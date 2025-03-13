Rotten to the Core

The COVID-19 response was marked by corruption, conflicts of interest and questionable decisions. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson profited from influencing public health policies, while BlackRock benefited from shaping corporate responses and mandates. The approval of vaccines was rushed, with limited long-term safety data, and political pressures influenced health decisions. Alternative treatments were suppressed, public health messaging was inconsistent and data manipulated, contributing to widespread confusion and a deep mistrust in the medical industry.

Q uestionable COVID-19 Decisions and Corruption

Many of these points are the subject of ongoing investigations...

Conflicts of interest between pharmaceutical companies and government officials. Government-funded research being influenced by pharmaceutical interests. Lack of transparency in vaccine contracts with pharmaceutical companies. Suppression or censorship of alternative treatments and opinions. Misinformation about vaccine safety & efficacy being downplayed by authorities. Rapid approval of vaccines with limited long-term safety data. Government incentives for pharmaceutical companies tied to vaccine sales. Price gouging by pharmaceutical companies for vaccines and treatments. Lack of accountability for vaccine side effects or adverse reactions. Inconsistent and sometimes contradictory public health messaging. Political pressure on health agencies influencing pandemic response strategies. Unequal distribution of vaccines between wealthy and low-income countries. Alleged kickbacks from pharma companies to healthcare professionals/orgs. Delayed or insufficient financial support for small businesses during lockdowns. Suppression of scientific studies that challenged the mainstream narrative. Public health bodies failing to address concerns about vaccine side effects. Vaccination campaigns heavily funded by pharmaceutical companies. Allegations of data manipulation in vaccine clinical trials. Vaccine patents owned by companies that received public funding. Government agencies fast-tracking approval for vaccines with limited data. CEOs of pharmaceutical companies profiting massively during the pandemic. Manipulation of PCR test thresholds to inflate COVID case numbers. Financial conflicts between health organizations and the pharmaceutical industry. Lack of transparency in clinical trial participant selection. Pushing for vaccine mandates without clear public consensus. Confusion and reversal of guidance on mask-wearing. Hospitals financially incentivized to report COVID deaths. Exaggerated claims about herd immunity and its timeline. Government officials profit from personal investments in pharma companies. Disparity in access to COVID treatments/vaxx for marginalized communities. Allegations of bias in reporting vaccine efficacy due to financial pressures. Lack of proper informed consent for experimental vaccine trials. Restrictions on healthcare workers who questioned vaccine safety. Political influence on vaccine distribution priorities. Overemphasis on vaxx solutions while sidelining other public health measures. Limited clinical trial data used to justify widespread vaccine deployment. Suppression of reports on vaccine-related injuries by government bodies. COVID relief funds funneled to politically connected businesses. Exclusive contracts awarded to major pharma companies, limiting competition. Allegations of misconduct in the approval process for COVID treatments. Manipulation of death counts to reflect higher COVID fatalities for political gain. Unilateral decisions by health authorities without public consultation. Use of emergency powers to bypass normal regulatory procedures. Failure to disclose conflicts of interest in health policy decision-making. Blocking independent research on the origin of COVID-19. Oversight agencies failing to act on reported adverse vaccine reactions. Misleading claims about vaccine efficacy without full disclosure of side effects. Delayed or inadequate government response to initial pandemic warnings. Overreliance on corporate-funded studies promoting vaccine safety. Inconsistent testing and reporting protocols across different regions. Overselling vaxx as a “magic bullet” solution without considering potential risks. Lack of transparency in decisions about vaccine booster requirements. Discriminatory vaccine access policies in some countries. Tied funding from pharmaceutical companies for public health organizations. Suppression of alt medicine research that challenged mainstream narratives. Promoting vaccine passports without addressing privacy concerns. Poor public communication. Gov contracts awarded to pharma companies with no competitive bidding. Delayed approval of effective treatments for COVID-19. Denying the potential of early treatment protocols for COVID. Widespread misinformation about COVID-19 treatments in the media. Incentives for docs to administer vaxx without considering patient needs. Inconsistent guidelines on social distancing and crowd limits. Use of public funds to promote vaxx campaigns while ignoring other health issues. Delays in approval for life-saving therapies while vaccines were prioritized. Lack of rigorous evaluation of rapid test kits used for COVID screening. Overhyping of vaxx effectiveness without acknowledging waning immunity. Using lockdowns as a political tool to control public behavior. Discrepancies in the reporting breakout flu in vaxxed individuals. Politicians interfering with public health guidance for political advantage. Disregard for natural immunity in vaccine policy-making. Gaps in data reporting on vaccine side effects. Political pressure on health authorities to approve treatments or vaccines. Failure to disclose financial ties between politicians and vaccine manufacturers. Legal immunity granted to vaccine manufacturers against lawsuits for side effects. Inconsistent vaxx distribution, prioritized certain groups without justification. Claims of vaccine safety being downplayed to encourage mass vaccination. Allowing pharmaceutical companies to influence public health policies. Insufficient funding for indep research on long-term effects of COVID vaccines. Govs pushing for vaccine mandates without thorough public consultation. Pharmaceutical companies exploiting public health crises for profit. Lack of clear communication on potential long-term side effects of vaccines. Conflicts of interest in appointing leaders to vaccine oversight agencies. Non-transparent lobbying efforts by pharma influencing government decisions. Failure to act on whistleblower concerns regarding vaccine safety. Health organizations prioritizing vaccine uptake over informed consent. Rushed vaccine approval processes influenced by financial pressures. Bias in media reporting, influenced by pharmaceutical industry advertising. Use of fear-mongering in media to push vaccination policies. Ignoring the role of underlying health conditions in COVID-19 risk assessments. Gov closing businesses based on political decisions, not scientific evidence. Misallocation of COVID relief funds to politically connected organizations. Confusion around the necessity and efficacy of booster shots. Promoting unproven treatments for COVID while sidelining others. Inadequate transparency in the rollout of global vaccine distribution. Ethical concerns over vaccine trials conducted in developing countries. Widespread failure to consider the mental health impact of lockdowns. Delayed acknowledgment/importance of robust post-vaxx monitoring systems. Use of gov funds to promote pharmaceutical interests without sufficient oversight. Attempts to silence experts questioning official pandemic response/vaxx safety.

