger Movements

Many channelers around the globe bring similar insight to those ready to hear it

Channeled Body Language - Wiggling Fingers Again :)

Jacob brings his audience into coherence, helping them “awaken”.

Channeling and Movement - Swaying Body Rhythmically

Brad channels insight to help people transcend limitations to awaken

Channeling and Movement - Swaying Body Rhythmically Again

Cat Stevens channels high-vibe energy for audience coherence/unity and love

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