Experts Expose COVID-19 Vaxx Deadly Side Effects & Legal Implications » Article

Unethical Practices in the Medical Industry 2020 to 2025

Pharmaceutical companies are at the center of a web of corruption and exploitation. This list exposes a range of unethical practices between 2020 and 2025, shedding light on how financial greed and corporate influence compromises patient care. Pharma manipulates data, hides safety risks, and pays doctors to promote drugs, while insurance companies prioritize profits over patient well-being and hospitals engage in overcharging and covering up patient harm. FDA approval processes are influenced by corporate interests and the focus of the medical industry has shifted from patient care to profit, severely damaging trust and safety in the healthcare system.

Pharmaceutical companies manipulated opioid prescription data to boost sales Hospitals overcharged for basic medical services, incl. with insurance Medical device companies ignored safety risks, leading to harm Pharma-funded research downplayed drug risks Insurance companies denied claims to increase profits, harming patients Pharmaceutical companies paid doctors to promote off-label drug use Research showed drugmakers hid side effects of their medications Hospitals performed unnecessary surgeries to boost profits Major pharmaceutical companies lobbied to influence drug pricing and approval Big Pharma influenced doctors’ prescribing habits through incentives Insurance companies used algorithms to prioritize profits over patient care Pharmaceutical companies promoted unproven treatments via misleading ads Hospitals concealed patient infections to protect their reputations Leaked documents revealed how hospitals pushed certain treatments for profit Medical supply companies engaged in price-gouging during the pandemic Pharmaceutical companies continued price-fixing schemes on life-saving drugs Pharmaceutical companies influenced clinical trials to produce favorable results Medical research was biased due to corporate funding from Big Pharma Health insurers manipulated pricing strategies to avoid paying for critical care Doctors incentivized to over-prescribe treatments by pharmaceutical companies Drug companies created false demand for medications to maximize profits Medical billing practices inflated charges for standard procedures Hospitals & health systems engaged in fraudulent Medicare & Medicaid billing Pharmaceutical companies fund fake patient advocacy groups influencing policy Certain hospitals used outdated, dangerous medical equipment for cost savings Pharmaceutical companies hid the addictive nature of painkillers in marketing Health insurers denied mental health claims, worsening patient outcomes Pharmaceutical companies downplayed the risks of antidepressant medications Hospitals discriminated against low-income patients by denying necessary care Big Pharma slowed drug recalls to protect profits despite safety concerns Pharmaceutical companies delayed generic drug market entry to keep prices high Hospitals manipulated patient data to appear more successful than they were Drug companies guilty of manipulating drug patent systems to prolong monopoly Major health insurers underpaid doctors to increase their profit margins Pharmaceutical companies created "evergreening" patents to block generics Hospitals caught using misleading patient satisfaction surveys to boost ratings Drug manufacturers ignored warnings of dangerous side effects to avoid backlash Pharmaceutical companies suppressed data linking products to major health risks Leaked documents showed how hospitals inflated cost of medical equipment Health insurers denied coverage for critical treatments - algorithmic decisions Medical companies exploit patients in countries with weak regulations Leaked reports showed pharmaceutical companies engaging in illegal price-fixing Insurance companies were caught denying care to boost their quarterly profits FDA was criticized for approving drugs based on manipulated clinical trial data Hospitals found to discriminate against minority patients in treatment allocation Pharmaceutical companies withheld life-saving meds from low-income countries Pharmaceutical companies fund research downplaying effectiveness of generics Drug companies were found to withhold clinical trial results that could harm sales Hospitals caught increasing bills for routine procedures without patient consent Pharmaceutical companies used misleading ads for unproven claims about drugs Healthcare lobbyists influenced policies in favor of pharm companies Whistleblowers expose systematic over-prescription of addictive meds by docs Health insurers were caught using deceptive tactics to limit patient access to care Hospitals exposed for cutting costs by overworking staff and risking patient safety Medical industry didn’t properly address mental health crisis during pandemic Pharma funding “independent” research supporting products - conflict of interest Pharma aggressively marketed drugs to vulnerable populations, despite risks Hospitals/medical centers found guilty inflating patient charges for non-essentials FDA delayed drug recalls to avoid public backlash Leaked reports - hospitals use tax-exempt status for profit vs improving care Drugmakers target minors in ads for addictive substances like nicotine/opioids Pharma found to illegally influence doctors’ decisions with gifts and incentives Medical device mfg failed to disclose product defects that resulted in patient harm Hospitals were found to manipulate billing codes to increase charges for services Pharma used patient assistance programs to funnel more prescriptions their way Big Pharma guilty of misleading the public about the efficacy of certain vaccines Hospitals found to underreport COVID-19 cases to avoid scrutiny Big Pharma suppressed research showing meds were less effective than advertised Reports reveal pharmaceutical industry spent more on marketing than R&D Health insurance companies raise premiums & cut coverage for essential services Pharmaceutical companies deliberately mislead about the safety of vaccines Major medical centers found to operate under unsafe conditions during pandemic Pharma engaged in unethical marketing using “patient influencers” to push drugs Drug companies were found to avoid transparency about clinical trial failures Hospitals underpay workers despite growing profits, risking healthcare quality Medical companies manipulate public health data to cover up side effects Insurance companies paid doctors to push unnecessary treatments on patients Medical industry underreported medical errors that led to patient deaths Pharma companies found intentionally withholding info about drug interactions Pharma intentionally misleading the public about the effectiveness of their drugs Medical researchers publishing favourable results to protect pharma funding Health insurers misclassifying patient conditions to deny coverage Drug companies using deceptive marketing promotion overuse of medications Medical companies covered up safety incidents of devices that caused harm Hospitals and insurance colluded to deny care to increase profit margins FDA criticized for lax oversight in approving drugs linked to harmful side effects Hospitals found to underreport patient injuries to avoid lawsuits and bad publicity Pharma influenced FDA's drug approval process through financial contributions Pharma promoted treatments lacking scientific backing, putting patients at risk Healthcare systems failed to properly track adverse drug reactions, lead to harm Healthcare industry’s reliance on profit, rather than patient-centered, policies Hospitals accused of inflating charges for emergency room services to cover costs Pharmaceutical industry caught price-gouging for life-saving cancer drugs Med researchers take funds from pharma, with vested interests in outcomes Health insurance companies found guilty of mismanaging patient funds Med device companies face lawsuits for releasing unapproved devices that harmed Med industry lack of action on opioid crisis, despite widespread addiction Pharma concealed research suggesting drugs ineffective for certain conditions Pharma used off-label drugs as a marketing tool, despite potential harm Medical industry not adequately addressing mental health issues - COVID-19

The unethical practices within the medical industry, both during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the broader healthcare system from 2020 to 2025, are well-documented through investigations and reports from major outlets like The New York Times, Reuters, The Guardian and ProPublica. Academic journals such as The Lancet and JAMA highlight issues such as data manipulation, rushed vaccine approvals and the suppression of alternative treatments. Whistleblowers and organizations such as Project on Government Oversight and Public Citizen have exposed conflicts of interest, corruption and financial ties between big pharma and government agencies, influencing public health decisions and vaccine distribution. Systemic corruption is revealed within hospitals, pharma and insurance firms, ranging from price gouging and overcharging to biased clinical trials and fraudulent billing, showing how corporate influence has compromised patient care and public trust in the medical system.

Share

Leave a comment